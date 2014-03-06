Repainting history

A man takes pictures of the Soviet monument painted in the colors of the Ukrainian and Polish flags, Sofia March 5, 2014. The monument was painted overnight in Ukrainian and Polish national colors with texts reading "Katyn 5.03.1940", "Crimea 2014" and "Putin go home!" in what appears to be a condemnation of the Russian stance towards Ukraine. It also references the Katyn massacre on March 5, 1940, when thousands of Polish officers, taken as war prisoners, were killed by the Soviet secret police. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov