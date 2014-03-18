Putin signs Crimea treaty
Honor guards open the doors for Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Crimea's Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov,more
Honor guards open the doors for Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Crimea's Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov, parliamentary speaker Vladimir Konstantinov and Sevastopol Mayor Alexei Chaliy before a signing ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool
Ukrainian soldiers and military helicopters are seen near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacenmore
Ukrainian soldiers and military helicopters are seen near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Crimea's Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov (L), parliamentary speaker Vladimore
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Crimea's Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov (L), parliamentary speaker Vladimir Konstantinov (2nd L) and Sevastopol Mayor Alexei Chaliy shake hands after a signing ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool
An Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier (APC) at a checkpoint near the village of Salmore
An Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier (APC) at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak
Russia's President Vladimir Putin addresses the audience during a rally and a concert called "We are togethmore
Russia's President Vladimir Putin addresses the audience during a rally and a concert called "We are together" to support the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea to Russia, with Crimea's Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov and parliamentary speaker Vladimir Konstantinov seen in the background, at the Red Square in central Moscow, March 18, 2014. The words in the background read, "Crimea is in my heart!" REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People toast after watching a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembmore
People toast after watching a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly, including State Duma deputies, members of the Federation Council, regional governors and civil society representatives, in Sevastopol March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian soldier seated on top of an armored personnel carrier is seen at a checkpoint near the village more
A Ukrainian soldier seated on top of an armored personnel carrier is seen at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region, adjacent to Crimea March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
People attend a rally called "We are together" to support the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea to Russia in Rmore
People attend a rally called "We are together" to support the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea to Russia in Red Square in central Moscow, March 18, 2014. The flags display portraits of Russia's President Vladimir Putin and read "We are together!" REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Cossacks attend a rally to support the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea to Russia in the Russian southern citmore
Cossacks attend a rally to support the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea to Russia in the Russian southern city of Stavropol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
An Ukrainian soldier stands near a MI-8 military helicopter at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, inmore
An Ukrainian soldier stands near a MI-8 military helicopter at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
People attend a rally to support the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea to Russia in central St. Petersburg, Mamore
People attend a rally to support the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea to Russia in central St. Petersburg, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Cossacks attend a rally to support the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea to Russia in the Russian southern citmore
Cossacks attend a rally to support the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea to Russia in the Russian southern city of Stavropol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A Ukrainian MI-8 military helicopter is seen near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimmore
A Ukrainian MI-8 military helicopter is seen near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A woman holds a calendar with a picture of Joseph Stalin during a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Pmore
A woman holds a calendar with a picture of Joseph Stalin during a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly in Sevastopol March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman watches a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly in Sevastmore
A woman watches a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly in Sevastopol March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman jumps for joy during a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assemmore
A woman jumps for joy during a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly in Sevastopol March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People hold a Crimean flag in front of Lenin's statue in the center of Simferopol March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dmore
People hold a Crimean flag in front of Lenin's statue in the center of Simferopol March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A Ukrainian soldier stands on top of an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkomore
A Ukrainian soldier stands on top of an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
People watch a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly in Sevastopomore
People watch a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly in Sevastopol March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
