2014年 3月 1日

Yanukovich reappears

<p>A local resident watches a TV broadcast of ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's news conference, in Kiev, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin</p>

2014年 3月 1日

A local resident watches a TV broadcast of ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's news conference, in Kiev, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

<p>Local residents watch a TV broadcast of ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's news conference, in Kiev, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin</p>

2014年 3月 1日

Local residents watch a TV broadcast of ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's news conference, in Kiev, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

<p>Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich takes part in a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

2014年 3月 1日

Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich takes part in a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Local residents react as they watch a TV broadcast of ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's news conference, in Kiev, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin</p>

2014年 3月 1日

Local residents react as they watch a TV broadcast of ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's news conference, in Kiev, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

<p>Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich takes part in a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

2014年 3月 1日

Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich takes part in a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich leaves after a news conference in the south Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

2014年 3月 1日

Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich leaves after a news conference in the south Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich adjusts his glasses during a news conference in the south Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

2014年 3月 1日

Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich adjusts his glasses during a news conference in the south Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Journalists raise their hands to ask ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich questions during a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

2014年 3月 1日

Journalists raise their hands to ask ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich questions during a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich takes part in a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

2014年 3月 1日

Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich takes part in a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich arrives for a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

2014年 3月 1日

Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich arrives for a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

