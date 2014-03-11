Crisis in Crimea
An armed man, believed to be Russian serviceman, is seen in an armoured military vehicle outside a Ukrainiamore
An armed man, believed to be Russian serviceman, is seen in an armoured military vehicle outside a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Ukrainian soldier walks at a checkpoint near the village of Stavki, near a Crimea region border March 11,more
A Ukrainian soldier walks at a checkpoint near the village of Stavki, near a Crimea region border March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A worker installs a poster in the centre of Simferopol, March 11, 2014. The poster reads, "Together with Rumore
A worker installs a poster in the centre of Simferopol, March 11, 2014. The poster reads, "Together with Russia. March 16 - referendum". REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Armed men believed to be Russian servicemen stand guard outside a Ukrainian military unit in the village ofmore
Armed men believed to be Russian servicemen stand guard outside a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Ukrainian soldiers man a checkpoint near the village of Chongar, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014more
Ukrainian soldiers man a checkpoint near the village of Chongar, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A woman holds a sign with a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the words "Putin - Occupant" dmore
A woman holds a sign with a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the words "Putin - Occupant" during a pro-Ukrainian rally in Simferopol, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Members of a Crimean self-defence unit check the passport of a passenger at the railway station in Simferopmore
Members of a Crimean self-defence unit check the passport of a passenger at the railway station in Simferopol, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A Ukrainian soldier climbs a flag pole at the base A2904 shortly before the Ukrainian command lost control more
A Ukrainian soldier climbs a flag pole at the base A2904 shortly before the Ukrainian command lost control over it to armed men in the Crimean town of Bakhchisaray, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A member of a pro-Russian self defence unit takes an oath to Crimea government in Simferopol, March 10, 201more
A member of a pro-Russian self defence unit takes an oath to Crimea government in Simferopol, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Ukrainian soldiers stand on top of an armoured personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovmore
Ukrainian soldiers stand on top of an armoured personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, near a Crimea region border, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A woman walking by a poster calling people to vote in the upcoming referendum, in the Crimean port city of more
A woman walking by a poster calling people to vote in the upcoming referendum, in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol March 10, 2014. The poster reads, "On 16 March, we are choosing" and "or" (bottom). REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Soldiers, believed to be Russian, ride on military armoured personnel carriers on a road near the Crimean pmore
Soldiers, believed to be Russian, ride on military armoured personnel carriers on a road near the Crimean port city of Sevastopol March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Sergei Aksyonov, Crimea's pro-Russian prime minister, stands as a member of a pro-Russian self defense unitmore
Sergei Aksyonov, Crimea's pro-Russian prime minister, stands as a member of a pro-Russian self defense unit takes an oath to Crimea government in Simferopol March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Ukrainian soldier stands on a military vehicle at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border Mamore
A Ukrainian soldier stands on a military vehicle at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak
A Ukrainian sailor stands guard on top of a Ukrainian navy ship at the Crimean port of Yevpatorya March 8, more
A Ukrainian sailor stands guard on top of a Ukrainian navy ship at the Crimean port of Yevpatorya March 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Members of a pro-Russian self defense unit take an oath to the Crimea government in Simferopol March 8, 201more
Members of a pro-Russian self defense unit take an oath to the Crimea government in Simferopol March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, march outside an Ukrainian military base in the village of Pemore
Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, march outside an Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A Ukrainian soldier looks on at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERSmore
A Ukrainian soldier looks on at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak
A military convoy with Ukrainian soldiers is seen near the city of Pervomaysk March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktormore
A military convoy with Ukrainian soldiers is seen near the city of Pervomaysk March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak
An abandoned naval ship sunk by the Russian navy to block the entrance is seen in the Crimean port of Yevpamore
An abandoned naval ship sunk by the Russian navy to block the entrance is seen in the Crimean port of Yevpatorya March 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A Ukrainian serviceman talks on the phone at a Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye, outsimore
A Ukrainian serviceman talks on the phone at a Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye, outside Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Dogs pass by uniformed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, near a Ukrainian military base in the villagmore
Dogs pass by uniformed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, near a Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Participants hold placards and shout slogans during an anti-war rally in front of the Russian embassy in Kimore
Participants hold placards and shout slogans during an anti-war rally in front of the Russian embassy in Kiev March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A uniformed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a Ukrainian military base outside tmore
A uniformed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a Ukrainian military base outside the city of Sevastopol, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Pro-Russian demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest rally in Donetsk March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kmore
Pro-Russian demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest rally in Donetsk March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A boy looks at uniformed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, near a Ukrainian military base in the villmore
A boy looks at uniformed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, near a Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye, outside Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A girl holds a banner during a pro-Ukrainian rally in Simferopol, March 6, 2014. The banner reads "I Love Umore
A girl holds a banner during a pro-Ukrainian rally in Simferopol, March 6, 2014. The banner reads "I Love Ukraine". REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Ukrainian Navy solders raise their flag on top of the Ukrainian navy corvette Ternopil at the Crimean port more
Ukrainian Navy solders raise their flag on top of the Ukrainian navy corvette Ternopil at the Crimean port of Sevastopol March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Pro-Russian demonstrators take part in a rally in the Crimean town of Yevpatoria March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Makmore
Pro-Russian demonstrators take part in a rally in the Crimean town of Yevpatoria March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Pemore
Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A lorry drives past a billboard denouncing Kiev's "Maidan" movement at a highway near the Crimean city of Smore
A lorry drives past a billboard denouncing Kiev's "Maidan" movement at a highway near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 5, 2014. The billboard reads, "Stop Maidan. Crimea for Stability. No to foreign Interference!" REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield,more
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man holds a Soviet Union flag as he attends a pro-Russian rally at the Crimean parliament building in Simmore
A man holds a Soviet Union flag as he attends a pro-Russian rally at the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Participants hold placards and shout slogans during an anti-war rally in the Crimean town of Bakhchisaray, more
Participants hold placards and shout slogans during an anti-war rally in the Crimean town of Bakhchisaray, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovkmore
A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian serviceman Igor Filonenko holds the hand of his wife Julia through a fence at an air base locatedmore
Ukrainian serviceman Igor Filonenko holds the hand of his wife Julia through a fence at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian servicemen make the sign of the cross as a priest reads a prayer for peace at a base in the Crimemore
Ukrainian servicemen make the sign of the cross as a priest reads a prayer for peace at a base in the Crimean village of Belbek, near Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Armed men believed to be Russian servicemen march outside a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevmore
Armed men believed to be Russian servicemen march outside a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Ukrainian serviceman uses binoculars as he stands guard on the territory of a military unit located in thmore
A Ukrainian serviceman uses binoculars as he stands guard on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
