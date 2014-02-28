Pictures of the month: February
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT INCLUDED: Anti-government protesters throw missiles during clashes with riot polmore
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT INCLUDED: Anti-government protesters throw missiles during clashes with riot police at the Independence Square in Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Belarus' Anton Kushnir competes during the men's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Smore
Belarus' Anton Kushnir competes during the men's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, Ecuador, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, Ecuador, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
A Central African Army soldier stabs the corpse of a man, who was killed as he was accused of joining the omore
A Central African Army soldier stabs the corpse of a man, who was killed as he was accused of joining the ousted Seleka fighters, in the capital Bangui, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a maneouver during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Aimore
South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a maneouver during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Interior Ministry members are on fire, caused by molotov cocktails hurled by anti-government protesters, asmore
Interior Ministry members are on fire, caused by molotov cocktails hurled by anti-government protesters, as they stand guard during clashes in Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
People cry after losing all of their belongings in a fire at a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Februarmore
People cry after losing all of their belongings in a fire at a slum at Mirpur in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 11, 2014. According to local media, at least 200 shanties and 20 shops were destroyed in the fire, which was caused by an electric short circuit at a slum in the Mirpur area. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Ukraine's Oleksandr Obolonchyk and Roman Zakharkiv speed down the track as a staff member rests during a memore
Ukraine's Oleksandr Obolonchyk and Roman Zakharkiv speed down the track as a staff member rests during a men's doubles luge training session at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Sanki Sliding Center, Rosa Khutor near Sochi, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A graveyard is seen underwater in the village of Moorland in south west England, February 7, 2014. REUTERSmore
A graveyard is seen underwater in the village of Moorland in south west England, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Opposition supporter Genesis Carmona is evacuated on a motorcycle after being shot in the head during a promore
Opposition supporter Genesis Carmona is evacuated on a motorcycle after being shot in the head during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Valencia, Venezuela, February 18, 2014. The 22-year-old student died after being shot in the head during an anti-government demonstration, her family said. Carmona was studying tourism and was also a local beauty queen. REUTERS/Mauricio Centeno-Notitarde
Olympic officials who maintain the ice jump out of the way as China's Kexin Fan crashes out into the barriemore
Olympic officials who maintain the ice jump out of the way as China's Kexin Fan crashes out into the barrier in the women's 500 metres short track speed skating semifinal event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Models present creations from the Tadashi Shoji Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, Februarymore
Models present creations from the Tadashi Shoji Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. Picture taken using multiple exposure. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Jay Leno looks at cue cards as actor Billy Crystal sits during a commercial break while taping the last epimore
Jay Leno looks at cue cards as actor Billy Crystal sits during a commercial break while taping the last episode of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in Burbank, California, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu reacts in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at themore
Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu reacts in the "kiss and cry" area during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Juliana Luchkiw reacts to being remanded during her arraignment in New York, February 5, 2014. Three men anmore
Juliana Luchkiw reacts to being remanded during her arraignment in New York, February 5, 2014. Three men and one woman arrested in New York were charged with drugs offences possibly connected to narcotics found at the home of Philip Seymour Hoffman following his death of an apparent heroin overdose. REUTERS/Steven Hirsch/Pool
Riot police use tear gas to disperse demonstrators as they try to march to the Turkish Parliament during a more
Riot police use tear gas to disperse demonstrators as they try to march to the Turkish Parliament during a protest against Turkey's ruling Ak Party government in Ankara, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Rebel fighters walk in a rebel-controlled territory in Upper Nile State, South Sudan, February 15, 2014. Rmore
Rebel fighters walk in a rebel-controlled territory in Upper Nile State, South Sudan, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Wounded people walk after clashes with riot police in central Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Vlad Sodemore
Wounded people walk after clashes with riot police in central Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Vlad Sode
North Korea is seen almost completely dark compared to neighboring South Korea (bottom right) and China (tomore
North Korea is seen almost completely dark compared to neighboring South Korea (bottom right) and China (top left) in a NASA image released on February 24, 2014 taken by the Expedition 38 crew aboard the International Space Station on January 30, 2014. The photograph was cropped and enhanced to improve contrast, and lens artifacts have been removed at source. REUTERS/NASA-JSC
Mike Rundle, from Janesville, Wisconsin, looks at ice formations in a sea cave at the Apostle Islands Natiomore
Mike Rundle, from Janesville, Wisconsin, looks at ice formations in a sea cave at the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore of Lake Superior near Cornucopia, Wisconsin, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
An injured man struggles to breathe as he is carried on a stretcher by anti-government protesters after clamore
An injured man struggles to breathe as he is carried on a stretcher by anti-government protesters after clashes with riot police in the Independence Square in Kiev, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Sweden's Anna Holmlund (green bib), Canada's Kelsey Serwa (red bib), Austria's Katrin Ofner (blue bib) and more
Sweden's Anna Holmlund (green bib), Canada's Kelsey Serwa (red bib), Austria's Katrin Ofner (blue bib) and Switzerland's Fanny Smith (yellow bib) competes during the women's freestyle skiing skicross semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 21, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish protester pulls the tail of a horse used by policemen to disperse protesters durinmore
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish protester pulls the tail of a horse used by policemen to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Jerusalem, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by the U.N. Relief and Works Agency at the besieged al-Yarmomore
Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by the U.N. Relief and Works Agency at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, January 31, 2014. Photo released February 26, 2014. REUTERS/UNRWA/Handout via Reuters
Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez gets into a National Guard armored vehicle in Caracas, Februarymore
Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez gets into a National Guard armored vehicle in Caracas, February 18, 2014. Lopez, wanted on charges of fomenting deadly violence, handed himself over to security forces. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Models Charlotte Carey (L) and Devan Mayfield pose for a portrait before presenting creations by DKNY durinmore
Models Charlotte Carey (L) and Devan Mayfield pose for a portrait before presenting creations by DKNY during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Seattle Seahawks Malcom Smith makes an angel in the confetti after his team defeated the Denver Broncos durmore
Seattle Seahawks Malcom Smith makes an angel in the confetti after his team defeated the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An aerial view shows Independence Square during clashes between anti-government protesters and Interior Minmore
An aerial view shows Independence Square during clashes between anti-government protesters and Interior Ministry members and riot police in central Kiev, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Olga Yakimovich
People look on as a veterinarian prepares to dismember the giraffe Marius after it was killed in Copenhagenmore
People look on as a veterinarian prepares to dismember the giraffe Marius after it was killed in Copenhagen Zoo, February 9, 2014. The Copenhagen Zoo went ahead with a plan to shoot and dismember a healthy giraffe and feed the 18-month-old animal's carcass to lions - an action the zoo said was in line with anti-inbreeding rules meant to ensure a healthy giraffe population. The giraffe, named Marius, was shot in the head and then cut apart in view of children, according to a video of the incident released by the Denmark-based production company Localize. REUTERS/Kasper Palsnov/Scanpix Denmark
A suspected prostitute puts on clothes at a hotel room during a police raid, as part of plans to crackdown more
A suspected prostitute puts on clothes at a hotel room during a police raid, as part of plans to crackdown on prostitution, in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China, February 9, 2014. Chinese authorities carried out a rare crackdown on the sex trade in the "sin city" of Dongguan following a candid report by the state broadcaster on the underground industry. REUTERS/Stringer
Fireworks explode near anti-government protester during clashes with riot police at the Independence Squaremore
Fireworks explode near anti-government protester during clashes with riot police at the Independence Square in Kiev, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A statue by Tony Matelli titled "Sleepwalker" stands in the snow on the campus of Wellesley College in Wellmore
A statue by Tony Matelli titled "Sleepwalker" stands in the snow on the campus of Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
German Chancellor Angela Merkel watches a dance performance by Liana Wolf during a reception of German carnmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel watches a dance performance by Liana Wolf during a reception of German carnival societies at the Chancellery in Berlin, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A fighter is helped after being defeated during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of themore
A fighter is helped after being defeated during the closing Thai boxing, or "Muay Thai", fight night of the legendary Lumpinee stadium, one of Bangkok's oldest boxing venues which is being demolished after 57 years, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Four out of five Olympic rings are seen lit up during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympicmore
Four out of five Olympic rings are seen lit up during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Prince Charles, wearing a traditional Saudi attire, attends the traditional Saudi dance, known as 'Arda', wmore
Prince Charles, wearing a traditional Saudi attire, attends the traditional Saudi dance, known as 'Arda', which was performed during Janadriya culture festival at Der'iya in Riyadh, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/ Fayez Nureldine
Desmond Allen reads to "Ginger," a cat up for adoption, during "The Book Buddies Program" at the Animal Resmore
Desmond Allen reads to "Ginger," a cat up for adoption, during "The Book Buddies Program" at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, February 11, 2014. Children in grades 1-8 read to the cats as a way to improve their reading skills and gain confidence. REUTERS/Mark Makela
An aerial view shows stranded cattle in the flooded region of Ballivian province in the Beni department of more
An aerial view shows stranded cattle in the flooded region of Ballivian province in the Beni department of Bolivia, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado
Director Martin Scorsese arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London, February more
Director Martin Scorsese arrives at the BAFTA awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Groom Roongroj Walailuk and bride Vina Wichan jump into the pond as they are chased by men dressed as piratmore
Groom Roongroj Walailuk and bride Vina Wichan jump into the pond as they are chased by men dressed as pirates during a wedding ceremony ahead of Valentine's Day in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok, February 13, 2014. Three Thai couples took part in the wedding ceremony which was arranged by a resort and aimed at strengthen the relationships of the couples through fun activities. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gormore
An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Resident Michael Simmonds speaks on the phone in his flooded home at Egham after the River Thames burst itsmore
Resident Michael Simmonds speaks on the phone in his flooded home at Egham after the River Thames burst its banks in southeast England, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A firefighter attempts to extinguish a fire which broke out on piles of reed at a paper factory in Changde,more
A firefighter attempts to extinguish a fire which broke out on piles of reed at a paper factory in Changde, Hunan province, China, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A female Bengali white tiger drags a man by his shirt after the man climbed into the enclosure, at a zoo inmore
A female Bengali white tiger drags a man by his shirt after the man climbed into the enclosure, at a zoo in Chengdu, Sichuan province, February 16, 2014. The man was slightly injured and was taken away by police after zoo staff tranquilized two female Bengali white tigers. REUTERS/China Daily
A Mexican marine lifts a bathtub that leads to a tunnel and exits in the city's drainage system at one of tmore
A Mexican marine lifts a bathtub that leads to a tunnel and exits in the city's drainage system at one of the houses of Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman in Culiacan, Mexico, February 27, 2014. Guzman, who rose from humble origins to become one of the most powerful drug barons in history, was captured in a raid in the beachside resort and fishing center of Mazatlan. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A local resident watches a TV broadcast of ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's news conference, more
A local resident watches a TV broadcast of ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's news conference, in Kiev, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin
A skier competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games imore
A skier competes during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A member of a folk group grabs a child during a parade, part of the VII Winter Mask Meetings in Valdesoto, more
A member of a folk group grabs a child during a parade, part of the VII Winter Mask Meetings in Valdesoto, near Oviedo, Spain, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Riot police use tear gas and water canon to disperse protesters as they try to march to the parliament durimore
Riot police use tear gas and water canon to disperse protesters as they try to march to the parliament during a protest against Turkey's ruling Ak Party and Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Riot police stand behind crosses installed by anti-government protesters in memory of the people who have dmore
Riot police stand behind crosses installed by anti-government protesters in memory of the people who have died and went missing during clashes in Ukraine, near the barricades in Kiev, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin
下一个
Rain comes to California
A winter storm brings much-needed relief to parched California.
Long lines in Venezuela
Annual inflation of more than 56 percent and shortages of basic products ranging from milk and flour to toilet paper and medicines are afflicting all...
Flooding in Bolivia
Heavy rains trigger floods in the north of the Andean country.
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.