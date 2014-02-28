版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 28日 星期五 22:35 BJT

Drug kingpin's secret tunnels

<p>A Mexican marine lifts a bathtub that leads to a tunnel and exits in the city's drainage system at one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman in Culiacan February 27, 2014. Guzman, who rose from humble origins to become one of the most powerful drug barons in history, was captured on Saturday in a raid in the beachside resort and fishing center of Mazatlan, 125 miles southeast of Culiacan, just days after escaping from the clutches of Mexican troops through the tunnel and sewers. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

A Mexican marine lifts a bathtub that leads to a tunnel and exits in the city's drainage system at one of tmore

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

A Mexican marine lifts a bathtub that leads to a tunnel and exits in the city's drainage system at one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman in Culiacan February 27, 2014. Guzman, who rose from humble origins to become one of the most powerful drug barons in history, was captured on Saturday in a raid in the beachside resort and fishing center of Mazatlan, 125 miles southeast of Culiacan, just days after escaping from the clutches of Mexican troops through the tunnel and sewers. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
1 / 11
<p>The bottom of a removable bathtub at one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman is seen inside a tunnel leading to the city's drainage system in Culiacan, Mexico February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

The bottom of a removable bathtub at one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman is seen inside a tunnel lemore

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

The bottom of a removable bathtub at one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman is seen inside a tunnel leading to the city's drainage system in Culiacan, Mexico February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
2 / 11
<p>A steel ladder leads to the bottom of a removable bathtub at one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman, inside a tunnel leading to the city's drainage system in Culiacan February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

A steel ladder leads to the bottom of a removable bathtub at one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman, imore

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

A steel ladder leads to the bottom of a removable bathtub at one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman, inside a tunnel leading to the city's drainage system in Culiacan February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
3 / 11
<p>A tunnel from one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman leading to the city's drainage system is pictured in Culiacan February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

A tunnel from one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman leading to the city's drainage system is picturedmore

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

A tunnel from one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman leading to the city's drainage system is pictured in Culiacan February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
4 / 11
<p>An open steel door leads from a tunnel underneath one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman to the city's drainage system in Culiacan February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

An open steel door leads from a tunnel underneath one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman to the city'smore

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

An open steel door leads from a tunnel underneath one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman to the city's drainage system in Culiacan February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
5 / 11
<p>An open steel door leads from the city's drainage system to a tunnel underneath one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman in Culiacan February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

An open steel door leads from the city's drainage system to a tunnel underneath one of the houses of Joaquimore

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

An open steel door leads from the city's drainage system to a tunnel underneath one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman in Culiacan February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
6 / 11
<p>A Mexican Marine points his weapon in the city's drainage system after walking through a connecting tunnel underneath the houses of Mexican kingpin Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman during a presentation for the media in Culiacan February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

A Mexican Marine points his weapon in the city's drainage system after walking through a connecting tunnel more

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

A Mexican Marine points his weapon in the city's drainage system after walking through a connecting tunnel underneath the houses of Mexican kingpin Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman during a presentation for the media in Culiacan February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
7 / 11
<p>Part of the city's drainage system which leads to a tunnel underneath one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman is seen in Culiacan February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

Part of the city's drainage system which leads to a tunnel underneath one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" more

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

Part of the city's drainage system which leads to a tunnel underneath one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman is seen in Culiacan February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
8 / 11
<p>Journalists use flashlights while walking through the city's drainage system towards a tunnel that comes out of one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman in Culiacan February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

Journalists use flashlights while walking through the city's drainage system towards a tunnel that comes oumore

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

Journalists use flashlights while walking through the city's drainage system towards a tunnel that comes out of one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman in Culiacan February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
9 / 11
<p>A Mexican Marine stands in the city's drainage system after walking through a connecting tunnel underneath the houses of Mexican kingpin Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman during a presentation for the media n Culiacan February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

A Mexican Marine stands in the city's drainage system after walking through a connecting tunnel underneath more

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

A Mexican Marine stands in the city's drainage system after walking through a connecting tunnel underneath the houses of Mexican kingpin Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman during a presentation for the media n Culiacan February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
10 / 11
<p>A drain exit which leads to a tunnel underneath one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo"Guzman is seen in a neighborhood in Culiacan February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril</p>

A drain exit which leads to a tunnel underneath one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo"Guzman is seen in a neimore

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

A drain exit which leads to a tunnel underneath one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo"Guzman is seen in a neighborhood in Culiacan February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
11 / 11
重播
下一图片集
Crimea divided

Crimea divided

下一个

Crimea divided

Crimea divided

Crimea, the only Ukrainian region with an ethnic Russian majority, is the last big bastion of opposition to the new leadership in Kiev.

2014年 2月 28日
Protests and barricades in Venezuela

Protests and barricades in Venezuela

The sporadic demonstrations that kicked off two months ago have turned into a national opposition protest movement.

2014年 2月 28日
Russia's Black Sea port

Russia's Black Sea port

Crimea, the only Ukrainian region with an ethnic Russian majority, is also home to part of Russia's Black Sea fleet in the port of Sevastopol.

2014年 2月 28日
Captain returns to Costa Concordia

Captain returns to Costa Concordia

Francesco Schettino, captain of the Costa Concordia, returns aboard the capsized cruise liner with investigators.

2014年 2月 28日

精选图集

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐