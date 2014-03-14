版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 15日 星期六 06:00 BJT

Rescued from a human trafficking camp

<p>Suspected Uighurs from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, rest inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hatyai, Songkla March 14, 2014. About 200 people rescued by police from a human smuggling camp in southern Thailand on Wednesday are suspected Uighur Muslims from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, say Thai police. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2014年 3月 15日 星期六

<p>A suspected Uighur from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, holds his son at a temporally shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2014年 3月 15日 星期六

<p>A suspected Uighur from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, weeps as he speaks with a translator after being detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2014年 3月 15日 星期六

<p>A suspected Uighur from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, holds an infant as they rest inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2014年 3月 15日 星期六

<p>Suspected Uighurs from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, sit inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2014年 3月 15日 星期六

<p>Suspected Uighurs from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, rest inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2014年 3月 15日 星期六

<p>A suspected Uighur from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, reads the Koran inside a temporary shelter after being detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2014年 3月 15日 星期六

<p>Children of suspected Uighurs from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, rest inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near Thailand-Malaysia border in Hatyai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2014年 3月 15日 星期六

<p>A suspected Uighur from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, looks on inside a temporary shelter after being detained at the immigration regional headquarters near Thailand-Malaysia border in Hatyai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2014年 3月 15日 星期六

<p>Suspected Uighurs from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, look on inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2014年 3月 15日 星期六

<p>A suspected Uighur from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, rests on a ground inside a temporary shelter after being detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2014年 3月 15日 星期六

<p>Children of suspected Uighurs from China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, rest on a ground inside a temporary shelter after they were detained at the immigration regional headquarters near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hat Yai, Songkla March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

2014年 3月 15日 星期六

