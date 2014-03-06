Migrant enclave in Spain
Pablo from Cameroon poses with handmade float at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Moroccan soldiers on a boat attempt to board a would-be migrant on Moroccan waters near the border fence that separates Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta from neighbouring Morocco, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Adria from Cameroon sits at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Gabriel from Cameroon poses with handmade float at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Africans migrants stand at their hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Ibrahim from Cameroon inflates a handmade float at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Ali from Cameroon manages a shoe insole at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Ali from Cameroon sits at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Mustapha from Gambia claims the injuries were sustained by the Moroccan police at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
An African migrant gets water at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Cameroon migrants discuss at their hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
An African migrant walks outside a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave Melilla, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta neighborhood "El Principe", March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta neighborhood "El Principe", March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
African migrants queue for lunch inside a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave Melilla, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Mohamed, a 35-year-old from the city of Conakry in Guinea, shows his injuries which he claims were sustained by the Moroccan police in June 2013, in Nador March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
An African migrant exercises at Spain's North African enclave of Melilla March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Syrian refugee Hadra Annasan pushes her son Barakat as soldiers participating in an exercise pass by in the Spanish enclave Melilla, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
An African migrant sits in next to clothes lines in a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave Melilla, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
An African migrant looks through a window inside a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave Melilla, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
An African migrant walks inside a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave Melilla, March 6, 2014.REUTERS/Juan Medina
Seydu, a migrant from the city of Conakry in Guinea, receives medical treatment on a road between Tangier and Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
The border fence which separates Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta is seen in Tarajal beach, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Mohamed, a 23-year-old from Togo, receives medical treatment on a road between Tangier and Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 25, 2014. Mohamed claimed the injuries were sustained during an attempted mass crossing of the border on February 6 when Spanish Civil Guards fired rubber bullets as immigrants were in the sea attempting to swim to the shore of Ceuta. At least fourteen men died in the February 6 incident when the shots caused panic among the immigrants. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Manou from Cameroon rests in the sun at his hiding place in the mountains near Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
The border fence which separates Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina
