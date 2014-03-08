Paralympics Opening Ceremony
Four-time track and field Paralympic champion and record-holder Aleksey Ashapatov of Russia, arrives with tmore
Four-time track and field Paralympic champion and record-holder Aleksey Ashapatov of Russia, arrives with torch during in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. Rmore
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. Rmore
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, applauds as he stands besides International Paralympic Committee Presidemore
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, applauds as he stands besides International Paralympic Committee President Sir Philip Craven, during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
An icebreaker ship called "Peace" is seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games imore
An icebreaker ship called "Peace" is seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. Rmore
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Flag-bearer Jonathan Lujan of the U.S., leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2more
Flag-bearer Jonathan Lujan of the U.S., leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REmore
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Ukraine's flag-bearer Mykhaylo Tkachenko arrives in the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Parmore
Ukraine's flag-bearer Mykhaylo Tkachenko arrives in the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. Rmore
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
China's flag-bearer Tian Ye, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralymmore
China's flag-bearer Tian Ye, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REmore
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Canada's flag-bearer Sonja Gaudet, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Pmore
Canada's flag-bearer Sonja Gaudet, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A performer takes part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014.more
A performer takes part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Italy's flag-bearer Andrea Chiarotti, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 201more
Italy's flag-bearer Andrea Chiarotti, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REmore
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Germany's flag-bearer Andrea Rothfuss leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 201more
Germany's flag-bearer Andrea Rothfuss leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. Rmore
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Britain's flag-bearer Millie Knight, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014more
Britain's flag-bearer Millie Knight, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. Rmore
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Austria's flag-bearer Philipp Bonadimann, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of themore
Austria's flag-bearer Philipp Bonadimann, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REmore
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Australia's flag-bearer Cameron Rahles-Rahbula, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony more
Australia's flag-bearer Cameron Rahles-Rahbula, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. Rmore
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REmore
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Performers form the word 'Together' during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochmore
Performers form the word 'Together' during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. Rmore
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. Rmore
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Performers carry the Russian national flag during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games more
Performers carry the Russian national flag during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russian athletes carry the Paralympic flag during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games more
Russian athletes carry the Paralympic flag during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
下一个
Donetsk threatens split
Demonstrators in Ukraine's eastern city of Donetsk demand sovereignty from the new government in Kiev.
Violence in Venezuela as protests go on
Demonstrators stage rallies and set up barricades to demand the resignation of President Nicolas Maduro.
Bitcoin creator revealed?
Satoshi Nakamoto is widely believed to be the founder of Bitcoin.
Living with HIV
A look at the struggle to treat and prevent HIV/AIDS around the world.
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.