版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 12日 星期三 05:40 BJT

Crisis in Crimea

<p>An armed man, believed to be Russian serviceman, is seen in an armoured military vehicle outside a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

An armed man, believed to be Russian serviceman, is seen in an armoured military vehicle outside a Ukrainiamore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

An armed man, believed to be Russian serviceman, is seen in an armoured military vehicle outside a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
1 / 40
<p>A Ukrainian soldier walks at a checkpoint near the village of Stavki, near a Crimea region border March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

A Ukrainian soldier walks at a checkpoint near the village of Stavki, near a Crimea region border March 11,more

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

A Ukrainian soldier walks at a checkpoint near the village of Stavki, near a Crimea region border March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
2 / 40
<p>A worker installs a poster in the centre of Simferopol, March 11, 2014. The poster reads, "Together with Russia. March 16 - referendum". REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A worker installs a poster in the centre of Simferopol, March 11, 2014. The poster reads, "Together with Rumore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

A worker installs a poster in the centre of Simferopol, March 11, 2014. The poster reads, "Together with Russia. March 16 - referendum". REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
3 / 40
<p>Armed men believed to be Russian servicemen stand guard outside a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Armed men believed to be Russian servicemen stand guard outside a Ukrainian military unit in the village ofmore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Armed men believed to be Russian servicemen stand guard outside a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
4 / 40
<p>Ukrainian soldiers man a checkpoint near the village of Chongar, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Ukrainian soldiers man a checkpoint near the village of Chongar, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014more

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Ukrainian soldiers man a checkpoint near the village of Chongar, near a Crimea region border March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
5 / 40
<p>A woman holds a sign with a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the words "Putin - Occupant" during a pro-Ukrainian rally in Simferopol, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

A woman holds a sign with a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the words "Putin - Occupant" dmore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

A woman holds a sign with a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the words "Putin - Occupant" during a pro-Ukrainian rally in Simferopol, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
6 / 40
<p>Members of a Crimean self-defence unit check the passport of a passenger at the railway station in Simferopol, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Members of a Crimean self-defence unit check the passport of a passenger at the railway station in Simferopmore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Members of a Crimean self-defence unit check the passport of a passenger at the railway station in Simferopol, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
7 / 40
<p>A Ukrainian soldier climbs a flag pole at the base A2904 shortly before the Ukrainian command lost control over it to armed men in the Crimean town of Bakhchisaray, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A Ukrainian soldier climbs a flag pole at the base A2904 shortly before the Ukrainian command lost control more

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

A Ukrainian soldier climbs a flag pole at the base A2904 shortly before the Ukrainian command lost control over it to armed men in the Crimean town of Bakhchisaray, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
8 / 40
<p>A Ukrainian soldier walks at a checkpoint near the village of Stavki, near a Crimea region border March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

A Ukrainian soldier walks at a checkpoint near the village of Stavki, near a Crimea region border March 11,more

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

A Ukrainian soldier walks at a checkpoint near the village of Stavki, near a Crimea region border March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
9 / 40
<p>A member of a pro-Russian self defence unit takes an oath to Crimea government in Simferopol, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A member of a pro-Russian self defence unit takes an oath to Crimea government in Simferopol, March 10, 201more

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

A member of a pro-Russian self defence unit takes an oath to Crimea government in Simferopol, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
10 / 40
<p>Ukrainian soldiers stand on top of an armoured personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, near a Crimea region border, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Ukrainian soldiers stand on top of an armoured personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovmore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Ukrainian soldiers stand on top of an armoured personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, near a Crimea region border, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
11 / 40
<p>A woman walking by a poster calling people to vote in the upcoming referendum, in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol March 10, 2014. The poster reads, "On 16 March, we are choosing" and "or" (bottom). REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A woman walking by a poster calling people to vote in the upcoming referendum, in the Crimean port city of more

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

A woman walking by a poster calling people to vote in the upcoming referendum, in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol March 10, 2014. The poster reads, "On 16 March, we are choosing" and "or" (bottom). REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
12 / 40
<p>Soldiers, believed to be Russian, ride on military armoured personnel carriers on a road near the Crimean port city of Sevastopol March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Soldiers, believed to be Russian, ride on military armoured personnel carriers on a road near the Crimean pmore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Soldiers, believed to be Russian, ride on military armoured personnel carriers on a road near the Crimean port city of Sevastopol March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
13 / 40
<p>Sergei Aksyonov, Crimea's pro-Russian prime minister, stands as a member of a pro-Russian self defense unit takes an oath to Crimea government in Simferopol March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Sergei Aksyonov, Crimea's pro-Russian prime minister, stands as a member of a pro-Russian self defense unitmore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Sergei Aksyonov, Crimea's pro-Russian prime minister, stands as a member of a pro-Russian self defense unit takes an oath to Crimea government in Simferopol March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
14 / 40
<p>A Ukrainian soldier stands on a military vehicle at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

A Ukrainian soldier stands on a military vehicle at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border Mamore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

A Ukrainian soldier stands on a military vehicle at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Close
15 / 40
<p>A Ukrainian sailor stands guard on top of a Ukrainian navy ship at the Crimean port of Yevpatorya March 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

A Ukrainian sailor stands guard on top of a Ukrainian navy ship at the Crimean port of Yevpatorya March 8, more

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

A Ukrainian sailor stands guard on top of a Ukrainian navy ship at the Crimean port of Yevpatorya March 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
16 / 40
<p>Members of a pro-Russian self defense unit take an oath to the Crimea government in Simferopol March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Members of a pro-Russian self defense unit take an oath to the Crimea government in Simferopol March 8, 201more

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Members of a pro-Russian self defense unit take an oath to the Crimea government in Simferopol March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
17 / 40
<p>Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, march outside an Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, march outside an Ukrainian military base in the village of Pemore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, march outside an Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 10, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
18 / 40
<p>A Ukrainian soldier looks on at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

A Ukrainian soldier looks on at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERSmore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

A Ukrainian soldier looks on at a checkpoint at the road near a Crimea region border March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Close
19 / 40
<p>A military convoy with Ukrainian soldiers is seen near the city of Pervomaysk March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

A military convoy with Ukrainian soldiers is seen near the city of Pervomaysk March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktormore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

A military convoy with Ukrainian soldiers is seen near the city of Pervomaysk March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Close
20 / 40
<p>An abandoned naval ship sunk by the Russian navy to block the entrance is seen in the Crimean port of Yevpatorya March 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

An abandoned naval ship sunk by the Russian navy to block the entrance is seen in the Crimean port of Yevpamore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

An abandoned naval ship sunk by the Russian navy to block the entrance is seen in the Crimean port of Yevpatorya March 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
21 / 40
<p>A Ukrainian serviceman talks on the phone at a Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye, outside Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman talks on the phone at a Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye, outsimore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

A Ukrainian serviceman talks on the phone at a Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye, outside Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
22 / 40
<p>Dogs pass by uniformed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, near a Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Dogs pass by uniformed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, near a Ukrainian military base in the villagmore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Dogs pass by uniformed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, near a Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
23 / 40
<p>Participants hold placards and shout slogans during an anti-war rally in front of the Russian embassy in Kiev March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Participants hold placards and shout slogans during an anti-war rally in front of the Russian embassy in Kimore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Participants hold placards and shout slogans during an anti-war rally in front of the Russian embassy in Kiev March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
24 / 40
<p>A uniformed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a Ukrainian military base outside the city of Sevastopol, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

A uniformed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a Ukrainian military base outside tmore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

A uniformed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a Ukrainian military base outside the city of Sevastopol, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
25 / 40
<p>Pro-Russian demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest rally in Donetsk March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

Pro-Russian demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest rally in Donetsk March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kmore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Pro-Russian demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest rally in Donetsk March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
26 / 40
<p>A boy looks at uniformed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, near a Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye, outside Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A boy looks at uniformed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, near a Ukrainian military base in the villmore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

A boy looks at uniformed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, near a Ukrainian military base in the village of Perevalnoye, outside Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
27 / 40
<p>A girl holds a banner during a pro-Ukrainian rally in Simferopol, March 6, 2014. The banner reads "I Love Ukraine". REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

A girl holds a banner during a pro-Ukrainian rally in Simferopol, March 6, 2014. The banner reads "I Love Umore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

A girl holds a banner during a pro-Ukrainian rally in Simferopol, March 6, 2014. The banner reads "I Love Ukraine". REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
28 / 40
<p>Ukrainian Navy solders raise their flag on top of the Ukrainian navy corvette Ternopil at the Crimean port of Sevastopol March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ukrainian Navy solders raise their flag on top of the Ukrainian navy corvette Ternopil at the Crimean port more

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Ukrainian Navy solders raise their flag on top of the Ukrainian navy corvette Ternopil at the Crimean port of Sevastopol March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
29 / 40
<p>Pro-Russian demonstrators take part in a rally in the Crimean town of Yevpatoria March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin</p>

Pro-Russian demonstrators take part in a rally in the Crimean town of Yevpatoria March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Makmore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Pro-Russian demonstrators take part in a rally in the Crimean town of Yevpatoria March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Close
30 / 40
<p>Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Pemore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
31 / 40
<p>A lorry drives past a billboard denouncing Kiev's "Maidan" movement at a highway near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 5, 2014. The billboard reads, "Stop Maidan. Crimea for Stability. No to foreign Interference!" REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A lorry drives past a billboard denouncing Kiev's "Maidan" movement at a highway near the Crimean city of Smore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

A lorry drives past a billboard denouncing Kiev's "Maidan" movement at a highway near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 5, 2014. The billboard reads, "Stop Maidan. Crimea for Stability. No to foreign Interference!" REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
32 / 40
<p>Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield,more

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
33 / 40
<p>A man holds a Soviet Union flag as he attends a pro-Russian rally at the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

A man holds a Soviet Union flag as he attends a pro-Russian rally at the Crimean parliament building in Simmore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

A man holds a Soviet Union flag as he attends a pro-Russian rally at the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
34 / 40
<p>Participants hold placards and shout slogans during an anti-war rally in the Crimean town of Bakhchisaray, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Participants hold placards and shout slogans during an anti-war rally in the Crimean town of Bakhchisaray, more

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Participants hold placards and shout slogans during an anti-war rally in the Crimean town of Bakhchisaray, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
35 / 40
<p>A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovkmore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
36 / 40
<p>Ukrainian serviceman Igor Filonenko holds the hand of his wife Julia through a fence at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ukrainian serviceman Igor Filonenko holds the hand of his wife Julia through a fence at an air base locatedmore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Ukrainian serviceman Igor Filonenko holds the hand of his wife Julia through a fence at an air base located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
37 / 40
<p>Ukrainian servicemen make the sign of the cross as a priest reads a prayer for peace at a base in the Crimean village of Belbek, near Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Ukrainian servicemen make the sign of the cross as a priest reads a prayer for peace at a base in the Crimemore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Ukrainian servicemen make the sign of the cross as a priest reads a prayer for peace at a base in the Crimean village of Belbek, near Simferopol, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
38 / 40
<p>Armed men believed to be Russian servicemen march outside a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Armed men believed to be Russian servicemen march outside a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevmore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

Armed men believed to be Russian servicemen march outside a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
39 / 40
<p>A Ukrainian serviceman uses binoculars as he stands guard on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman uses binoculars as he stands guard on the territory of a military unit located in thmore

2014年 3月 12日 星期三

A Ukrainian serviceman uses binoculars as he stands guard on the territory of a military unit located in the village of Lyubimovka near a local airfield, southwest of Simferopol, Crimea's capital, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
40 / 40
重播
下一图片集
Japan tsunami anniversary

Japan tsunami anniversary

下一个

Japan tsunami anniversary

Japan tsunami anniversary

Japan marks three years since the 2011 tsunami.

2014年 3月 12日
Search for missing plane

Search for missing plane

Inside the massive air and sea search for the Malaysian airliner.

2014年 3月 11日
Broken lives of Fukushima

Broken lives of Fukushima

A glimpse of the lives shattered after the tsunami and nuclear disaster.

2014年 3月 11日
After the waves

After the waves

A look back at the tsunami that devastated Japan's northeast coast three years ago.

2014年 3月 11日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐