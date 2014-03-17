Retracing flight MH370
Reuters photographer Edgar Su took the journey aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH318, which has replaced thmore
Reuters photographer Edgar Su took the journey aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH318, which has replaced the flight number of missing passenger jet MH370, on March 17. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Passengers line up for a security screening before boarding. Su boarded the flight in Kuala Lumpur and documore
Passengers line up for a security screening before boarding. Su boarded the flight in Kuala Lumpur and documented the journey to Beijing. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A passenger in line for security screening. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Passengers during the security screening. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Malaysia Airlines flight MH318 on the tarmac. The missing jet’s flight number, MH370, has been retiremore
Malaysia Airlines flight MH318 on the tarmac. The missing jet’s flight number, MH370, has been retired as a mark of respect to the passengers and crew. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Passengers board flight MH318. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Passengers make their way to the jet. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Passengers take their seats aboard MH318. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A welcome message shortly after take off. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Passengers rest during the flight. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A cabin crew member serves snacks. REUTERS/Edgar Su
The cabin crew prepare to serve breakfast. REUTERS/Edgar Su
The plane's flight path as it cruises over the South China Sea towards Beijing. The flight route of the joumore
The plane's flight path as it cruises over the South China Sea towards Beijing. The flight route of the journey remains unchanged. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Passengers rest during the flight. REUTERS/Edgar Su
MH318's flight path. REUTERS/Edgar Su
MH318's flight path. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A passenger uses her tablet as others sleep en-route to Beijing. REUTERS/Edgar Su
