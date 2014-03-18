Children of Syria
Children react next to the body of their mother after she died by what activists said where explosive barremore
Children react next to the body of their mother after she died by what activists said where explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Andhirat neighbourhood of Aleppo February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Men hold up a baby saved from under rubble, who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyamore
Men hold up a baby saved from under rubble, who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy holds a fish in a bag after buying it on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the Duma neighbourhood in Damore
A boy holds a fish in a bag after buying it on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the Duma neighbourhood in Damascus October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, plays with a cat in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha dismore
Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, plays with a cat in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Eyad, a 12 year-old boy who lost his arm during shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assmore
Eyad, a 12 year-old boy who lost his arm during shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, tries on a prosthetic arm at Duma Charity Foundation for Prosthesis in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children push a cart with water containers along a damaged street in old Aleppo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmore
Children push a cart with water containers along a damaged street in old Aleppo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A boy helps his father, who is a blacksmith, at his workshop in the old city of Aleppo October 2, 2013. REUmore
A boy helps his father, who is a blacksmith, at his workshop in the old city of Aleppo October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Children ride bicycles past a cemetery in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bassmore
Children ride bicycles past a cemetery in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A woman survivor holds her crying baby in a hospital in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, after what activists more
A woman survivor holds her crying baby in a hospital in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped at Aleppo's Haydariye district by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Children ride on a makeshift merry-go-round made from remnants of Russian bombs at a basement in the Duma nmore
Children ride on a makeshift merry-go-round made from remnants of Russian bombs at a basement in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, on the second day of Eid al-Adha October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children jump as they play in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabiehmore
Children jump as they play in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children pose as they sit at a desk in the old city of Aleppo October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Children pose as they sit at a desk in the old city of Aleppo October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
A girl covers herself with sackcloth due to a shortage in blankets in eastern Ghouta near Damascus January more
A girl covers herself with sackcloth due to a shortage in blankets in eastern Ghouta near Damascus January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah
A girl reacts after losing her mother in what activists said where explosive barrels thrown by forces loyalmore
A girl reacts after losing her mother in what activists said where explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Andhirat neighbourhood of Aleppo February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A girl cries near a damaged car at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by governmenmore
A girl cries near a damaged car at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Mounzer Masri
A girl rides a bicycle amidst damaged buildings and vehicles along a street in the besieged area of Homs Nomore
A girl rides a bicycle amidst damaged buildings and vehicles along a street in the besieged area of Homs November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
Children warm themselves around a fire in eastern Ghouta near Damascus January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Amore
Children warm themselves around a fire in eastern Ghouta near Damascus January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah
A girl carrying a doll sits on a step of a building as a boy peeks out from its gate in the Damascus suburbmore
A girl carrying a doll sits on a step of a building as a boy peeks out from its gate in the Damascus suburbs of Arbeen, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Al-Erbeeni
Men help a wounded boy who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian Presidentmore
Men help a wounded boy who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children carry goods at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, whichmore
Children carry goods at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, which is under the rebels' control, and Al-Masharqa neighborhoods, an area controlled by the regime December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A boy reacts as he is carried on a stretcher at a damaged site after what activists said was heavy shellingmore
A boy reacts as he is carried on a stretcher at a damaged site after what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Duma, Damascus, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy swims in the Euphrates river in Minbij city in the east countryside of Aleppo October 18, 2013. REUTEmore
A boy swims in the Euphrates river in Minbij city in the east countryside of Aleppo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
Hasan, an 11 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army feeds a cat along a street in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabamore
Hasan, an 11 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army feeds a cat along a street in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Children pose for a picture with their toy weapons in a damaged school in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria Februamore
Children pose for a picture with their toy weapons in a damaged school in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A boy stands on the debris of a damaged building hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal tomore
A boy stands on the debris of a damaged building hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Arbeen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Al-Erbeeni
下一个
On the coast of the Black Sea
The Crimean peninsular evokes in many Russians and citizens of the former Soviet Union memories of summer holidays along its subtropical Black Sea coast.
Drones over Paris
Drone enthusiasts gather for the 4th Intergalactic Meeting of Phantom's Pilots.
Crimea's Tatars in the minority
Muslim Tatars make up 12 percent of Crimea's population.
Holi, festival of colors
Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India.
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.