版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 20日 星期四 20:17 BJT

Malaysia Airlines plane missing

<p>Royal Australian Air Force pilot, Flight Lieutenant Russell Adams from 10 Squadron, steers his AP-3C Orion over the Southern Indian Ocean during the search for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 in this picture released by the Australian Defence Force March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Australian Defence Force/handout</p>

Royal Australian Air Force pilot, Flight Lieutenant Russell Adams from 10 Squadron, steers his AP-3C Orion more

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

Royal Australian Air Force pilot, Flight Lieutenant Russell Adams from 10 Squadron, steers his AP-3C Orion over the Southern Indian Ocean during the search for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 in this picture released by the Australian Defence Force March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Australian Defence Force/handout

Close
1 / 28
<p>A Chinese family member of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 screams as she is being brought into a room outside the media conference area at a hotel near Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A Chinese family member of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 screams as she ismore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

A Chinese family member of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 screams as she is being brought into a room outside the media conference area at a hotel near Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
2 / 28
<p>An artwork conveying well-wishes for the passengers and crew of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is seen at a viewing gallery in Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

An artwork conveying well-wishes for the passengers and crew of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 more

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

An artwork conveying well-wishes for the passengers and crew of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is seen at a viewing gallery in Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
3 / 28
<p>A man covers his face as he waits for information about passengers onboard the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 in a room at the Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A man covers his face as he waits for information about passengers onboard the missing Malaysian Airlines fmore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

A man covers his face as he waits for information about passengers onboard the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 in a room at the Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
4 / 28
<p>Malaysia's acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein is seen in a camera screen as he addresses reporters about the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Malaysia's acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein is seen in a camera screen as he addresses reportmore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

Malaysia's acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein is seen in a camera screen as he addresses reporters about the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
5 / 28
<p>A diagram showing the search area for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in the southern Indian Ocean is seen during a briefing by John Young, general manager of the emergency response division of the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, in Canberra March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Sean Davey</p>

A diagram showing the search area for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in the southern Indian Ocean is seen dmore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

A diagram showing the search area for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in the southern Indian Ocean is seen during a briefing by John Young, general manager of the emergency response division of the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, in Canberra March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Sean Davey

Close
6 / 28
<p>Family members of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 hug each other as they wait for news about the missing plane at a hotel in Beijing March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Family members of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 hug each other as they wamore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

Family members of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 hug each other as they wait for news about the missing plane at a hotel in Beijing March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
7 / 28
<p>A boy comforts a crying girl during a special prayer for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A boy comforts a crying girl during a special prayer for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines flmore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

A boy comforts a crying girl during a special prayer for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
8 / 28
<p>Residents of Boeung Kak Lake light candles to spell "MH370" during a Buddhist ceremony, praying for the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring</p>

Residents of Boeung Kak Lake light candles to spell "MH370" during a Buddhist ceremony, praying for the mismore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

Residents of Boeung Kak Lake light candles to spell "MH370" during a Buddhist ceremony, praying for the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Close
9 / 28
<p>A screen on board Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200ER flight MH318 shows the plane's flight path as it cruises over the South China Sea from Kuala Lumpur towards Beijing, at approximately the same point when on March 8 flight MH370 lost contact with air traffic controllers, at approximately 1.30am March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A screen on board Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200ER flight MH318 shows the plane's flight path as it cruismore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

A screen on board Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200ER flight MH318 shows the plane's flight path as it cruises over the South China Sea from Kuala Lumpur towards Beijing, at approximately the same point when on March 8 flight MH370 lost contact with air traffic controllers, at approximately 1.30am March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
10 / 28
<p>Students watch as a group of artists put the finishing touches to a three dimensional artwork, based on the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, that was painted on a school ground in Makati city, metro Manila, Philippines March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Students watch as a group of artists put the finishing touches to a three dimensional artwork, based on themore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

Students watch as a group of artists put the finishing touches to a three dimensional artwork, based on the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, that was painted on a school ground in Makati city, metro Manila, Philippines March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
11 / 28
<p>Family members of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vote to talk directly to Malaysian government's representatives during a meeting with the airline's representatives at Lido Hotel in Beijing March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Family members of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vote to talk directly to Malaysian govemore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

Family members of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vote to talk directly to Malaysian government's representatives during a meeting with the airline's representatives at Lido Hotel in Beijing March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
12 / 28
<p>Indian Navy ship INS Kesari, involved in search operations for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, arrives at the naval base in Port Blair, the capital of India's Andaman and Nicobar islands, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Indian Navy ship INS Kesari, involved in search operations for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, more

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

Indian Navy ship INS Kesari, involved in search operations for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, arrives at the naval base in Port Blair, the capital of India's Andaman and Nicobar islands, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
13 / 28
<p>A woman leaves a messages of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A woman leaves a messages of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 in more

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

A woman leaves a messages of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
14 / 28
<p>A Japan Coast Guard member studies a map with a Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency pilot (L) in JCG's Gulfstream V Jet aircraft customized for search and rescue operations as they search for the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 plane over the waters of the South China Sea March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A Japan Coast Guard member studies a map with a Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency pilot (L) in JCG's Gumore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

A Japan Coast Guard member studies a map with a Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency pilot (L) in JCG's Gulfstream V Jet aircraft customized for search and rescue operations as they search for the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 plane over the waters of the South China Sea March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
15 / 28
<p>Relatives of passengers aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 chat after a meeting with representatives from the airline at Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Relatives of passengers aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 chat after a meeting with representatives fromore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

Relatives of passengers aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 chat after a meeting with representatives from the airline at Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
16 / 28
<p>A woman uses her mobile phone as she stands against a chalkboard with messages for family members of passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, at an event to express solidarity in Subang Jaya March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

A woman uses her mobile phone as she stands against a chalkboard with messages for family members of passenmore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

A woman uses her mobile phone as she stands against a chalkboard with messages for family members of passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, at an event to express solidarity in Subang Jaya March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Close
17 / 28
<p>A crew member from the Royal Malaysian Air Force looks through the window of a Malaysian Air Force CN235 aircraft during a search and rescue operation to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in the Straits of Malacca March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

A crew member from the Royal Malaysian Air Force looks through the window of a Malaysian Air Force CN235 aimore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

A crew member from the Royal Malaysian Air Force looks through the window of a Malaysian Air Force CN235 aircraft during a search and rescue operation to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in the Straits of Malacca March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Close
18 / 28
<p>A helicopter takes off from Jinggangshan warship to search the waters suspected to be the site of the missing Beijing-bound Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/CNS Photo</p>

A helicopter takes off from Jinggangshan warship to search the waters suspected to be the site of the missimore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

A helicopter takes off from Jinggangshan warship to search the waters suspected to be the site of the missing Beijing-bound Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/CNS Photo

Close
19 / 28
<p>A relative of a passenger of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 is seen through a door as he waits for updates from the airline, at a hotel in Beijing, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A relative of a passenger of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 is seen through a door as he waits more

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

A relative of a passenger of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 is seen through a door as he waits for updates from the airline, at a hotel in Beijing, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
20 / 28
<p>Vietnamese military personnel look out of a helicopter during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Vietnamese military personnel look out of a helicopter during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Thomore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

Vietnamese military personnel look out of a helicopter during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
21 / 28
<p>A flight route on a map is seen during a news conference about the search and rescue operation to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 at Phu Quoc Airport on Phu Quoc Island, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A flight route on a map is seen during a news conference about the search and rescue operation to find the more

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

A flight route on a map is seen during a news conference about the search and rescue operation to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 at Phu Quoc Airport on Phu Quoc Island, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
22 / 28
<p>Family members of passengers on board the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cry inside a hotel they are staying at in Putrajaya, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

Family members of passengers on board the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cry inside a hotel they armore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

Family members of passengers on board the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cry inside a hotel they are staying at in Putrajaya, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Close
23 / 28
<p>Clouds hover outside the window of a Vietnam Air Force search and rescue aircraft An-26 on a mission to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kham</p>

Clouds hover outside the window of a Vietnam Air Force search and rescue aircraft An-26 on a mission to finmore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

Clouds hover outside the window of a Vietnam Air Force search and rescue aircraft An-26 on a mission to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kham

Close
24 / 28
<p>A relative (front) of a passenger of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cries as she walks past journalists at a hotel in Beijing March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A relative (front) of a passenger of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cries as she walks past journalists at more

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

A relative (front) of a passenger of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cries as she walks past journalists at a hotel in Beijing March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
25 / 28
<p>Deputy commander of Vietnam Air Force Do Minh Tuan points to a map during a news conference after their mission to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 at Phu Quoc Airport on Phu Quoc Island, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Deputy commander of Vietnam Air Force Do Minh Tuan points to a map during a news conference after their mismore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

Deputy commander of Vietnam Air Force Do Minh Tuan points to a map during a news conference after their mission to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 at Phu Quoc Airport on Phu Quoc Island, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
26 / 28
<p>Arni Marlina, 36, a family member of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, cries at a hotel in Putrajaya March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

Arni Marlina, 36, a family member of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, cries more

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

Arni Marlina, 36, a family member of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, cries at a hotel in Putrajaya March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Close
27 / 28
<p>A relative of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cries as she talks on her mobile phone at the Beijing Capital International Airport March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A relative of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cries as she talks on her mobile phone at more

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

A relative of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cries as she talks on her mobile phone at the Beijing Capital International Airport March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
28 / 28
重播
下一图片集
Inside SeaWorld

Inside SeaWorld

下一个

Inside SeaWorld

Inside SeaWorld

A tour inside SeaWorld as a California bill is introduced that would end the theme park's popular "Shamu" shows.

2014年 3月 20日
Messages for MH370

Messages for MH370

Gestures of support and hope for those on board the missing Malaysian Airlines flight.

2014年 3月 20日
Ukraine Navy HQ stormed

Ukraine Navy HQ stormed

Russian troops backed by unarmed volunteers storm Ukraine's naval headquarters in the Crimean port of Sevastopol.

2014年 3月 20日
A month of unrest in Venezuela

A month of unrest in Venezuela

Anti-government demonstrations continue in Venezuela.

2014年 3月 19日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐