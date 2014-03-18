版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 19日 星期三 05:10 BJT

Ukraine military on guard

<p>A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimmore

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
1 / 20
<p>A Ukrainian army officer stands by a ditch at the Ukrainian-Russian front near the border crossing of Novoazovsk March 18, 2014. The sign reads "Attention! State border of Ukraine. Passage is prohibited". REUTERS/Fedja Grulovic</p>

A Ukrainian army officer stands by a ditch at the Ukrainian-Russian front near the border crossing of Novoamore

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

A Ukrainian army officer stands by a ditch at the Ukrainian-Russian front near the border crossing of Novoazovsk March 18, 2014. The sign reads "Attention! State border of Ukraine. Passage is prohibited". REUTERS/Fedja Grulovic

Close
2 / 20
<p>Ukrainian soldiers and military helicopters are seen near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

Ukrainian soldiers and military helicopters are seen near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacenmore

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

Ukrainian soldiers and military helicopters are seen near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Close
3 / 20
<p>A Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier (APC) at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

A Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier (APC) at a checkpoint near the village of Salkmore

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

A Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier (APC) at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Close
4 / 20
<p>Ukrainian soldiers and an armored personnel carrier (APC) are seen near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

Ukrainian soldiers and an armored personnel carrier (APC) are seen near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson more

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

Ukrainian soldiers and an armored personnel carrier (APC) are seen near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Close
5 / 20
<p>A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimmore

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
6 / 20
<p>A Ukrainian soldier seated on top of an armored personnel carrier is seen at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region, adjacent to Crimea March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

A Ukrainian soldier seated on top of an armored personnel carrier is seen at a checkpoint near the village more

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

A Ukrainian soldier seated on top of an armored personnel carrier is seen at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region, adjacent to Crimea March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
7 / 20
<p>A Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier (APC) at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

A Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier (APC) at a checkpoint near the village of Salkmore

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

A Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier (APC) at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Close
8 / 20
<p>Ukrainian armored personnel carriers and a MI-24 military helicopter are seen near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region, adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Ukrainian armored personnel carriers and a MI-24 military helicopter are seen near the village of Salkovo imore

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

Ukrainian armored personnel carriers and a MI-24 military helicopter are seen near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region, adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
9 / 20
<p>A Ukrainian soldier stands on top of an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

A Ukrainian soldier stands on top of an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkomore

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

A Ukrainian soldier stands on top of an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
10 / 20
<p>Obstacles are seen at the Ukrainian-Russian border crossing of Novoazovsk March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fedja Grulovic</p>

Obstacles are seen at the Ukrainian-Russian border crossing of Novoazovsk March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fedja Grumore

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

Obstacles are seen at the Ukrainian-Russian border crossing of Novoazovsk March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fedja Grulovic

Close
11 / 20
<p>A Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region, adjacent to Crimea March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

A Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo inmore

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

A Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region, adjacent to Crimea March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
12 / 20
<p>A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimmore

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Close
13 / 20
<p>A Ukrainian soldier stands near a MI-8 military helicopter at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

A Ukrainian soldier stands near a MI-8 military helicopter at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in more

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

A Ukrainian soldier stands near a MI-8 military helicopter at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
14 / 20
<p>A Ukrainian MI-8 military helicopter is seen near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

A Ukrainian MI-8 military helicopter is seen near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimmore

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

A Ukrainian MI-8 military helicopter is seen near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
15 / 20
<p>Ukrainian APCs are seen near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Ukrainian APCs are seen near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. more

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

Ukrainian APCs are seen near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
16 / 20
<p>A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimmore

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Close
17 / 20
<p>A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimmore

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Close
18 / 20
<p>Ukrainian servicemen guard a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

Ukrainian servicemen guard a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea,more

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

Ukrainian servicemen guard a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Close
19 / 20
<p>A Ukrainian serviceman digs a trench at a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman digs a trench at a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacemore

2014年 3月 19日 星期三

A Ukrainian serviceman digs a trench at a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Putin signs Crimea treaty

Putin signs Crimea treaty

下一个

Putin signs Crimea treaty

Putin signs Crimea treaty

Putin signs a treaty making Crimea part of Russia again.

2014年 3月 19日
Crimea's Tatars in the minority

Crimea's Tatars in the minority

Muslim Tatars make up 12 percent of Crimea's population.

2014年 3月 19日
How to stop a hijacking

How to stop a hijacking

Inspired by the missing flight MH370, a Chinese security company trains bodyguards in close-quarter combat aboard a replica passenger jet.

2014年 3月 18日
Iraq's militant threat

Iraq's militant threat

Government forces are fighting rebellious Sunni tribes and an al-Qaeda splinter group.

2014年 3月 18日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐