2014年 3月 17日 星期一 20:50 BJT

Crimea votes

<p>A car drives near referendum billboard posters that reads "Together with Russia; 16 March - Referendum" in Simferopol March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A car drives near referendum billboard posters that reads "Together with Russia; 16 March - Referendum" in Simferopol March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>A woman reads a free newspaper with the headline "Crimea chooses Russia" on a street in Simferopol March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A woman reads a free newspaper with the headline "Crimea chooses Russia" on a street in Simferopol March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>An official waits for voters during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in a predominantly Tatar district of the town of Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

An official waits for voters during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in a predominantly Tatar district of the town of Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>A man enters a voting booth during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Sevastopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A man enters a voting booth during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Sevastopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Election officials arrive at a house with a mobile ballot box during voting in a referendum in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Election officials arrive at a house with a mobile ballot box during voting in a referendum in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>A woman registers before casting her vote from home in a mobile ballot box in a referendum in Dobroye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

A woman registers before casting her vote from home in a mobile ballot box in a referendum in Dobroye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>Officials wait for voters during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in a predominantly Tatar district of the town of Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Officials wait for voters during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in a predominantly Tatar district of the town of Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>A woman casts her ballot during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Sevastopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A woman casts her ballot during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Sevastopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Election officials arrive with a mobile ballot box at a house during voting in a referendum in the village of Pionerskoye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Election officials arrive with a mobile ballot box at a house during voting in a referendum in the village of Pionerskoye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>People leave voting booths to cast their ballots in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

People leave voting booths to cast their ballots in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>A child holds the ballot of his mother during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

A child holds the ballot of his mother during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>A Ukrainian police officer stands on duty during voting in a referendum at the entrance to a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A Ukrainian police officer stands on duty during voting in a referendum at the entrance to a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>A woman holds a Russian flag as she casts her ballot during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

A woman holds a Russian flag as she casts her ballot during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>A woman casts her ballot during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A woman casts her ballot during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>An elderly voter marks a ballot paper before casting it in a mobile ballot box during voting in a referendum at the village of Pionerskoye in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

An elderly voter marks a ballot paper before casting it in a mobile ballot box during voting in a referendum at the village of Pionerskoye in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>A woman leaves a voting booth to cast her ballot in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A woman leaves a voting booth to cast her ballot in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>An election official carries a mobile ballot box after a house visit during voting in a referendum in Dobroye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

An election official carries a mobile ballot box after a house visit during voting in a referendum in Dobroye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>A child looks out of a booth during voting in a referendum at a polling station in Dobroye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

A child looks out of a booth during voting in a referendum at a polling station in Dobroye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>An election officials carries a mobile ballot box at a house during voting in a referendum in the village of Pionerskoye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

An election officials carries a mobile ballot box at a house during voting in a referendum in the village of Pionerskoye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>An elderly woman looks at her ballot paper before casting her vote in a mobile ballot box during voting in a referendum in the village of Pionerskoye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

An elderly woman looks at her ballot paper before casting her vote in a mobile ballot box during voting in a referendum in the village of Pionerskoye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>A woman casts her ballot during voting in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A woman casts her ballot during voting in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Filled in ballot papers are seen after they were cast in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Filled in ballot papers are seen after they were cast in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>A man fills out registration papers before casting his vote in a mobile ballot box during voting in a referendum in the village of Pionerskoye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

A man fills out registration papers before casting his vote in a mobile ballot box during voting in a referendum in the village of Pionerskoye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>A woman casts her ballot during voting in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A woman casts her ballot during voting in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

