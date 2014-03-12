版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 13日 星期四 03:05 BJT

Stranded in Bangui

<p>A boy runs past with a home made toy car in an area where several Muslims are still stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence near Kilometre 12 (PK12) in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

<p>A man and a child walk along a mostly empty road in an area where several Muslims are still stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence near Kilometre 12 (PK12) in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

<p>A woman looks at the camera in an area where several Muslims are still stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence near Kilometre 12 (PK12) in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

<p>A man sleeps on a mat on the ground in an area where several Muslims are still stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence near Kilometre 12 (PK12) in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

<p>A man prays in a mosque in an area where several Muslims are still stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence near Kilometre 12 (PK12) in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

<p>Students attend class at the Technical College of Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

<p>Students attend class at the Technical College of Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

<p>Students prepare for class at the Technical College of Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

<p>Mothers wait to have their children checked by health workers as Muslim families, fleeing ongoing sectarian violence, prepare to be evacuated by air from the consulate of Mauritania in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

<p>A girl smiles as Muslim families, fleeing the ongoing sectarian violence, prepare to be evacuated by air from the consulate of Mauritania in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

<p>Children wait among bags and personal belongings as Muslim families prepare to be evacuated by air, as they flee ongoing sectarian violence, at the consulate of Mauritania in the capital Bangui March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

<p>A girl holds an umbrella in the Central African Republic's capital of Bangui, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

<p>Residents stand around an open-air market in Petevo in the Central African Republic's capital of Bangui, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

<p>Children walk around an open-air market in Petevo in the Central African Republic's capital of Bangui, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

<p>A man tries to fix the satellite equipment at a local public television hall in Petevo in the Central African Republic's capital of Bangui, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

<p>Vendors sell traditional French baguettes at an open air market in Petevo in the Central African Republic's capital of Bangui, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

<p>A woman cleans freshly caught fish on the shores of the Obangui river in the district of Wango of the capital Bangui March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

<p>Habiba Hassan, 6, poses for a photograph near Kilometre 12 (PK12) where internally displaced Muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui March 6, 2014.REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

<p>A man rests on a mat as another washes his face prior to prayers near a mosque some distance from Kilometre 12 (PK12) where internally displaced Muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

<p>Women and children collect water from a pump near Kilometre 12 (PK12) where internally displaced Muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

<p>A man walks out of a mosque near Kilometre 12 (PK12) where internally displaced muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

<p>A woman walks past men resting by a mosque near Kilometre 12 (PK12) where internally displaced Muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

<p>Relatives sit near Aliou Abalaye, 4, as he lies sick on the floor near Kilometre 12 (PK12) where internally displaced Muslims are stranded due to the ongoing sectarian violence in Bangui March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

<p>A girl walks through rubble of demolished Muslims' homes in the district of Miskine in the capital Bangui March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

<p>Youths chat in an airplane hangar, which is being used to shelter Muslims fleeing ongoing sectarian violence, at the airport of the capital Bangui March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2014年 3月 13日 星期四

