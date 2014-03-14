版本:
Best of the Paralympics

<p>Russia's Svetlana Konovalova celebrates her gold medal during the women's sitting 15 km biathlon at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Russia's Svetlana Konovalova celebrates her gold medal during the women's sitting 15 km biathlon at the 201more

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Russia's Svetlana Konovalova celebrates her gold medal during the women's sitting 15 km biathlon at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Japan's Keiichi Sato skis during the men's 15 km biathlon standing at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Japan's Keiichi Sato skis during the men's 15 km biathlon standing at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Gamemore

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Japan's Keiichi Sato skis during the men's 15 km biathlon standing at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Belarus' Lidziya Hrafeyeva shoots during the women's 12.5 km biathlon sitting at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Belarus' Lidziya Hrafeyeva shoots during the women's 12.5 km biathlon sitting at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic more

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Belarus' Lidziya Hrafeyeva shoots during the women's 12.5 km biathlon sitting at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Australia's Toby Kane skis during the men's standing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

Australia's Toby Kane skis during the men's standing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Gamesmore

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Australia's Toby Kane skis during the men's standing slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

<p>Russia's Aleksandr Akhmadulin crashes during the Men's Visually Standing Slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

Russia's Aleksandr Akhmadulin crashes during the Men's Visually Standing Slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Parmore

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Russia's Aleksandr Akhmadulin crashes during the Men's Visually Standing Slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

<p>Norway's Morten Vaernes fights for the puck with Russia's Evgeny Petrov during the semi-final sledge hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Paralympic Games March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Norway's Morten Vaernes fights for the puck with Russia's Evgeny Petrov during the semi-final sledge hockeymore

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Norway's Morten Vaernes fights for the puck with Russia's Evgeny Petrov during the semi-final sledge hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Paralympic Games March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Armenia's Mher Avanesyan skis during the Men's Standing Slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

Armenia's Mher Avanesyan skis during the Men's Standing Slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Gamore

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Armenia's Mher Avanesyan skis during the Men's Standing Slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

<p>Canada's goaltender Corbin Watson makes a save during the semi-final sledge hockey game against Team USA at the 2014 Sochi Winter Paralympic Games March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Canada's goaltender Corbin Watson makes a save during the semi-final sledge hockey game against Team USA atmore

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Canada's goaltender Corbin Watson makes a save during the semi-final sledge hockey game against Team USA at the 2014 Sochi Winter Paralympic Games March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Slovakia's Radomir Dudas (L) is led by his guide Michal Cerven during the Men's Visually Impaired Slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

Slovakia's Radomir Dudas (L) is led by his guide Michal Cerven during the Men's Visually Impaired Slalom evmore

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Slovakia's Radomir Dudas (L) is led by his guide Michal Cerven during the Men's Visually Impaired Slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

<p>Joshua Pauls of the U.S. fights for the puck with Russia's Konstantin Shikhov (C) and Ilia Volkov during their ice sledge hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Joshua Pauls of the U.S. fights for the puck with Russia's Konstantin Shikhov (C) and Ilia Volkov during thmore

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Joshua Pauls of the U.S. fights for the puck with Russia's Konstantin Shikhov (C) and Ilia Volkov during their ice sledge hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Norway's Birgit Skarstein skis during the women's 1 km sprint cross-country sitting event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Norway's Birgit Skarstein skis during the women's 1 km sprint cross-country sitting event at the 2014 Sochimore

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Norway's Birgit Skarstein skis during the women's 1 km sprint cross-country sitting event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Germany's Anna-Lena Forster celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the Women's Sitting Slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

Germany's Anna-Lena Forster celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the Women's Sitting Slalom evemore

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Germany's Anna-Lena Forster celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the Women's Sitting Slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

<p>Germany's Anna-Lena Forster skis in the first run of the women's sitting slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

Germany's Anna-Lena Forster skis in the first run of the women's sitting slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Parmore

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Germany's Anna-Lena Forster skis in the first run of the women's sitting slalom event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

<p>Russia's Alexander Vetrov skis in the Slalom leg of the Men's Standing Super Combined event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

Russia's Alexander Vetrov skis in the Slalom leg of the Men's Standing Super Combined event at the 2014 Socmore

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Russia's Alexander Vetrov skis in the Slalom leg of the Men's Standing Super Combined event at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

<p>Sweden's Niklas Ingvarsson fights for the puck with Norway's Morten Vaernes (L) during the ice sledge hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Sweden's Niklas Ingvarsson fights for the puck with Norway's Morten Vaernes (L) during the ice sledge hockemore

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Sweden's Niklas Ingvarsson fights for the puck with Norway's Morten Vaernes (L) during the ice sledge hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Russia's Roman Petushkov celebrates his gold medal during the men's 1 km sprint cross-country sitting at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Russia's Roman Petushkov celebrates his gold medal during the men's 1 km sprint cross-country sitting at thmore

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Russia's Roman Petushkov celebrates his gold medal during the men's 1 km sprint cross-country sitting at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Austria's Reinhold Sampl skis during the Men's Sitting Skiing Downhill at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

Austria's Reinhold Sampl skis during the Men's Sitting Skiing Downhill at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter more

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Austria's Reinhold Sampl skis during the Men's Sitting Skiing Downhill at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

<p>Canada's Brittany Hudak skis during the women's 15 km cross-country standing at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Canada's Brittany Hudak skis during the women's 15 km cross-country standing at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Wmore

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Canada's Brittany Hudak skis during the women's 15 km cross-country standing at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>France's Marie Bochet celebrates next to second-placed Solene Jambaque (L) of France and third-placed Stephanie Jallen of the U.S. after she won the women's standing skiing Super G at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

France's Marie Bochet celebrates next to second-placed Solene Jambaque (L) of France and third-placed Stephmore

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

France's Marie Bochet celebrates next to second-placed Solene Jambaque (L) of France and third-placed Stephanie Jallen of the U.S. after she won the women's standing skiing Super G at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

<p>Andrew Soule of the U.S skis during the men's 15 km cross-country sitting at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Andrew Soule of the U.S skis during the men's 15 km cross-country sitting at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Wintmore

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Andrew Soule of the U.S skis during the men's 15 km cross-country sitting at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Stephanie Jallen of the U.S. brakes after crossing the finish line during the women's standing skiing Super G at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

Stephanie Jallen of the U.S. brakes after crossing the finish line during the women's standing skiing Supermore

2014年 3月

Stephanie Jallen of the U.S. brakes after crossing the finish line during the women's standing skiing Super G at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

<p>Poland's Kamil Rosiek skis during the men's 15 km cross-country sitting at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Poland's Kamil Rosiek skis during the men's 15 km cross-country sitting at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Wintermore

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Poland's Kamil Rosiek skis during the men's 15 km cross-country sitting at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Ukraine's Lyudmyla Pavlenko reacts to winning the gold medal during the women's 12 km cross-country sitting at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Ukraine's Lyudmyla Pavlenko reacts to winning the gold medal during the women's 12 km cross-country sittingmore

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Ukraine's Lyudmyla Pavlenko reacts to winning the gold medal during the women's 12 km cross-country sitting at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Norway's Birgit Skarstein reacts in the finish area during the women's 12 km cross-country sitting at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Norway's Birgit Skarstein reacts in the finish area during the women's 12 km cross-country sitting at the 2more

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Norway's Birgit Skarstein reacts in the finish area during the women's 12 km cross-country sitting at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Canada's Matt Hallat skis during the men's standing skiing Super G at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

Canada's Matt Hallat skis during the men's standing skiing Super G at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Gamemore

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Canada's Matt Hallat skis during the men's standing skiing Super G at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

<p>Spain's Yon Santacana Maiztegui reacts to winning the gold medal during the men's alpine downhill for the visually impaired at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Spain's Yon Santacana Maiztegui reacts to winning the gold medal during the men's alpine downhill for the vmore

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Spain's Yon Santacana Maiztegui reacts to winning the gold medal during the men's alpine downhill for the visually impaired at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Japan's Hiraku Misawa skis during the Men's Standing Skiing Downhill at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

Japan's Hiraku Misawa skis during the Men's Standing Skiing Downhill at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Gamore

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Japan's Hiraku Misawa skis during the Men's Standing Skiing Downhill at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

<p>Italy's Christian Lanthaler reacts in the finish area during the men's downhill standing at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Italy's Christian Lanthaler reacts in the finish area during the men's downhill standing at the 2014 Sochi more

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Italy's Christian Lanthaler reacts in the finish area during the men's downhill standing at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Tyler Walker of the U.S. crashes as he takes a jump during the men's sitting skiing downhill at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

Tyler Walker of the U.S. crashes as he takes a jump during the men's sitting skiing downhill at the 2014 Somore

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Tyler Walker of the U.S. crashes as he takes a jump during the men's sitting skiing downhill at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

<p>Switzerland's Thomas Hugo crashes after the finish line during the men's alpine downhill for the visually impaired at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Switzerland's Thomas Hugo crashes after the finish line during the men's alpine downhill for the visually imore

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Switzerland's Thomas Hugo crashes after the finish line during the men's alpine downhill for the visually impaired at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games at the Rosa Khutor Alpine Center, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

