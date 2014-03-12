Stranded in Bangui
A boy runs past with a home made toy car in an area where several Muslims are still stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence near Kilometre 12 (PK12) in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man and a child walk along a mostly empty road in an area where several Muslims are still stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence near Kilometre 12 (PK12) in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman looks at the camera in an area where several Muslims are still stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence near Kilometre 12 (PK12) in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man sleeps on a mat on the ground in an area where several Muslims are still stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence near Kilometre 12 (PK12) in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man prays in a mosque in an area where several Muslims are still stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence near Kilometre 12 (PK12) in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Students attend class at the Technical College of Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Students attend class at the Technical College of Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Students attend class at the Technical College of Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Students attend class at the Technical College of Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Students prepare for class at the Technical College of Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Students prepare for class at the Technical College of Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Mothers wait to have their children checked by health workers as Muslim families, fleeing ongoing sectarian violence, prepare to be evacuated by air from the consulate of Mauritania in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A girl smiles as Muslim families, fleeing the ongoing sectarian violence, prepare to be evacuated by air from the consulate of Mauritania in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Children wait among bags and personal belongings as Muslim families prepare to be evacuated by air, as they flee ongoing sectarian violence, at the consulate of Mauritania in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A girl holds an umbrella in the Central African Republic's capital of Bangui, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage
Residents stand around an open-air market in Petevo in the Central African Republic's capital of Bangui, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage
Children walk around an open-air market in Petevo in the Central African Republic's capital of Bangui, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage
A man tries to fix the satellite equipment at a local public television hall in Petevo in the Central African Republic's capital of Bangui, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage
Vendors sell traditional French baguettes at an open air market in Petevo in the Central African Republic's capital of Bangui, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage
A woman cleans freshly caught fish on the shores of the Obangui river in the district of Wango of the capital Bangui March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Habiba Hassan, 6, poses for a photograph near Kilometre 12 (PK12) where internally displaced Muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui March 6, 2014.REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man rests on a mat as another washes his face prior to prayers near a mosque some distance from Kilometre 12 (PK12) where internally displaced Muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Women and children collect water from a pump near Kilometre 12 (PK12) where internally displaced Muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man walks out of a mosque near Kilometre 12 (PK12) where internally displaced muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman walks past men resting by a mosque near Kilometre 12 (PK12) where internally displaced Muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Relatives sit near Aliou Abalaye, 4, as he lies sick on the floor near Kilometre 12 (PK12) where internally displaced Muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A girl walks through rubble of demolished Muslims' homes in the district of Miskine in the capital Bangui March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Youths chat in an airplane hangar, which is being used to shelter Muslims fleeing ongoing sectarian violence, at the airport of the capital Bangui March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
