Photos of the week
A relative of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cries as she talks on her phone at the Beimore
A relative of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cries as she talks on her phone at the Beijing Capital International Airport, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
New York City firefighters work at the site of a building explosion and collapse in the Harlem section of Nmore
New York City firefighters work at the site of a building explosion and collapse in the Harlem section of New York, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An anti-government protester jumps through a window after setting fire to an office as they loot a public bmore
An anti-government protester jumps through a window after setting fire to an office as they loot a public building in Caracas, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A girl sits at the back of a truck as she prepares to flee sectarian violence with other Muslim families inmore
A girl sits at the back of a truck as she prepares to flee sectarian violence with other Muslim families in a convoy escorted by African Union peacekeepers towards the border with Cameroon, in the town of Bouar, west of the Central African Republic, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Employees work inside a limestone powder factory in an industrial area in Mumbai, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dmore
Employees work inside a limestone powder factory in an industrial area in Mumbai, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Military personnel work within the cockpit of a helicopter belonging to the Vietnamese airforce during a semore
Military personnel work within the cockpit of a helicopter belonging to the Vietnamese airforce during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Israeli soldiers take up position during clashes with Palestinian stone-throwers following a rally marking more
Israeli soldiers take up position during clashes with Palestinian stone-throwers following a rally marking International Woman's Day at Qalandiya checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland carry an empty coffin at a WWI memorial durmore
Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland carry an empty coffin at a WWI memorial during a rehearsal for a reburial ceremony at the Loos-en-Gohelle Commonwealth war cemetery near Lens in northern France, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Anti-government protesters run as police fires tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators close to cemore
Anti-government protesters run as police fires tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators close to central Taksim square in Istanbul, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A passenger jet flies past the setting sun in Shanghai, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A passenger jet flies past the setting sun in Shanghai, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Two women wearing nun outfits drink beer while watching the playoff draw between Quebec and Manitoba at themore
Two women wearing nun outfits drink beer while watching the playoff draw between Quebec and Manitoba at the 2014 Tim Hortons Brier curling championships in Kamloops, British Columbia, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Riot policemen shield themselves as fireworks thrown by protesters explode next to the statue of a bull, dumore
Riot policemen shield themselves as fireworks thrown by protesters explode next to the statue of a bull, during an anti-government protest in the Kadikoy district of Istanbul, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Tibetan activist gestures from a police vehicle after getting detained by Nepalese police for protesting more
A Tibetan activist gestures from a police vehicle after getting detained by Nepalese police for protesting near the Chinese Embassy Consular office in Kathmandu, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Members of the media and TEPCO employees, wearing protective suits and masks, stand near a banner reading "more
Members of the media and TEPCO employees, wearing protective suits and masks, stand near a banner reading "Decrease 0.01 mSv par a day for a person" inside the No. 5 reactor building at TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A widow throws flowers into the air during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisationmore
A widow throws flowers into the air during the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A woman prays in the snow fall for the deceased of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami at a place whemore
A woman prays in the snow fall for the deceased of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami at a place where she was employed at a photo studio at the time, in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
A doctor conducts a thyroid examination on five-year-old girl as her older brother and a nurse take care ofmore
A doctor conducts a thyroid examination on five-year-old girl as her older brother and a nurse take care of her at a clinic in temporary housing complex in Nihonmatsu, west of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
West Indies' Darren Sammy leaps to celebrate after the West Indies won their second T20 international crickmore
West Indies' Darren Sammy leaps to celebrate after the West Indies won their second T20 international cricket match against England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Cast member Ricky Gervais takes a "selfie" with some fans at the premiere of "Muppets Most Wanted" at El Camore
Cast member Ricky Gervais takes a "selfie" with some fans at the premiere of "Muppets Most Wanted" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, March 11, 2014. The movie opens in the U.S. on March 21. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
British comedian Russell Brand performs at his Messiah Complex show at Brixton Academy in London, March 9, more
British comedian Russell Brand performs at his Messiah Complex show at Brixton Academy in London, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
