Hope for a green China
A statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen in front of buildings during a hazy day in Shenyang, Lmore
A statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen in front of buildings during a hazy day in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker examines the solar panels on the roof of a residential building in Yichang, Hubei province Septembmore
A worker examines the solar panels on the roof of a residential building in Yichang, Hubei province September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The sun is seen behind smoke billowing from a chimney of a heating plant in Taiyuan, Shanxi province Decembmore
The sun is seen behind smoke billowing from a chimney of a heating plant in Taiyuan, Shanxi province December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A construction site is seen near wind turbines for generating electricity, at a wind farm in Guazhou, Gansumore
A construction site is seen near wind turbines for generating electricity, at a wind farm in Guazhou, Gansu Province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Men work on a Skoda Green E Line car during the 14th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition more
Men work on a Skoda Green E Line car during the 14th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Vehicles drive on the Third Ring Road on a very hazy winter day in Beijing January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason more
Vehicles drive on the Third Ring Road on a very hazy winter day in Beijing January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Journalists take pictures as the Three Gorges Dam discharges water to lower the level in its reservoir in Ymore
Journalists take pictures as the Three Gorges Dam discharges water to lower the level in its reservoir in Yichang, Hubei province July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker walks past the shell of a wind turbine tower in the assembly workshop of the Guodian United Power more
A worker walks past the shell of a wind turbine tower in the assembly workshop of the Guodian United Power Technology Company, at the city of Baoding, Hebei Province June 20, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
An electronic screen is seen on a building amid heavy smog in Shenyang, Liaoning province October 28, 2013.more
An electronic screen is seen on a building amid heavy smog in Shenyang, Liaoning province October 28, 2013. REUTERS
A laborer builds components of wind turbines at a wind power equipment factory in Zouping, Shandong provincmore
A laborer builds components of wind turbines at a wind power equipment factory in Zouping, Shandong province May 18, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A wind turbine is seen near a gate of the ancient city of Wushu in Diaobingshan, Liaoning province January more
A wind turbine is seen near a gate of the ancient city of Wushu in Diaobingshan, Liaoning province January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A residential compound is seen during a smoggy day in Wujiaqu, Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region, November more
A residential compound is seen during a smoggy day in Wujiaqu, Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Employees work on a pylon in Chuzhou, Anhui province, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Fishermen row a boat in the algae-filled Chaohu Lake in Hefei, Anhui province, June 19, 2009. REUTERS/Jianamore
Fishermen row a boat in the algae-filled Chaohu Lake in Hefei, Anhui province, June 19, 2009. REUTERS/Jianan Yu
Employees measure the aging levels of low energy consumption (LED) light bulbs at a factory in Nanjing, Jiamore
Employees measure the aging levels of low energy consumption (LED) light bulbs at a factory in Nanjing, Jiangsu province May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Yong
A view of red polluted water in the Jianhe River in Luoyang, Henan province December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Chinmore
A view of red polluted water in the Jianhe River in Luoyang, Henan province December 13, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Wind turbines used to generate electricity are seen at a wind farm in Guazhou, Gansu Province September 15,more
Wind turbines used to generate electricity are seen at a wind farm in Guazhou, Gansu Province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A glove lies on the ground at an abandon farm, near the dried up Shiyang river on the outskirts of Minqin tmore
A glove lies on the ground at an abandon farm, near the dried up Shiyang river on the outskirts of Minqin town, Gansu province September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ships sail on the Yangtze River near Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province Amore
Ships sail on the Yangtze River near Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Workers clean up leaked oil after an oil pipeline explosion last week in Qingdao, Shandong province Novembemore
Workers clean up leaked oil after an oil pipeline explosion last week in Qingdao, Shandong province November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker inspects solar panels at a solar farm in Dunhuang, Gansu Province September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlmore
A worker inspects solar panels at a solar farm in Dunhuang, Gansu Province September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An elderly man exercises in the morning as he faces chimneys emitting smoke behind buildings across the Sonmore
An elderly man exercises in the morning as he faces chimneys emitting smoke behind buildings across the Songhua river in Jilin, Jilin province, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Miners work underground in the Sima coal mine near the city of Changzhi, China's Shanxi province, May 9, 20more
Miners work underground in the Sima coal mine near the city of Changzhi, China's Shanxi province, May 9, 2006. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A woman wearing a mask rides her bicycle along a street on a hazy morning in Beijing, February 28, 2013. REmore
A woman wearing a mask rides her bicycle along a street on a hazy morning in Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A man looks at the Pudong financial district of Shanghai November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
