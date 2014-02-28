版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 1日 星期六 04:00 BJT

Long lines in Venezuela

<p>People stand in line to buy bread at a bakery in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. Annual inflation of more than 56 percent and shortages of basic products ranging from milk and flour to toilet paper and medicines are afflicting all Venezuelans whatever their political convictions. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

People stand in line to buy bread at a bakery in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. Annual inflation of moremore

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

People stand in line to buy bread at a bakery in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. Annual inflation of more than 56 percent and shortages of basic products ranging from milk and flour to toilet paper and medicines are afflicting all Venezuelans whatever their political convictions. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
1 / 16
<p>A man carrying a gas cylinder walks past a line of people queuing up to buy gas cylinders at a distribution point of Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company PDVSA in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A man carrying a gas cylinder walks past a line of people queuing up to buy gas cylinders at a distributionmore

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

A man carrying a gas cylinder walks past a line of people queuing up to buy gas cylinders at a distribution point of Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company PDVSA in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
2 / 16
<p>People wait to buy gas cylinders at a distribution point of Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company PDVSA in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

People wait to buy gas cylinders at a distribution point of Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas compmore

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

People wait to buy gas cylinders at a distribution point of Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company PDVSA in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
3 / 16
<p>People write queue numbers on their arms, to mark their position as they wait in line to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

People write queue numbers on their arms, to mark their position as they wait in line to buy food at a supemore

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

People write queue numbers on their arms, to mark their position as they wait in line to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
4 / 16
<p>People stand in line to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

People stand in line to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 28, 2014more

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

People stand in line to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
5 / 16
<p>People stand in line to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

People stand in line to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 28, 2014more

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

People stand in line to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
6 / 16
<p>People line up to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

People line up to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 27, 2014. REUmore

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

People line up to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
7 / 16
<p>People wait in line to buy gas cylinders at a distribution point of Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

People wait in line to buy gas cylinders at a distribution point of Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSmore

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

People wait in line to buy gas cylinders at a distribution point of Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
8 / 16
<p>People carrying a gas cylinder walk past a line of people queuing up to buy gas at a distribution point of Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company PDVSA in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

People carrying a gas cylinder walk past a line of people queuing up to buy gas at a distribution point of more

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

People carrying a gas cylinder walk past a line of people queuing up to buy gas at a distribution point of Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company PDVSA in San Cristobal, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
9 / 16
<p>People line up to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

People line up to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Ramore

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

People line up to buy food at a supermarket in San Cristobal, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
10 / 16
<p>A boy waits in a queue into a state-run supermarket in Caracas, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A boy waits in a queue into a state-run supermarket in Caracas, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rmore

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

A boy waits in a queue into a state-run supermarket in Caracas, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
11 / 16
<p>A child carries his shopping out of a department store, which was forced by the government to cut prices by at least 50 percent on all merchandise after an inspection, in Caracas, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A child carries his shopping out of a department store, which was forced by the government to cut prices bymore

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

A child carries his shopping out of a department store, which was forced by the government to cut prices by at least 50 percent on all merchandise after an inspection, in Caracas, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
12 / 16
<p>A woman carrying a child tries to enter a supermarket, which had closed its doors to ration newly arrived milk products from being sold out, in Caracas, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A woman carrying a child tries to enter a supermarket, which had closed its doors to ration newly arrived mmore

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

A woman carrying a child tries to enter a supermarket, which had closed its doors to ration newly arrived milk products from being sold out, in Caracas, November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
13 / 16
<p>A woman carrying a baby holds on to a queue number for entering a store with an on-going sale at a mall in Caracas, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A woman carrying a baby holds on to a queue number for entering a store with an on-going sale at a mall in more

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

A woman carrying a baby holds on to a queue number for entering a store with an on-going sale at a mall in Caracas, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
14 / 16
<p>Women wait in line as they buy toilet paper at a supermarket in Caracas, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Women wait in line as they buy toilet paper at a supermarket in Caracas, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silvamore

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

Women wait in line as they buy toilet paper at a supermarket in Caracas, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
15 / 16
<p>A woman walks past an empty section where toilet paper should be on display in a super market in Caracas, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A woman walks past an empty section where toilet paper should be on display in a super market in Caracas, Mmore

2014年 3月 1日 星期六

A woman walks past an empty section where toilet paper should be on display in a super market in Caracas, May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
Flooding in Bolivia

Flooding in Bolivia

下一个

Flooding in Bolivia

Flooding in Bolivia

Heavy rains trigger floods in the north of the Andean country.

2014年 3月 1日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2014年 3月 1日
Yanukovich reappears

Yanukovich reappears

Ukraine's ousted President Viktor Yanukovich speaks in Russia after a week on the run.

2014年 3月 1日
Drug kingpin's secret tunnels

Drug kingpin's secret tunnels

Mexican cartel head Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman recently escaped arrest through this series of tunnels before his ultimate capture.

2014年 2月 28日

精选图集

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐