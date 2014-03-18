Putin signs Crimea treaty

Russia's President Vladimir Putin addresses the audience during a rally and a concert called "We are together" to support the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea to Russia, with Crimea's Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov and parliamentary speaker Vladimir Konstantinov seen in the background, at the Red Square in central Moscow, March 18, 2014. The words in the background read, "Crimea is in my heart!" REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov