Exercise Flintlock
Chadian soldiers march during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 3, 2014. The drill in the border town of Diffa is part of Exercise Flintlock, a counter-terrorism exercise for nations on the Sahara's southern flanks that the United States organizes each year. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A U.S. special forces soldier demonstrates how to detain a suspect during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 4, 2014. On a dusty training ground in Niger, U.S. Special Forces teach local troops to deal with suspects who resist arrest. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Nigerien soldier takes a position during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 6, 2014. Washington's aim is to tackle Islamist militants in the Sahel region while keeping its military presence in Africa light. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Nigerien soldiers do push-ups during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 5, 2014. A growing number of European nations taking part shows their increasing concern about security in West Africa. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Nigerien soldier apprehends a U.S. special forces soldier during a mock checkpoint during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 5, 2014. Central to the international effort is a blossoming relationship between the United States and France, the former colonial power and traditional "policeman" of the turbulent region. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Nigerien soldier apprehends a U.S. special forces soldier during a mock checkpoint during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Nigerian soldiers walk in a line during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Chadian soldiers take a break during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A poster for Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, is seen on the door of a Nigerien military office in Diffa, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Nigerian soldiers receive military theory training from British soldiers during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Nigerian soldiers sleep after a training session during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Chadian soldiers run during a mock ambush during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Chadian soldiers place pieces of cloth on the ground during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Nigerian soldiers watch a movie after a day's training session during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Nigerien soldiers do push-ups in front of a smoke bomb during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A Nigerien soldier smokes a cigarette during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Nigerien soldiers practice apprehending a suspect during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
U.S. Special Operations Command Africa commanding general Brigadier General James Linder shakes hands with a Nigerien military officer during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Niamey, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
