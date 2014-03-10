Search for missing plane
A military personnel looks out of a helicopter during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Military personnel work within the cockpit of a helicopter belonging to the Vietnamese airforce during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A general view of an oil spill is seen, from an aircraft belonging to the Vietnamese airforce, off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
Vietnamese military personnel look out of a helicopter during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A map of a flight plan is seen on a computer screen during a meeting before a mission to find the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 that disappeared from radar screens in the early hours of Saturday, at Phu Quoc Airport on Phu Quoc Island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A military officer takes notes during a search and rescue mission, onboard an aircraft belonging to the Vietnamese airforce, off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
Clouds hover outside the window of a Vietnam Air Force search and rescue aircraft An-26 on a mission to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
A military personnel communicates with his colleagues by radio during a search and rescue mission onboard an aircraft belonging to the Vietnamese airforce off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
A military personnel takes photos from the window of an aircraft belonging to the Vietnamese airforce during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
Military officers work within the cockpit of an aircraft belonging to the Vietnam Air Force during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
A military officer looks out a window during a search and rescue mission onboard an aircraft belonging to the Vietnamese airforce off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kham
