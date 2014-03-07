Violence in Venezuela as protests go on
An anti-government protester throws a gas canister back at police during riots at Altamira square in Caracamore
An anti-government protester throws a gas canister back at police during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. Demonstrators have for weeks staged rallies and set up barricades to demand the resignation of President Nicolas Maduro, leading to clashes with security forces and government supporters. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Police fire teargas at anti-government protesters at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. A Venezuelanmore
Police fire teargas at anti-government protesters at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. A Venezuelan soldier and a motorcyclist died in a confused melee sparked by the opposition's barricading of a Caracas street, officials said, boosting the death toll from nearly a month of violence to 20. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Anti-government protesters erect a fiery barricade during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracasmore
Anti-government protesters erect a fiery barricade during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
An anti-government protester throws a gas canister back at police during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An anti-government protester throws stones at police during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 20more
An anti-government protester throws stones at police during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An anti-government protester is detained by police during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracasmore
An anti-government protester is detained by police during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An anti-government protester jumps a fence during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTEmore
An anti-government protester jumps a fence during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An anti-government protester walks amidst teargas during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracas more
An anti-government protester walks amidst teargas during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Anti-government protesters take cover behind a billboard during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6more
Anti-government protesters take cover behind a billboard during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Anti-government protesters clash with riot police in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins<more
Anti-government protesters clash with riot police in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Anti-government protester throws a gas canister back at the police during riots at Altamira square in Caracmore
Anti-government protester throws a gas canister back at the police during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Anti-government protesters clash with police at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Brmore
Anti-government protesters clash with police at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
An anti-government protester throws a molotov cocktail at police during riots at Altamira square in Caracasmore
An anti-government protester throws a molotov cocktail at police during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Police fire teargas at anti-government protesters at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carmore
Police fire teargas at anti-government protesters at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An anti-government protester is detained by police during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracasmore
Anti-government protesters run from tear gas during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracas Marchmore
Anti-government protesters run from tear gas during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A man walks past a barricade set by anti-government protesters at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014.more
A man walks past a barricade set by anti-government protesters at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A barricade set by anti-government protesters is removed at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTmore
A barricade set by anti-government protesters is removed at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Anti-government protesters run during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTmore
Anti-government protesters run during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
