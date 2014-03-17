Defending Ukraine
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base nemore
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. The first 500 volunteers arrived at the base for training to qualify for service in the newly created National Guard. Ukraine's parliament, seeking to boost the country's military force in the face of Russia's takeover of the Crimea peninsula, endorsed a presidential decree to carry out a partial mobilization involving 40,000 reservists. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base nemore
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base nemore
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministrymore
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministrymore
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base nemore
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministrymore
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministrymore
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministrymore
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministrymore
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministrymore
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion shows bullets as he takes part in weapons training at a Ukraimore
A member of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion shows bullets as he takes part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion takes part in training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base more
A member of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion takes part in training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministrymore
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministrymore
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in weapons training at a Ukrainian Interior Ministry base near Kiev March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense unit stand guard in front of a Ukrainian parliament building in Kiev Marmore
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense unit stand guard in front of a Ukrainian parliament building in Kiev March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin
下一个
Retracing flight MH370
A photographer retraces the intended route of flight MH370.
Crimea votes
Images from the referendum in Crimea.
Rescued from a human trafficking camp
About 200 people were rescued by police from a human smuggling camp in southern Thailand.
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.