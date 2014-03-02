版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 3日 星期一 07:00 BJT

China train station attack

<p>Police stand near luggages left at the ticket office after a group of armed men attacked people at Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, China, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Police investigate after a group of armed men attacked people at Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>An injured man is pushed on a gurney at a hospital after a knife attack at Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Blood is seen on the ground outside after a knife attack at Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>An injured man is pushed at a hospital after a knife attack at Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A policeman stands guard near a man, who was shot dead by police, lying on a street after a group of armed men attacked people at Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>An injured man is seen lying in a hospital bed after a knife attack at Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Police patrol on a street after a group of armed men attacked people at Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion</p>

<p>Paramilitary policemen with guns stand guard after a knife attack at a crossroads near Kunming railway station, Yunnan province, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion</p>

<p>People light candles in front of wreaths outside Kunming railway station after a knife attack, Yunnan province, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion</p>

