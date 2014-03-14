版本:
Two sides to Crimea

<p>A Crimean Tartar man stands in front of the Ukrainian national flag as he attends a rally denouncing an upcoming referendum on the future of the Crimean peninsular in Simferopol, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

2014年 3月 15日 星期六

A Crimean Tartar man stands in front of the Ukrainian national flag as he attends a rally denouncing an upcoming referendum on the future of the Crimean peninsular in Simferopol, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Pro-Russian demonstrators take part in a rally in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Pro-Russian demonstrators take part in a rally in Donetsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Pro-Ukraine protesters attend a rally denouncing an upcoming referendum on the future of the Crimean peninsular in Simferopol, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Pro-Ukraine protesters attend a rally denouncing an upcoming referendum on the future of the Crimean peninsular in Simferopol, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Participants carry flags and placards during a meeting to support Russian speakers living in Crimea and Ukraine, in the center of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Participants carry flags and placards during a meeting to support Russian speakers living in Crimea and Ukraine, in the center of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>People react to a military truck, believed to be Russian, during a pro-Ukrainian rally in Bakhchisaray March 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

People react to a military truck, believed to be Russian, during a pro-Ukrainian rally in Bakhchisaray March 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>A man holds a map of the Soviet Union during a rally to support Russian speakers living in Crimea and Ukraine, in the center of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A man holds a map of the Soviet Union during a rally to support Russian speakers living in Crimea and Ukraine, in the center of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>Ethnic Tartar women attend a pro-Ukraine rally denouncing an upcoming referendum on the future of the Crimean peninsular in Simferopol, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Ethnic Tartar women attend a pro-Ukraine rally denouncing an upcoming referendum on the future of the Crimean peninsular in Simferopol, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Speakers and spectators carry flags and placards during a meeting to support Russian speakers living in Crimea and Ukraine, in the center of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Speakers and spectators carry flags and placards during a meeting to support Russian speakers living in Crimea and Ukraine, in the center of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>Crimean Tatars take part in a pro-Ukranian meeting in the Crimean village of Eskisaray, outside Simferopol, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Crimean Tatars take part in a pro-Ukranian meeting in the Crimean village of Eskisaray, outside Simferopol, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>A man holds placard, which reads: "The referendum is illegal", during a pro-Ukrainian rally in Bakhchisaray March 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

A man holds placard, which reads: "The referendum is illegal", during a pro-Ukrainian rally in Bakhchisaray March 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>Participants play accordions and hold placards in support of a referendum in Crimea during a rally in the Siberian city of Barnaul March 13, 2014. The placards read, (L-R) "Peace in Ukraine!" "We will not leave Crimea in peril!" and "Russia doesn't leave its own!" REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin</p>

Participants play accordions and hold placards in support of a referendum in Crimea during a rally in the Siberian city of Barnaul March 13, 2014. The placards read, (L-R) "Peace in Ukraine!" "We will not leave Crimea in peril!" and "Russia doesn't leave its own!" REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin

<p>A Crimean Tatar man walks with a Ukrainian flag during a pro-Ukrainian rally in Bakhchisaray March 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

A Crimean Tatar man walks with a Ukrainian flag during a pro-Ukrainian rally in Bakhchisaray March 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>Russian flags are hung from the front of a building at the Crimean port of Sevastopol March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Russian flags are hung from the front of a building at the Crimean port of Sevastopol March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>People attend a pro-Ukrainian rally in Bakhchisaray March 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

People attend a pro-Ukrainian rally in Bakhchisaray March 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>A man walks past a billboard urging people to vote in the upcoming referendum, at the Crimean port of Sevastopol March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A man walks past a billboard urging people to vote in the upcoming referendum, at the Crimean port of Sevastopol March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>People attend a pro-Ukrainian rally in Bakhchisaray March 14, 2014. The placards read: "I Want to Live" (R) and "No to War". REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

People attend a pro-Ukrainian rally in Bakhchisaray March 14, 2014. The placards read: "I Want to Live" (R) and "No to War". REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>Men walk past a poster calling people to vote in the upcoming referendum, at the Crimean port of Sevastopol March 14, 2014. The poster reads, "On 16 March, we are choosing" and "or" (bottom). REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Men walk past a poster calling people to vote in the upcoming referendum, at the Crimean port of Sevastopol March 14, 2014. The poster reads, "On 16 March, we are choosing" and "or" (bottom). REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>People attend a pro-Ukrainian rally in Bakhchisaray March 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

People attend a pro-Ukrainian rally in Bakhchisaray March 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>People hold a rally to support Russian speakers living in Crimea and Ukraine in the eastern Siberian city of Yakutsk in the Sakha (Yakutia) Republic March 14, 2014. The placards read (L-R): "We don't betray our (people)!", "Crimea is Russia", "Yakutia is with you!", "Crimea, Yakutians are with you!". REUTERS/Viktor Everstov</p>

People hold a rally to support Russian speakers living in Crimea and Ukraine in the eastern Siberian city of Yakutsk in the Sakha (Yakutia) Republic March 14, 2014. The placards read (L-R): "We don't betray our (people)!", "Crimea is Russia", "Yakutia is with you!", "Crimea, Yakutians are with you!". REUTERS/Viktor Everstov

<p>Crimean Tatars take part in a pro-Ukranian meeting in the Crimean village of Eskisaray, outside Simferopol, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Crimean Tatars take part in a pro-Ukranian meeting in the Crimean village of Eskisaray, outside Simferopol, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

