Families of MH370

<p>A family member of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 cries on a bus before heading to the Malaysian embassy, outside Lido Hotel in Beijing March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 3月 25日 星期二

A family member of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 cries on a bus before heading to the Malaysian embassy, outside Lido Hotel in Beijing March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Family members of passengers on board Malaysia Airlines MH370 shout slogans during a protest in front of the Malaysian embassy in Beijing, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 3月 25日 星期二

Family members of passengers on board Malaysia Airlines MH370 shout slogans during a protest in front of the Malaysian embassy in Beijing, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Family members of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 wait in a bus before heading to the Malaysian Embassy, outside the Lido hotel, in Beijing March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 3月 25日 星期二

Family members of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 wait in a bus before heading to the Malaysian Embassy, outside the Lido hotel, in Beijing March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 cries as he marches along a street with other relatives during a protest, near Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 3月 25日 星期二

A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 cries as he marches along a street with other relatives during a protest, near Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Family members of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 scuffle with policemen as they march along a street to protest, near Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 3月 25日 星期二

Family members of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 scuffle with policemen as they march along a street to protest, near Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Family members of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 look out of the windows of a bus before heading to the Malaysian embassy, outside the Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 3月 25日 星期二

Family members of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 look out of the windows of a bus before heading to the Malaysian embassy, outside the Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 cries as she is surrounded by journalists after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, at the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

2014年 3月 25日 星期二

A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 cries as she is surrounded by journalists after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, at the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 cries after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, at Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

2014年 3月 25日 星期二

A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 cries after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, at Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cries after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, at the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

2014年 3月 25日 星期二

A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cries after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, at the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Medical personnel transport a family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 who collapsed after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, at the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

2014年 3月 25日 星期二

Medical personnel transport a family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 who collapsed after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, at the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 looks out of a room as he cries after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, in the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 3月 25日 星期二

A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 looks out of a room as he cries after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, in the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Family members of passengers aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 cry as they walk on a stairway after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, at the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

2014年 3月 25日 星期二

Family members of passengers aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 cry as they walk on a stairway after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, at the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 shouts at journalists after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, at the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

2014年 3月 25日 星期二

A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 shouts at journalists after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, at the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Family members of passengers aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 cry after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, in the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 3月 25日 星期二

Family members of passengers aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 cry after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, in the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Relatives of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 pray at a praying room at Lido Hotel in Beijing March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

2014年 3月 25日 星期二

Relatives of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 pray at a praying room at Lido Hotel in Beijing March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Family members of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 attend a routine briefing given by Malaysian representatives at Lido Hotel in Beijing March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

2014年 3月 25日 星期二

Family members of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 attend a routine briefing given by Malaysian representatives at Lido Hotel in Beijing March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A family member of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 cries as other relatives shout slogans to protest against the lack of new information after a routine briefing given by Malaysia's government and military representatives at Lido Hotel in Beijing March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

2014年 3月 25日 星期二

A family member of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 cries as other relatives shout slogans to protest against the lack of new information after a routine briefing given by Malaysia's government and military representatives at Lido Hotel in Beijing March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Chinese family members of missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 passengers look from inside a bus as they are transported from one hotel to another outside Kuala Lumpur March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2014年 3月 25日 星期二

Chinese family members of missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 passengers look from inside a bus as they are transported from one hotel to another outside Kuala Lumpur March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A child prays during a special prayer for passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 inside the Sikh temple in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

2014年 3月 25日 星期二

A child prays during a special prayer for passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 inside the Sikh temple in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

<p>Family members of missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 passengers arrive for a briefing on the current situation at a hotel where other passenger's relatives are in Cyberjaya, outside Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

2014年 3月 25日 星期二

Family members of missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 passengers arrive for a briefing on the current situation at a hotel where other passenger's relatives are in Cyberjaya, outside Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A family member of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 reacts as he watches a message board dedicated to the passengers onboard the missing plane at a hotel in Beijing March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 3月 25日 星期二

A family member of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 reacts as he watches a message board dedicated to the passengers onboard the missing plane at a hotel in Beijing March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A Chinese family member of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 screams as she is brought into a room outside the media conference area at a hotel near Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

2014年 3月 25日 星期二

A Chinese family member of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 screams as she is brought into a room outside the media conference area at a hotel near Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>Family members of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 react as they listen to a briefing from the airline company at a hotel in Beijing, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 3月 25日 星期二

Family members of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 react as they listen to a briefing from the airline company at a hotel in Beijing, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Family members of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vote to talk directly to Malaysian government's representatives during a meeting with the airline's representatives at Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

2014年 3月 25日 星期二

Family members of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vote to talk directly to Malaysian government's representatives during a meeting with the airline's representatives at Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A young relative of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 reacts during a meeting with Malaysia Airlines at Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

2014年 3月 25日 星期二

A young relative of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 reacts during a meeting with Malaysia Airlines at Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Family members of passengers aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 wait in front of a TV screen at a hotel in Beijing, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 3月 25日 星期二

Family members of passengers aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 wait in front of a TV screen at a hotel in Beijing, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Family members of passengers aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 check news on a mobile phone at a hotel in Beijing, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 3月 25日 星期二

Family members of passengers aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 check news on a mobile phone at a hotel in Beijing, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A woman shouts to journalists, asking not to take pictures of families of passengers aboard a missing Malaysia Airlines plane MH370, in front of a hotel room for relatives or friends of passengers aboard the missing plane, at a hotel in Beijing, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 3月 25日 星期二

A woman shouts to journalists, asking not to take pictures of families of passengers aboard a missing Malaysia Airlines plane MH370, in front of a hotel room for relatives or friends of passengers aboard the missing plane, at a hotel in Beijing, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A woman cries as she walks out of a room for relatives or friends of passengers aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, at a hotel in Beijing, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 3月 25日 星期二

A woman cries as she walks out of a room for relatives or friends of passengers aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, at a hotel in Beijing, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Relatives of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cry inside a hotel they are staying, in Putrajaya, Malaysia, March 10, 2014.REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

2014年 3月 25日 星期二

Relatives of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cry inside a hotel they are staying, in Putrajaya, Malaysia, March 10, 2014.REUTERS/Samsul Said

<p>A relative of a passenger of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 covers her face as she walks past journalists at a hotel in Beijing, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

2014年 3月 25日 星期二

A relative of a passenger of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 covers her face as she walks past journalists at a hotel in Beijing, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A relative of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cries as she talks on her mobile phone at the Beijing Capital International Airport, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

2014年 3月 25日 星期二

A relative of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cries as she talks on her mobile phone at the Beijing Capital International Airport, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

