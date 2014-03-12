版本:
中国
Unrest in Turkey

<p>Riot policemen shield themselves as fireworks thrown by anti-government protesters explode near central Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

Riot policemen shield themselves as fireworks thrown by anti-government protesters explode near central Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

<p>Anti-government protesters run as police fires tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators close to central Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

Anti-government protesters run as police fires tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators close to central Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>An anti-government waves a flag as riot police fires tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators near Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

An anti-government waves a flag as riot police fires tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators near Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Anti-government protesters run as riot police fires tear gas during a demonstration in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

Anti-government protesters run as riot police fires tear gas during a demonstration in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

<p>Fireworks thrown by anti-government protesters explode behind riot policemen near central Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

Fireworks thrown by anti-government protesters explode behind riot policemen near central Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Anti-government protesters shout slogans during a demonstration in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

Anti-government protesters shout slogans during a demonstration in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>An anti-government protester is detained by riot policemen during a demonstration in Ankara March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

An anti-government protester is detained by riot policemen during a demonstration in Ankara March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>An injured woman is carried away after riot police fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators in Ankara March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

An injured woman is carried away after riot police fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators in Ankara March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>Mourners carry posters of Berkin Elvan as they wait for his funeral ceremony in Okmeydani cemevi, an Alevi place of worship, in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

Mourners carry posters of Berkin Elvan as they wait for his funeral ceremony in Okmeydani cemevi, an Alevi place of worship, in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

<p>Riot police stand in line as they prepare to disperse demonstrators in Ankara March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

Riot police stand in line as they prepare to disperse demonstrators in Ankara March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>A wounded man reacts after riot police fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators in Ankara March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

A wounded man reacts after riot police fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators in Ankara March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>A riot policeman kicks the flag of an anti-government protester during a demonstration in Ankara March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

A riot policeman kicks the flag of an anti-government protester during a demonstration in Ankara March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>Anti-government protesters fight with members of the fire department during the funeral ceremony of Berkin Elvan in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

Anti-government protesters fight with members of the fire department during the funeral ceremony of Berkin Elvan in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

<p>An anti-government protester gestures as riot police fires tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators near Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

An anti-government protester gestures as riot police fires tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators near Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

<p>Riot police fires a water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters during a demonstration in Istanbul March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

Riot police fires a water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters during a demonstration in Istanbul March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Riot police fires a water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters during a demonstration in Istanbul March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

Riot police fires a water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters during a demonstration in Istanbul March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

<p>Anti-government protesters run as riot police fires a water cannon during a demonstration in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

Anti-government protesters run as riot police fires a water cannon during a demonstration in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>Riot police's water cannon trucks are seen on the streets during clashes with anti-government protesters in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

Riot police's water cannon trucks are seen on the streets during clashes with anti-government protesters in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>Anti-government protesters run as riot police fires a water cannon during a demonstration in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

Anti-government protesters run as riot police fires a water cannon during a demonstration in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>Anti-government protesters run as riot police fires a water cannon during a demonstration in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

Anti-government protesters run as riot police fires a water cannon during a demonstration in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>A demonstrator holds up a poster of Berkin Elvan, which reads: " For Berkin, for Justice", during a protest in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

A demonstrator holds up a poster of Berkin Elvan, which reads: " For Berkin, for Justice", during a protest in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>Riot police use water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters near the Middle East Technical University (ODTU) in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

Riot police use water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters near the Middle East Technical University (ODTU) in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>Riot police use water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters near the Middle East Technical University (ODTU) in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

Riot police use water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters near the Middle East Technical University (ODTU) in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>Riot police fires tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters during a demonstration in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

Riot police fires tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters during a demonstration in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>Anti-government protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration in Istanbul March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

Anti-government protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration in Istanbul March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

