Deadly clash in Donetsk
Police officers drag a wounded participant of an anti-war rally during clashes with pro-Russian demonstratomore
Police officers drag a wounded participant of an anti-war rally during clashes with pro-Russian demonstrators in Donetsk, Ukraine, March 13, 2014. Several hundred people chanting slogans praising Russian President Vladimir Putin clashed with a similar-sized crowd condemning Moscow's takeover of Crimea on a central square in the mainly Russian-speaking industrial city. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officer escort a wounded participant of an anti-war rally during clashes with pro-Russia demonstratomore
Police officer escort a wounded participant of an anti-war rally during clashes with pro-Russia demonstrators in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky
Participants of an anti-war rally hold a national flag as eggs thrown by pro-Russia protesters cover the grmore
Participants of an anti-war rally hold a national flag as eggs thrown by pro-Russia protesters cover the ground during their clashes in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A police officer escorts a wounded participant of an anti-war rally during clashes with pro-Russian demonstmore
A police officer escorts a wounded participant of an anti-war rally during clashes with pro-Russian demonstrators in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Police separate participants of anti-war (L) and pro-Russian rallies as they clash in Donetsk March 13, 201more
Police separate participants of anti-war (L) and pro-Russian rallies as they clash in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-Russian demonstrators take part in a rally in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-Russian demonstrators take part in a rally in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Wounded participants of an anti-war rally react during clashes with pro-Russian demonstrators in Donetsk Mamore
Wounded participants of an anti-war rally react during clashes with pro-Russian demonstrators in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Participants of an anti-war rally (L) clash with a pro-Russian supporter during their respective rallies inmore
Participants of an anti-war rally (L) clash with a pro-Russian supporter during their respective rallies in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers carry a wounded participant of an anti-war rally during clashes with pro-Russia demonstratomore
Police officers carry a wounded participant of an anti-war rally during clashes with pro-Russia demonstrators in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky
A pro-Russia protestor throws a stone at a police bus in which pro-Ukraine and anti-war demonstrators were more
A pro-Russia protestor throws a stone at a police bus in which pro-Ukraine and anti-war demonstrators were held after clashes during their rallies in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky
Police separate participants of anti-war (L) and pro-Russian rallies as they clash in Donetsk March 13, 201more
Police separate participants of anti-war (L) and pro-Russian rallies as they clash in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky
Wounded participants in a pro-Russia rally gesture during clashes with anti-war rally demonstrators in Donemore
Wounded participants in a pro-Russia rally gesture during clashes with anti-war rally demonstrators in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky
Police officers carry a wounded participant of an anti-war rally during clashes with pro-Russia demonstratomore
Police officers carry a wounded participant of an anti-war rally during clashes with pro-Russia demonstrators in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky
Anti-war demonstrators (L) clash with pro-Russia supporters during their rallies in Donetsk March 13, 2014.more
Anti-war demonstrators (L) clash with pro-Russia supporters during their rallies in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky
