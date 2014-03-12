Mali divided
A woman stands in front of a poster in Bamako February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men sit at the bar of a cafe in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A women walks past an abandoned marketplace in Bamako February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Adama Cisse, 34, a businessman from Gao displaced by the war there two years ago, poses for a picture on himore
Adama Cisse, 34, a businessman from Gao displaced by the war there two years ago, poses for a picture on his bed at his home in Bamako February 27, 2014. Cisse says he does not want to go back to the north because he lost all his business during the war. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men lie on tables in an abandoned marketplace in Bamako February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Urban farmers grow lettuce on a small patch of land in Bamako February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Traditional Donso musicians pose for a picture at their house in Bamako February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Pennmore
A man rides a motorcycle on a dry riverbed under a bridge in Bamako February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney<more
Members of an association for displaced people from the north gather at a house in Bamako February 21, 2014more
Members of an association for displaced people from the north gather at a house in Bamako February 21, 2014more
Men attend Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque in Bamako February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Malian imams line up to greet Moroccan King Mohammed VI before Friday prayers in Bamako February 21, 2014. more
Karim Keita, member of parliament and the son of Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, poses for a pictumore
Parliamentarians talk after European Council President Herman Van Rompuy gave a speech at the parliament bumore
Government buildings built and funded by a Libyan construction firm under the tenure of late Libyan leader more
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy speaks at the parliament building as photographers sit below tmore
A mosquito net vendor arranges his wares by the side of a road in Bamako February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penmore
Truck driver apprentice Abdoulaye Traore, 24, poses for a picture in front of the truck he is learning to dmore
Motorcyclists ride past the central bank building in Bamako February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Malian soldier stands guard while Moroccan officials talk as Moroccan King Mohammed VI (not pictured) attmore
Bamako is seen during a harmattan dust storm, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A gendarme walks past a mural outside the parliament building in Bamako February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Pennmore
Members of the Malian parliament exit the country's National Assembly building in Bamako February 19, 2014.more
Malian parliamentarians attend a speech given by European Council President Herman Van Rompuy at the parliamore
People stand on the tarmac as the plane carrying Morocco's King Mohammed VI arrives in Bamako February 18, more
A man rides in a canoe on the Niger river during a harmattan dust storm in Bamako February 18, 2014. REUTERmore
