2014年 2月 28日

Russia's Black Sea port

<p>Russian sailors stand in a line at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Russian sailors stand in a line at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Sea gulls perch onboard a Russian military vessel anchored at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sea gulls perch onboard a Russian military vessel anchored at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Russian military submarines are pictured at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Russian military submarines are pictured at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Russia's Large Landing Ship "Azov" (C) is pictured moored at the home base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port of Sevastopol February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Russia's Large Landing Ship "Azov" (C) is pictured moored at the home base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port of Sevastopol February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Russian servicemen are seen at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Russian servicemen are seen at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Russian sailors perform a military drill during celebrations to mark the 230th anniversary of Russia's Black Sea fleet, in the Crimean port of Sevastopol May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Russian sailors perform a military drill during celebrations to mark the 230th anniversary of Russia's Black Sea fleet, in the Crimean port of Sevastopol May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Russian sailors stand to attention onboard their ships during celebrations to mark the 230th anniversary of Russia's Black Sea fleet, in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Russian sailors stand to attention onboard their ships during celebrations to mark the 230th anniversary of Russia's Black Sea fleet, in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A Russian crewman works onboard the Burevestnik M class frigate Pytlivyy in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A Russian crewman works onboard the Burevestnik M class frigate Pytlivyy in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Russian sailors stand on dock and aboard their ships after returning from exercises in the Black Sea to the port of Sevastopol, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Russian sailors stand on dock and aboard their ships after returning from exercises in the Black Sea to the port of Sevastopol, March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A boy looks on during the military parade in the Crimean Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A boy looks on during the military parade in the Crimean Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Russian sailors work onboard a Russian warship in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 8, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Russian sailors work onboard a Russian warship in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 8, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Children present flowers to World War Two veterans marching during the military parade in the Crimean Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Children present flowers to World War Two veterans marching during the military parade in the Crimean Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Russia's coat of arms, the double headed eagle, is seen on covers of the missile cruiser Moskva in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, September 16, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Russia's coat of arms, the double headed eagle, is seen on covers of the missile cruiser Moskva in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, September 16, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>A sailor stands under a Russian naval flag on the missile cruiser Moskva in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, September 16, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

A sailor stands under a Russian naval flag on the missile cruiser Moskva in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, September 16, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>Soldiers in historical uniforms march during a military parade in the Crimean Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Soldiers in historical uniforms march during a military parade in the Crimean Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Russian warships are anchored at a naval base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Russian warships are anchored at a naval base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Russian naval ships take part in a parade training in Ukrainian port city of Sevastopol, July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Russian naval ships take part in a parade training in Ukrainian port city of Sevastopol, July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Dancers in historical uniforms dance during a concert in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Dancers in historical uniforms dance during a concert in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Russian sailors take pictures in front of a Russian frigate anchored at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Russian sailors take pictures in front of a Russian frigate anchored at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Navy cadet honour guards stand at a World War Two memorial in the Ukrainian port of Sevastopol, the base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Navy cadet honour guards stand at a World War Two memorial in the Ukrainian port of Sevastopol, the base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>Soldiers in historical uniforms march during a military parade in the Crimean Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Soldiers in historical uniforms march during a military parade in the Crimean Black Sea port of Sevastopol, May 9, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Activists from the Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine protest against the arrival of the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Russia</p>

Activists from the Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine protest against the arrival of the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Russia

