Repainting history
A woman poses for a picture with figures of Soviet soldiers at the base of a Soviet Army monument, parts ofmore
A woman poses for a picture with figures of Soviet soldiers at the base of a Soviet Army monument, parts of which have been painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag by an unknown person, in Sofia, Bulgaria, February 23, 2014. The Ukrainian flag and the statement "Glory to Ukraine!" was painted on the monument overnight in what appears to be a gesture of support for Ukrainian protesters. REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut
A woman walks past messages that read "Putin go home!", March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A woman walks past messages that read "Putin go home!", March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A man takes pictures of the Soviet monument painted in the colors of the Ukrainian and Polish flags, Sofia more
A man takes pictures of the Soviet monument painted in the colors of the Ukrainian and Polish flags, Sofia March 5, 2014. The monument was painted overnight in Ukrainian and Polish national colors with texts reading "Katyn 5.03.1940", "Crimea 2014" and "Putin go home!" in what appears to be a condemnation of the Russian stance towards Ukraine. It also references the Katyn massacre on March 5, 1940, when thousands of Polish officers, taken as war prisoners, were killed by the Soviet secret police. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Figures of Soviet soldiers are painted in pink, August 21, 2013. The unknown artists also wrote "Bulgaria amore
Figures of Soviet soldiers are painted in pink, August 21, 2013. The unknown artists also wrote "Bulgaria apologizes" in what appears to be an apology for Bulgaria's support in smashing the Prague Spring uprising against Communist rule in August 1968. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
An activist poses for a picture in front of the painted monument, June 18, 2011. The figures of the monumenmore
An activist poses for a picture in front of the painted monument, June 18, 2011. The figures of the monument were painted to resemble comic book heroes and characters from popular culture, among them Santa Claus, Superman and Ronald McDonald. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A member of the Bulgarian Socialist Party's youth organization cleans the Soviet Army monument ahead of celmore
A member of the Bulgarian Socialist Party's youth organization cleans the Soviet Army monument ahead of celebrations for Russia's Defender of Motherland Day, February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Police cordon off the the monument, painted in pink, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Police cordon off the the monument, painted in pink, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
People look at the monument, painted to resemble U.S. comic book heroes and characters from popular culturemore
People look at the monument, painted to resemble U.S. comic book heroes and characters from popular culture like Santa Claus and Ronald McDonald, June 17, 2011. The inscription below them reads: "Moving with the times". REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
The figures of Soviet soldiers are painted to resemble U.S. comic book heroes and characters from popular cmore
The figures of Soviet soldiers are painted to resemble U.S. comic book heroes and characters from popular culture like Santa Claus and Ronald McDonald, June 17, 2011. The inscription below them reads: "Moving with the times". REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A member of the Bulgarian Socialist Party's youth organization cleans a statue ahead of celebrations for Rumore
A member of the Bulgarian Socialist Party's youth organization cleans a statue ahead of celebrations for Russia's Defender of Motherland Day , February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
下一个
A year after Chavez
Venezuela commemorates Hugo Chavez's death amid continued protests against his successor.
Russian forces in Crimea
Russian forces in the Crimean peninsula.
Hope for a green China
Facing public outrage over increasing pollution, China looks to cleaner alternatives to meet its energy needs.
The world's richest billionaires
Bill Gates returns to the top of the Forbes list.
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.