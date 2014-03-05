版本:
Russian forces in Crimea

<p>Armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Russian soldiers stand guard near Ukrainian navy command ship Slavutych at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Russian soldiers stand guard near Ukrainian navy command ship Slavutych at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>An armed man, believed to be a Russian soldier, stands guard outside an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

An armed man, believed to be a Russian soldier, stands guard outside an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, pose for a group photo as they assemble near an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, pose for a group photo as they assemble near an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>An armed man, believed to be a Russian soldier, stands guard inside a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Yevpatoria, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

An armed man, believed to be a Russian soldier, stands guard inside a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Yevpatoria, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>Russian Navy ships block the entrance to the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Russian Navy ships block the entrance to the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A service man, believed to be a Russian soldier, lifts the canopy at the back of a military truck near an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A service man, believed to be a Russian soldier, lifts the canopy at the back of a military truck near an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>A Russian soldier stands guard near Ukrainian navy command ship Slavutych at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Russian soldier stands guard near Ukrainian navy command ship Slavutych at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A Russian soldier lies with his back to Ukrainian fighter jets as he watches Ukrainian serviceman at the Belbek airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Russian soldier lies with his back to Ukrainian fighter jets as he watches Ukrainian serviceman at the Belbek airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A Russian serviceman stands guard behind a wall on which the Ukrainian national flag is painted at the Belbek Sevastopol International Airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. The sign on the wall reads, "State symbols of Ukraine". REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A Russian serviceman stands guard behind a wall on which the Ukrainian national flag is painted at the Belbek Sevastopol International Airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. The sign on the wall reads, "State symbols of Ukraine". REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Russian military armored personnel carriers drive on the road from Sevastopol to Simferopol, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Russian military armored personnel carriers drive on the road from Sevastopol to Simferopol, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, walk outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, walk outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A Russian navy ship enters the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Russian navy ship enters the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>An armed man, believed to be a Russian soldier, stands outside the civilian port in the Crimean town of Kerch, March 3, 2014. The writing reads: "Port Crimea". REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

An armed man, believed to be a Russian soldier, stands outside the civilian port in the Crimean town of Kerch, March 3, 2014. The writing reads: "Port Crimea". REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>An armed serviceman tries to climb a Russian army vehicle outside a Ukrainian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An armed serviceman tries to climb a Russian army vehicle outside a Ukrainian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A Russian military helicopter flies near Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Russian military helicopter flies near Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A Russian serviceman is seen on a vehicle behind pro-Russian activists at the Belbek Sevastopol International Airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A Russian serviceman is seen on a vehicle behind pro-Russian activists at the Belbek Sevastopol International Airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>A Russian soldier looks through the sights of his weapon as Ukrainian servicemen wait at Belbek airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Russian soldier looks through the sights of his weapon as Ukrainian servicemen wait at Belbek airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, walk outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, walk outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A Ukrainian girl looks at military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, standing outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Ukrainian girl looks at military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, standing outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A Russian military armored personnel carrier drives on the road from Sevastopol to Simferopol, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Russian military armored personnel carrier drives on the road from Sevastopol to Simferopol, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Armed servicemen wait in Russian army vehicles outside a Ukranian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Armed servicemen wait in Russian army vehicles outside a Ukranian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A Ukrainian soldier looks at military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Ukrainian soldier looks at military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A Ukrainian woman walks past military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Ukrainian woman walks past military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>An armed man stands near a Ukrainian military base in Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

An armed man stands near a Ukrainian military base in Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>A Russian serviceman stands on duty near a map of the Crimea region near the city of Kerch, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A Russian serviceman stands on duty near a map of the Crimea region near the city of Kerch, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>A military personnel member, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A military personnel member, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

