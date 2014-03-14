Best of the Paralympics
Russia's Svetlana Konovalova celebrates her gold medal during the women's sitting 15 km biathlon at the 201more
Russia's Svetlana Konovalova celebrates her gold medal during the women's sitting 15 km biathlon at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Japan's Keiichi Sato skis during the men's 15 km biathlon standing at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Gamemore
Japan's Keiichi Sato skis during the men's 15 km biathlon standing at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Belarus' Lidziya Hrafeyeva shoots during the women's 12.5 km biathlon sitting at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic more
Belarus' Lidziya Hrafeyeva shoots during the women's 12.5 km biathlon sitting at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Australia's Toby Kane skis during the men's standing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Gamesmore
Australia's Toby Kane skis during the men's standing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Russia's Aleksandr Akhmadulin crashes during the Men's Visually Standing Slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Parmore
Russia's Aleksandr Akhmadulin crashes during the Men's Visually Standing Slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Norway's Morten Vaernes fights for the puck with Russia's Evgeny Petrov during the semi-final sledge hockeymore
Norway's Morten Vaernes fights for the puck with Russia's Evgeny Petrov during the semi-final sledge hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Paralympic Games March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Armenia's Mher Avanesyan skis during the Men's Standing Slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Gamore
Armenia's Mher Avanesyan skis during the Men's Standing Slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Canada's goaltender Corbin Watson makes a save during the semi-final sledge hockey game against Team USA atmore
Canada's goaltender Corbin Watson makes a save during the semi-final sledge hockey game against Team USA at the 2014 Sochi Winter Paralympic Games March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Slovakia's Radomir Dudas (L) is led by his guide Michal Cerven during the Men's Visually Impaired Slalom evmore
Slovakia's Radomir Dudas (L) is led by his guide Michal Cerven during the Men's Visually Impaired Slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Joshua Pauls of the U.S. fights for the puck with Russia's Konstantin Shikhov (C) and Ilia Volkov during thmore
Joshua Pauls of the U.S. fights for the puck with Russia's Konstantin Shikhov (C) and Ilia Volkov during their ice sledge hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Norway's Birgit Skarstein skis during the women's 1 km sprint cross-country sitting event at the 2014 Sochimore
Norway's Birgit Skarstein skis during the women's 1 km sprint cross-country sitting event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Germany's Anna-Lena Forster celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the Women's Sitting Slalom evemore
Germany's Anna-Lena Forster celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the Women's Sitting Slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Germany's Anna-Lena Forster skis in the first run of the women's sitting slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Parmore
Germany's Anna-Lena Forster skis in the first run of the women's sitting slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Russia's Alexander Vetrov skis in the Slalom leg of the Men's Standing Super Combined event at the 2014 Socmore
Russia's Alexander Vetrov skis in the Slalom leg of the Men's Standing Super Combined event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Sweden's Niklas Ingvarsson fights for the puck with Norway's Morten Vaernes (L) during the ice sledge hockemore
Sweden's Niklas Ingvarsson fights for the puck with Norway's Morten Vaernes (L) during the ice sledge hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russia's Roman Petushkov celebrates his gold medal during the men's 1 km sprint cross-country sitting at thmore
Russia's Roman Petushkov celebrates his gold medal during the men's 1 km sprint cross-country sitting at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Austria's Reinhold Sampl skis during the Men's Sitting Skiing Downhill at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter more
Austria's Reinhold Sampl skis during the Men's Sitting Skiing Downhill at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Canada's Brittany Hudak skis during the women's 15 km cross-country standing at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Wmore
Canada's Brittany Hudak skis during the women's 15 km cross-country standing at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
France's Marie Bochet celebrates next to second-placed Solene Jambaque (L) of France and third-placed Stephmore
France's Marie Bochet celebrates next to second-placed Solene Jambaque (L) of France and third-placed Stephanie Jallen of the U.S. after she won the women's standing skiing Super G at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Andrew Soule of the U.S skis during the men's 15 km cross-country sitting at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Wintmore
Andrew Soule of the U.S skis during the men's 15 km cross-country sitting at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Stephanie Jallen of the U.S. brakes after crossing the finish line during the women's standing skiing Supermore
Stephanie Jallen of the U.S. brakes after crossing the finish line during the women's standing skiing Super G at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Poland's Kamil Rosiek skis during the men's 15 km cross-country sitting at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Wintermore
Poland's Kamil Rosiek skis during the men's 15 km cross-country sitting at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Ukraine's Lyudmyla Pavlenko reacts to winning the gold medal during the women's 12 km cross-country sittingmore
Ukraine's Lyudmyla Pavlenko reacts to winning the gold medal during the women's 12 km cross-country sitting at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Norway's Birgit Skarstein reacts in the finish area during the women's 12 km cross-country sitting at the 2more
Norway's Birgit Skarstein reacts in the finish area during the women's 12 km cross-country sitting at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Canada's Matt Hallat skis during the men's standing skiing Super G at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Gamemore
Canada's Matt Hallat skis during the men's standing skiing Super G at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Spain's Yon Santacana Maiztegui reacts to winning the gold medal during the men's alpine downhill for the vmore
Spain's Yon Santacana Maiztegui reacts to winning the gold medal during the men's alpine downhill for the visually impaired at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Japan's Hiraku Misawa skis during the Men's Standing Skiing Downhill at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Gamore
Japan's Hiraku Misawa skis during the Men's Standing Skiing Downhill at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Italy's Christian Lanthaler reacts in the finish area during the men's downhill standing at the 2014 Sochi more
Italy's Christian Lanthaler reacts in the finish area during the men's downhill standing at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Tyler Walker of the U.S. crashes as he takes a jump during the men's sitting skiing downhill at the 2014 Somore
Tyler Walker of the U.S. crashes as he takes a jump during the men's sitting skiing downhill at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Switzerland's Thomas Hugo crashes after the finish line during the men's alpine downhill for the visually imore
Switzerland's Thomas Hugo crashes after the finish line during the men's alpine downhill for the visually impaired at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
下一个
