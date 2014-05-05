版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 5月 5日 星期一 23:05 BJT

Oscar Pistorius on trial

<p>Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius arrives at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee/Pool</p>

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius arrives at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee/Pool

<p>Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius greets his brother Carl in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee/Pool</p>

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius greets his brother Carl in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee/Pool

<p>Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee/Pool</p>

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee/Pool

<p>Defense expert witness Roger Dixon holds a magazine rack as Prosecutor Gerrie Nel looks on during the murder trial of South African Olympic and Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool</p>

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

Defense expert witness Roger Dixon holds a magazine rack as Prosecutor Gerrie Nel looks on during the murder trial of South African Olympic and Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool

<p>Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius arrives ahead of his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius arrives ahead of his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>South African Olympic and Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius reacts during his murder trial in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gianluigi Guercia/Pool</p>

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

South African Olympic and Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius reacts during his murder trial in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gianluigi Guercia/Pool

<p>Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius chats with a supporter as he leaves the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius chats with a supporter as he leaves the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius is hugged by a supporter as he arrives ahead of his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius is hugged by a supporter as he arrives ahead of his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>The door through which Reeva Steenkamp was shot is displayed during Oscar Pistorius' murder trial in Pretoria April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Antoine de Ras/Pool</p>

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

The door through which Reeva Steenkamp was shot is displayed during Oscar Pistorius' murder trial in Pretoria April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Antoine de Ras/Pool

<p>A member of the entourage of Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius holds her head while he testifies during his trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool</p>

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

A member of the entourage of Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius holds her head while he testifies during his trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool

<p>State prosecutor Gerrie Nel gestures as he cross examines South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius during his ongoing murder trial in Pretoria, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool</p>

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

State prosecutor Gerrie Nel gestures as he cross examines South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius during his ongoing murder trial in Pretoria, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool

<p>A bucket is seen on the floor in the dock where South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius will sit during his trial at the high court in Pretoria April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool</p>

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

A bucket is seen on the floor in the dock where South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius will sit during his trial at the high court in Pretoria April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool

<p>South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius (C) leaves after his trial at the high court in Pretoria April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius (C) leaves after his trial at the high court in Pretoria April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>Aimee Pistorius, sister of South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius cries as he gives evidence during his trial at the high court in Pretoria April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Masi Losi/Pool</p>

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

Aimee Pistorius, sister of South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius cries as he gives evidence during his trial at the high court in Pretoria April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Masi Losi/Pool

<p>Oscar Pistorius speaks to a family member during his trial at the high court in Pretoria, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Deaan Vivier/Pool</p>

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

Oscar Pistorius speaks to a family member during his trial at the high court in Pretoria, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Deaan Vivier/Pool

<p>Oscar Pistorius becomes emotional during his trial at the high court in Pretoria April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool</p>

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

Oscar Pistorius becomes emotional during his trial at the high court in Pretoria April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool

<p>Members of the media wait for the arrival of Oscar Pistorius ahead of his trial at the high court in Pretoria April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

Members of the media wait for the arrival of Oscar Pistorius ahead of his trial at the high court in Pretoria April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>Friends of the late Reeva Steenkamp leave after the trial, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

Friends of the late Reeva Steenkamp leave after the trial, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>Oscar Pistorius stands beside his sister Aimee, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Sadiki/Pool</p>

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

Oscar Pistorius stands beside his sister Aimee, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Sadiki/Pool

<p>Oscar Pistorius is hugged by his aunt Lois, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Werner Beukes/Pool</p>

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

Oscar Pistorius is hugged by his aunt Lois, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Werner Beukes/Pool

<p>Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock during proceedings, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Phill Magakoe/Pool</p>

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock during proceedings, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Phill Magakoe/Pool

<p>A policeman demonstrates the effect of hitting a bathroom door with a cricket bat, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Joe/Pool</p>

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

A policeman demonstrates the effect of hitting a bathroom door with a cricket bat, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Joe/Pool

<p>Aimee Pistorius, sister of Oscar Pistorius, speaks to family members of Reeva Steenkamp, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool</p>

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

Aimee Pistorius, sister of Oscar Pistorius, speaks to family members of Reeva Steenkamp, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool

<p>A member of the defense legal team reaches out to Oscar Pistorius as he holds his head while a witness testifies, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool</p>

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

A member of the defense legal team reaches out to Oscar Pistorius as he holds his head while a witness testifies, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool

<p>Oscar Pistorius speaks to members of his legal team, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Alon Skuy/Pool</p>

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

Oscar Pistorius speaks to members of his legal team, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Alon Skuy/Pool

<p>Aimee Pistorius, sister of Oscar Pistorius, holds his hand ahead of his trial, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

Aimee Pistorius, sister of Oscar Pistorius, holds his hand ahead of his trial, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>A member of the African National Congress Women's League wears a picture of Reeva Steenkamp during the trial, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

A member of the African National Congress Women's League wears a picture of Reeva Steenkamp during the trial, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>Members of the media work in the courtroom, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool</p>

2014年 5月 5日 星期一

Members of the media work in the courtroom, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool

