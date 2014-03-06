A year after Chavez
Children dressed as late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez salute during the Carnival festival in Caracas March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro arrives at a military parade to commemorate the first anniversary of the death of Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez in Caracas March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A mural of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is seen at the 23 de Enero neighborhood in Caracas March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Anti-government protesters throw stones at riot police during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Cuba's President Raul Castro (R) and his Bolivian counterpart Evo Morales attend a military parade to commemorate the first anniversary of the death of Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez in Caracas March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An anti-government protester kicks a wall to destroy it and get stones at Altamira square in Caracas March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Anti-government protesters try to push a wall down to destroy it to get stones at Altamira square in Caracas March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A military woman and a local resident pray at the "Saint Hugo Chavez" altar at the 23 de Enero neighborhood in Caracas March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Anti-government protesters roll a burning tire at Altamira square in Caracas March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A man dressed as late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez waves during the Carnival festival in Caracas March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Children dressed as police officers parade during the Carnival festival in Caracas March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman carries a portrait of Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez during a military parade to commemorate the first anniversary of his death in Caracas March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Anti-government protesters throw stones at the national guard at Altamira square in Caracas March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
An anti-government protester holds a picture of a victim of violence during a rally in Caracas March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Elena Frias, mother of Venezuela's late president Hugo Chavez, puts flowers over his tomb during the first anniversary of his death in Caracas March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Anti-government protesters hang a doll of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during a protest against his government in Caracas March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Siblings Paola, Jose Ramon and Benyerlin Perdomo, members of a Mexican mariachi group from Venezuela "Los Charritos de Maria", pose for a picture in front of a mural of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez at the 23 de Enero neighborhood in Caracas March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Anti-government protesters scuffle with national guards as they march by Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase in Caracas March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Riot police take cover from firecrackers shot by anti-government protesters during a protest against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro at Altamira Square in Caracas March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Children dressed as Venezuelan national independence hero Simon Bolivar parade during the Carnival festival in Caracas March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman smiles as she stands next to a poster of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez at the 23 de Enero neighborhood in Caracas March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Women stand outside an altar for Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez at the 23 de Enero neighborhood in Caracas March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
An anti-government protester with a Venezuelan national flag stuck behind his back takes part in a protest at Altamira Square in Caracas March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Anti-government protesters run from the national guard at Altamira square in Caracas March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A woman from the military reacts outside the altar for Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez at the 23 de Enero neighborhood in Caracas March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
