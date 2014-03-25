Families of MH370
A family member of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 cries on a bus before heading to the more
A family member of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 cries on a bus before heading to the Malaysian embassy, outside Lido Hotel in Beijing March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Family members of passengers on board Malaysia Airlines MH370 shout slogans during a protest in front of thmore
Family members of passengers on board Malaysia Airlines MH370 shout slogans during a protest in front of the Malaysian embassy in Beijing, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Family members of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 wait in a bus before heading to the Malmore
Family members of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 wait in a bus before heading to the Malaysian Embassy, outside the Lido hotel, in Beijing March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 cries as he marches along a street with othermore
A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 cries as he marches along a street with other relatives during a protest, near Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Family members of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 scuffle with policemen as they march almore
Family members of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 scuffle with policemen as they march along a street to protest, near Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Family members of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 look out of the windows of a bus beforemore
Family members of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 look out of the windows of a bus before heading to the Malaysian embassy, outside the Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 cries as she is surrounded by journalists aftmore
A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 cries as she is surrounded by journalists after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, at the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 cries after watching a television broadcast omore
A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 cries after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, at Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cries after watching a television broamore
A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cries after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, at the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Medical personnel transport a family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 who collapsed aftmore
Medical personnel transport a family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 who collapsed after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, at the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 looks out of a room as he cries after watchinmore
A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 looks out of a room as he cries after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, in the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Family members of passengers aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 cry as they walk on a stairway after watching amore
Family members of passengers aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 cry as they walk on a stairway after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, at the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 shouts at journalists after watching a televimore
A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 shouts at journalists after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, at the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Family members of passengers aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 cry after watching a television broadcast of a more
Family members of passengers aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 cry after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, in the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Relatives of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 pray at a praying room at Lido Hotel in Beijmore
Relatives of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 pray at a praying room at Lido Hotel in Beijing March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Family members of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 attend a routine briefing given by Malamore
Family members of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 attend a routine briefing given by Malaysian representatives at Lido Hotel in Beijing March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A family member of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 cries as other relatives shout sloganmore
A family member of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 cries as other relatives shout slogans to protest against the lack of new information after a routine briefing given by Malaysia's government and military representatives at Lido Hotel in Beijing March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese family members of missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 passengers look from inside a bus as they are tramore
Chinese family members of missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 passengers look from inside a bus as they are transported from one hotel to another outside Kuala Lumpur March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A child prays during a special prayer for passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 insmore
A child prays during a special prayer for passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 inside the Sikh temple in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Family members of missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 passengers arrive for a briefing on the current simore
Family members of missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 passengers arrive for a briefing on the current situation at a hotel where other passenger's relatives are in Cyberjaya, outside Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A family member of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 reacts as he watches a memore
A family member of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 reacts as he watches a message board dedicated to the passengers onboard the missing plane at a hotel in Beijing March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Chinese family member of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 screams as she ismore
A Chinese family member of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 screams as she is brought into a room outside the media conference area at a hotel near Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Family members of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 react as they listen to a more
Family members of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 react as they listen to a briefing from the airline company at a hotel in Beijing, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Family members of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vote to talk directly to Malaysian govemore
Family members of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vote to talk directly to Malaysian government's representatives during a meeting with the airline's representatives at Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A young relative of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 reacts during a meeting with Malaysiamore
A young relative of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 reacts during a meeting with Malaysia Airlines at Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Family members of passengers aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 wait in front of a TV screenmore
Family members of passengers aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 wait in front of a TV screen at a hotel in Beijing, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Family members of passengers aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 check news on a mobile phonemore
Family members of passengers aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 check news on a mobile phone at a hotel in Beijing, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman shouts to journalists, asking not to take pictures of families of passengers aboard a missing Malaymore
A woman shouts to journalists, asking not to take pictures of families of passengers aboard a missing Malaysia Airlines plane MH370, in front of a hotel room for relatives or friends of passengers aboard the missing plane, at a hotel in Beijing, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman cries as she walks out of a room for relatives or friends of passengers aboard the missing Malaysiamore
A woman cries as she walks out of a room for relatives or friends of passengers aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, at a hotel in Beijing, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Relatives of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cry inside a hotel they are stamore
Relatives of a passenger onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cry inside a hotel they are staying, in Putrajaya, Malaysia, March 10, 2014.REUTERS/Samsul Said
A relative of a passenger of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 covers her face as she walks past journalists amore
A relative of a passenger of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 covers her face as she walks past journalists at a hotel in Beijing, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A relative of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cries as she talks on her mobile phone at more
A relative of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cries as she talks on her mobile phone at the Beijing Capital International Airport, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
下一个
Putin and the G7
The relationship between the Russian President and his fellow world leaders.
Ukrainian troops leave Crimea
Ukraine announces the evacuation of its troops from Crimea.
Crimea annexed
Putin signs a law completing Russia's annexation of Crimea.
精选图集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.