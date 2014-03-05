Russian forces in Crimea
Armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5more
Armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Russian soldiers stand guard near Ukrainian navy command ship Slavutych at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, more
Russian soldiers stand guard near Ukrainian navy command ship Slavutych at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Pemore
Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An armed man, believed to be a Russian soldier, stands guard outside an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnmore
An armed man, believed to be a Russian soldier, stands guard outside an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, pose for a group photo as they assemble near an Ukrainian militmore
Armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, pose for a group photo as they assemble near an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An armed man, believed to be a Russian soldier, stands guard inside a Ukrainian military base in the Crimeamore
An armed man, believed to be a Russian soldier, stands guard inside a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Yevpatoria, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Russian Navy ships block the entrance to the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner<more
Russian Navy ships block the entrance to the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A service man, believed to be a Russian soldier, lifts the canopy at the back of a military truck near an Umore
A service man, believed to be a Russian soldier, lifts the canopy at the back of a military truck near an Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Russian soldier stands guard near Ukrainian navy command ship Slavutych at the Crimean port of Sevastopolmore
A Russian soldier stands guard near Ukrainian navy command ship Slavutych at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Russian soldier lies with his back to Ukrainian fighter jets as he watches Ukrainian serviceman at the Bemore
A Russian soldier lies with his back to Ukrainian fighter jets as he watches Ukrainian serviceman at the Belbek airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand outside the territory of a Ukrainian military more
Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Russian serviceman stands guard behind a wall on which the Ukrainian national flag is painted at the Belbmore
A Russian serviceman stands guard behind a wall on which the Ukrainian national flag is painted at the Belbek Sevastopol International Airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. The sign on the wall reads, "State symbols of Ukraine". REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Russian military armored personnel carriers drive on the road from Sevastopol to Simferopol, March 4, 2014.more
Russian military armored personnel carriers drive on the road from Sevastopol to Simferopol, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, walk outside the territory of a Ukrainian military umore
Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, walk outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Russian navy ship enters the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Russian navy ship enters the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An armed man, believed to be a Russian soldier, stands outside the civilian port in the Crimean town of Kermore
An armed man, believed to be a Russian soldier, stands outside the civilian port in the Crimean town of Kerch, March 3, 2014. The writing reads: "Port Crimea". REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An armed serviceman tries to climb a Russian army vehicle outside a Ukrainian border guard post in the Crimmore
An armed serviceman tries to climb a Russian army vehicle outside a Ukrainian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Russian military helicopter flies near Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Russian military helicopter flies near Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Russian serviceman is seen on a vehicle behind pro-Russian activists at the Belbek Sevastopol Internationmore
A Russian serviceman is seen on a vehicle behind pro-Russian activists at the Belbek Sevastopol International Airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Russian soldier looks through the sights of his weapon as Ukrainian servicemen wait at Belbek airport in more
A Russian soldier looks through the sights of his weapon as Ukrainian servicemen wait at Belbek airport in the Crimea region, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, walk outside the territory of a Ukrainian military umore
Military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, walk outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian girl looks at military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, standing outside the terrimore
A Ukrainian girl looks at military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, standing outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Russian military armored personnel carrier drives on the road from Sevastopol to Simferopol, March 4, 201more
A Russian military armored personnel carrier drives on the road from Sevastopol to Simferopol, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Armed servicemen wait in Russian army vehicles outside a Ukranian border guard post in the Crimean town of more
Armed servicemen wait in Russian army vehicles outside a Ukranian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian soldier looks at military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, outside the territory omore
A Ukrainian soldier looks at military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian woman walks past military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, outside the territory omore
A Ukrainian woman walks past military personnel, believed to be Russian servicemen, outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An armed man stands near a Ukrainian military base in Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An armed man stands near a Ukrainian military base in Simferopol, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Russian serviceman stands on duty near a map of the Crimea region near the city of Kerch, March 4, 2014. more
A Russian serviceman stands on duty near a map of the Crimea region near the city of Kerch, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A military personnel member, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard outside the territory of a Umore
A military personnel member, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
下一个
Hope for a green China
Facing public outrage over increasing pollution, China looks to cleaner alternatives to meet its energy needs.
The world's richest billionaires
Bill Gates returns to the top of the Forbes list.
Oscar red carpet
Style from the red carpet at the Oscars.
Tense standoff in Crimea
Ukrainian and Russian soldiers stand off in Crimea.
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.