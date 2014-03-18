版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 19日 星期三 02:00 BJT

Putin signs Crimea treaty

<p>Honor guards open the doors for Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Crimea's Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov, parliamentary speaker Vladimir Konstantinov and Sevastopol Mayor Alexei Chaliy before a signing ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool</p>

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

<p>Ukrainian soldiers and military helicopters are seen near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Crimea's Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov (L), parliamentary speaker Vladimir Konstantinov (2nd L) and Sevastopol Mayor Alexei Chaliy shake hands after a signing ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

<p>An Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier (APC) at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin addresses the audience during a rally and a concert called "We are together" to support the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea to Russia, with Crimea's Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov and parliamentary speaker Vladimir Konstantinov seen in the background, at the Red Square in central Moscow, March 18, 2014. The words in the background read, "Crimea is in my heart!" REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

<p>People toast after watching a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly, including State Duma deputies, members of the Federation Council, regional governors and civil society representatives, in Sevastopol March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

<p>A Ukrainian soldier seated on top of an armored personnel carrier is seen at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region, adjacent to Crimea March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

<p>People attend a rally called "We are together" to support the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea to Russia in Red Square in central Moscow, March 18, 2014. The flags display portraits of Russia's President Vladimir Putin and read "We are together!" REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

<p>Cossacks attend a rally to support the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea to Russia in the Russian southern city of Stavropol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

<p>An Ukrainian soldier stands near a MI-8 military helicopter at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

<p>People attend a rally to support the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea to Russia in central St. Petersburg, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

<p>Cossacks attend a rally to support the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea to Russia in the Russian southern city of Stavropol, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

<p>A Ukrainian MI-8 military helicopter is seen near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

<p>A woman holds a calendar with a picture of Joseph Stalin during a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly in Sevastopol March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

<p>A woman watches a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly in Sevastopol March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

<p>An Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier (APC) at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

<p>A woman jumps for joy during a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly in Sevastopol March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

<p>People hold a Crimean flag in front of Lenin's statue in the center of Simferopol March 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

<p>A Ukrainian soldier stands on top of an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

<p>People watch a broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly in Sevastopol March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

