Ukraine military on guard
A Ukrainian serviceman guards a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimmore
A Ukrainian army officer stands by a ditch at the Ukrainian-Russian front near the border crossing of Novoamore
A Ukrainian army officer stands by a ditch at the Ukrainian-Russian front near the border crossing of Novoazovsk March 18, 2014. The sign reads "Attention! State border of Ukraine. Passage is prohibited". REUTERS/Fedja Grulovic
Ukrainian soldiers and military helicopters are seen near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacenmore
Ukrainian soldiers and military helicopters are seen near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak
A Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier (APC) at a checkpoint near the village of Salkmore
A Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier (APC) at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak
Ukrainian soldiers and an armored personnel carrier (APC) are seen near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson more
Ukrainian soldiers and an armored personnel carrier (APC) are seen near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak
A Ukrainian soldier seated on top of an armored personnel carrier is seen at a checkpoint near the village more
A Ukrainian soldier seated on top of an armored personnel carrier is seen at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region, adjacent to Crimea March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian armored personnel carriers and a MI-24 military helicopter are seen near the village of Salkovo imore
Ukrainian armored personnel carriers and a MI-24 military helicopter are seen near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region, adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian soldier stands on top of an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkomore
A Ukrainian soldier stands on top of an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Obstacles are seen at the Ukrainian-Russian border crossing of Novoazovsk March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fedja Grumore
Obstacles are seen at the Ukrainian-Russian border crossing of Novoazovsk March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Fedja Grulovic
A Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo inmore
A Ukrainian soldier stands near an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region, adjacent to Crimea March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian soldier stands near a MI-8 military helicopter at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in more
A Ukrainian soldier stands near a MI-8 military helicopter at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian MI-8 military helicopter is seen near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimmore
A Ukrainian MI-8 military helicopter is seen near the village of Salkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian APCs are seen near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. more
Ukrainian APCs are seen near the village of Salkovo, in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicemen guard a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea,more
Ukrainian servicemen guard a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak
A Ukrainian serviceman digs a trench at a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacemore
A Ukrainian serviceman digs a trench at a checkpoint near the village of Strelkovo in Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
