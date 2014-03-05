版本:
Banished once a month

<p>Legudsen Village, where many woman practice Chaupadi, is seen in the way to Achham in western Nepal February 16, 2014. Chaupadi is a tradition observed in parts of Nepal, which cuts women off from the rest of society when they are menstruating. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

2014年 3月 5日 星期三

<p>Suntali Devi Saud, who practices Chaupadi, washes her clothes in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. Women who practice traditional chaupadi have to sleep in sheds or outbuildings while they are on their period, often with little protection from the elements. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Bhogu Devi Saud, who practiced Chaupadi when she was younger, walks in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. Women are not allowed to enter houses or temples, use normal public water sources, take part in festivals or touch others during their menstruation, according to a United Nations field bulletin on the issue. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Surja Devi Saud, 20, who practices Chaupadi, sits outside her house in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. Isolated in sheds that are frequently rickety and unhygienic, there have been cases of women dying while practicing chaupadi from illness, exposure, animal attacks or from fires lit in poorly ventilated spaces. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Dhuna Devi Saud sits outside her house while practicing Chaupadi in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. Chaupadi was banned by Nepal's Supreme Court in 2005, but it is still common in the country's far and mid-western regions. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>A family member offers food to women practising Chaupadi, without touching the dish or the women, in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Uttara Saud, 14, waits outside her house to receive her dinner while practicing Chaupadi, in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Dhuna Devi Saud prepares to sleep inside a Chaupadi shed in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Uttara Saud, 14, sits inside a Chaupadi shed in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Uttara Saud, 14, stands outside her house after taking a bath, having completed Chaupadi, in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Uttara Saud, 14, combs her hair after taking a bath, having completed Chaupadi, in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>The shadow of Uttara Saud, 14, is cast the wall of her house in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Yagraj Bhul (R), 38, and his wife Ishwora Bhul, 34, whose 15-year-old daughter Sarmila died while practising Chaupadi a year ago, sit outside their house in Ridikot village in Achham District in western Nepal February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>The abandoned shed, where 15-year-old Sarmila Bhul was found dead while practicing Chaupadi a year ago, is seen in Ridikot Village in Achham District in western Nepal February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Yagraj Bhul poses for a photograph, as he holds a portrait of his daughter Sarmila Bhul, in Ridikot Village in Achham District in western Nepal February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Rupa Chand Shah, 32, a school teacher who does not support the practice of Chaupadi, teaches an awareness class at Shree Devi Mando School in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Sanu Bhul, 15, (C) and Nirmla Kadayat, 16, dance to a song about Chaupadi during an awareness class at Bailpata village in Achham District in western Nepal February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Jamuna Devi Saud sits outside her house while practicing Chaupadi in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>Aishi Devi Saud poses for a photograph wearing traditional village attire, outside her house in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>A shawl is left to dry, having been washed following Chaupadi, in the hills of Legudsen village in Achham District in western Nepal February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

