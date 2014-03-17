Crimea votes
A car drives near referendum billboard posters that reads "Together with Russia; 16 March - Referendum" in Simferopol March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman reads a free newspaper with the headline "Crimea chooses Russia" on a street in Simferopol March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An official waits for voters during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in a predominantly Tatar district of the town of Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A man enters a voting booth during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Sevastopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Election officials arrive at a house with a mobile ballot box during voting in a referendum in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman registers before casting her vote from home in a mobile ballot box in a referendum in Dobroye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Officials wait for voters during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in a predominantly Tatar district of the town of Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A woman casts her ballot during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Sevastopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Election officials arrive with a mobile ballot box at a house during voting in a referendum in the village of Pionerskoye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People leave voting booths to cast their ballots in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A child holds the ballot of his mother during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A Ukrainian police officer stands on duty during voting in a referendum at the entrance to a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman holds a Russian flag as she casts her ballot during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Bakhchisaray March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A woman casts her ballot during the referendum on the status of Ukraine's Crimea region at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An elderly voter marks a ballot paper before casting it in a mobile ballot box during voting in a referendum at the village of Pionerskoye in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman leaves a voting booth to cast her ballot in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An election official carries a mobile ballot box after a house visit during voting in a referendum in Dobroye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A child looks out of a booth during voting in a referendum at a polling station in Dobroye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An election officials carries a mobile ballot box at a house during voting in a referendum in the village of Pionerskoye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An elderly woman looks at her ballot paper before casting her vote in a mobile ballot box during voting in a referendum in the village of Pionerskoye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman casts her ballot during voting in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Filled in ballot papers are seen after they were cast in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man fills out registration papers before casting his vote in a mobile ballot box during voting in a referendum in the village of Pionerskoye outside Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman casts her ballot during voting in a referendum at a polling station in Simferopol March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
精选图集
