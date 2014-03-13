版本:
Exercise Flintlock

<p>Chadian soldiers march during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 3, 2014. The drill in the border town of Diffa is part of Exercise Flintlock, a counter-terrorism exercise for nations on the Sahara's southern flanks that the United States organizes each year. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2014年 3月 14日

Chadian soldiers march during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 3, 2014. The drill in the border town of Diffa is part of Exercise Flintlock, a counter-terrorism exercise for nations on the Sahara's southern flanks that the United States organizes each year. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A U.S. special forces soldier demonstrates how to detain a suspect during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 4, 2014. On a dusty training ground in Niger, U.S. Special Forces teach local troops to deal with suspects who resist arrest. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

A U.S. special forces soldier demonstrates how to detain a suspect during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 4, 2014. On a dusty training ground in Niger, U.S. Special Forces teach local troops to deal with suspects who resist arrest. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A Nigerien soldier takes a position during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 6, 2014. Washington's aim is to tackle Islamist militants in the Sahel region while keeping its military presence in Africa light. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

A Nigerien soldier takes a position during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 6, 2014. Washington's aim is to tackle Islamist militants in the Sahel region while keeping its military presence in Africa light. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Nigerien soldiers do push-ups during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 5, 2014. A growing number of European nations taking part shows their increasing concern about security in West Africa. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Nigerien soldiers do push-ups during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 5, 2014. A growing number of European nations taking part shows their increasing concern about security in West Africa. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A Nigerien soldier apprehends a U.S. special forces soldier during a mock checkpoint during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 5, 2014. Central to the international effort is a blossoming relationship between the United States and France, the former colonial power and traditional "policeman" of the turbulent region. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

A Nigerien soldier apprehends a U.S. special forces soldier during a mock checkpoint during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 5, 2014. Central to the international effort is a blossoming relationship between the United States and France, the former colonial power and traditional "policeman" of the turbulent region. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A Nigerien soldier apprehends a U.S. special forces soldier during a mock checkpoint during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

A Nigerien soldier apprehends a U.S. special forces soldier during a mock checkpoint during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Nigerian soldiers walk in a line during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Nigerian soldiers walk in a line during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Chadian soldiers take a break during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Chadian soldiers take a break during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A poster for Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, is seen on the door of a Nigerien military office in Diffa, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

A poster for Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, is seen on the door of a Nigerien military office in Diffa, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Nigerian soldiers receive military theory training from British soldiers during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Nigerian soldiers receive military theory training from British soldiers during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Nigerian soldiers sleep after a training session during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Nigerian soldiers sleep after a training session during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Chadian soldiers run during a mock ambush during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Chadian soldiers run during a mock ambush during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Chadian soldiers place pieces of cloth on the ground during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Chadian soldiers place pieces of cloth on the ground during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Nigerian soldiers watch a movie after a day's training session during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Nigerian soldiers watch a movie after a day's training session during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Nigerien soldiers do push-ups in front of a smoke bomb during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Nigerien soldiers do push-ups in front of a smoke bomb during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A Nigerien soldier smokes a cigarette during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

A Nigerien soldier smokes a cigarette during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Nigerien soldiers practice apprehending a suspect during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

Nigerien soldiers practice apprehending a suspect during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>U.S. Special Operations Command Africa commanding general Brigadier General James Linder shakes hands with a Nigerien military officer during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Niamey, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

2014年 3月 14日 星期五

U.S. Special Operations Command Africa commanding general Brigadier General James Linder shakes hands with a Nigerien military officer during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Niamey, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

