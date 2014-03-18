版本:
Children of Syria

<p>Children react next to the body of their mother after she died by what activists said where explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Andhirat neighbourhood of Aleppo February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

2014年 3月 19日

Children react next to the body of their mother after she died by what activists said where explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Andhirat neighbourhood of Aleppo February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

<p>Men hold up a baby saved from under rubble, who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

2014年 3月 19日

Men hold up a baby saved from under rubble, who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>A boy holds a fish in a bag after buying it on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the Duma neighbourhood in Damascus October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

2014年 3月 19日

A boy holds a fish in a bag after buying it on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the Duma neighbourhood in Damascus October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, plays with a cat in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

2014年 3月 19日

Mohammad, a 13 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army, plays with a cat in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

<p>Eyad, a 12 year-old boy who lost his arm during shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, tries on a prosthetic arm at Duma Charity Foundation for Prosthesis in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

2014年 3月 19日

Eyad, a 12 year-old boy who lost his arm during shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, tries on a prosthetic arm at Duma Charity Foundation for Prosthesis in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>Children push a cart with water containers along a damaged street in old Aleppo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

2014年 3月 19日

Children push a cart with water containers along a damaged street in old Aleppo March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

<p>A boy helps his father, who is a blacksmith, at his workshop in the old city of Aleppo October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

2014年 3月 19日

A boy helps his father, who is a blacksmith, at his workshop in the old city of Aleppo October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

<p>Children ride bicycles past a cemetery in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

2014年 3月 19日

Children ride bicycles past a cemetery in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>A woman survivor holds her crying baby in a hospital in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped at Aleppo's Haydariye district by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

2014年 3月 19日

A woman survivor holds her crying baby in a hospital in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped at Aleppo's Haydariye district by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

<p>Children ride on a makeshift merry-go-round made from remnants of Russian bombs at a basement in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, on the second day of Eid al-Adha October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

2014年 3月 19日

Children ride on a makeshift merry-go-round made from remnants of Russian bombs at a basement in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, on the second day of Eid al-Adha October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>Children jump as they play in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

2014年 3月 19日

Children jump as they play in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>Children pose as they sit at a desk in the old city of Aleppo October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze</p>

2014年 3月 19日

Children pose as they sit at a desk in the old city of Aleppo October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

<p>A girl covers herself with sackcloth due to a shortage in blankets in eastern Ghouta near Damascus January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah</p>

2014年 3月 19日

A girl covers herself with sackcloth due to a shortage in blankets in eastern Ghouta near Damascus January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah

<p>A girl reacts after losing her mother in what activists said where explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Andhirat neighbourhood of Aleppo February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

2014年 3月 19日

A girl reacts after losing her mother in what activists said where explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Andhirat neighbourhood of Aleppo February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

<p>A girl cries near a damaged car at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Mounzer Masri</p>

2014年 3月 19日

A girl cries near a damaged car at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Mounzer Masri

<p>A girl rides a bicycle amidst damaged buildings and vehicles along a street in the besieged area of Homs November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya</p>

2014年 3月 19日

A girl rides a bicycle amidst damaged buildings and vehicles along a street in the besieged area of Homs November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

<p>Children warm themselves around a fire in eastern Ghouta near Damascus January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah</p>

2014年 3月 19日

Children warm themselves around a fire in eastern Ghouta near Damascus January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah

<p>A girl carrying a doll sits on a step of a building as a boy peeks out from its gate in the Damascus suburbs of Arbeen, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Al-Erbeeni</p>

2014年 3月 19日

A girl carrying a doll sits on a step of a building as a boy peeks out from its gate in the Damascus suburbs of Arbeen, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Al-Erbeeni

<p>Men help a wounded boy who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

2014年 3月 19日

Men help a wounded boy who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>Children carry goods at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, which is under the rebels' control, and Al-Masharqa neighborhoods, an area controlled by the regime December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

2014年 3月 19日

Children carry goods at the Karaj al-Hajez crossing, a passageway separating Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr, which is under the rebels' control, and Al-Masharqa neighborhoods, an area controlled by the regime December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

<p>A boy reacts as he is carried on a stretcher at a damaged site after what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Duma, Damascus, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

2014年 3月 19日

A boy reacts as he is carried on a stretcher at a damaged site after what activists said was heavy shelling by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Duma, Damascus, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

<p>A boy swims in the Euphrates river in Minbij city in the east countryside of Aleppo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

2014年 3月 19日

A boy swims in the Euphrates river in Minbij city in the east countryside of Aleppo October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

<p>Hasan, an 11 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army feeds a cat along a street in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

2014年 3月 19日

Hasan, an 11 year-old fighter from the Free Syrian Army feeds a cat along a street in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

<p>Children pose for a picture with their toy weapons in a damaged school in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

2014年 3月 19日

Children pose for a picture with their toy weapons in a damaged school in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

<p>A boy stands on the debris of a damaged building hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Arbeen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Al-Erbeeni</p>

2014年 3月 19日

A boy stands on the debris of a damaged building hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Arbeen, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Al-Erbeeni

