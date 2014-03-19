版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 20日 星期四 01:10 BJT

Ukraine Navy HQ stormed

<p>Pro-Russian supporters walk after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Pro-Russian supporters walk after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, Marcmore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

Pro-Russian supporters walk after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
1 / 24
<p>A Ukrainian serviceman shows his document to armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, while leaving the naval headquarters after it was taken over by pro-Russian forces in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman shows his document to armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, while leaving thmore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

A Ukrainian serviceman shows his document to armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, while leaving the naval headquarters after it was taken over by pro-Russian forces in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
2 / 24
<p>Armed man stand at entrance of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Armed man stand at entrance of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

more

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

Armed man stand at entrance of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
3 / 24
<p>Pro-Russian supporters break into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Pro-Russian supporters break into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REmore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

Pro-Russian supporters break into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
4 / 24
<p>A Ukrainian naval officer passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A Ukrainian naval officer passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval hemore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

A Ukrainian naval officer passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
5 / 24
<p>A pro-Russian man carries a Russian flag after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A pro-Russian man carries a Russian flag after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevmore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

A pro-Russian man carries a Russian flag after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
6 / 24
<p>A pro-Russian supporter walks through a wall after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A pro-Russian supporter walks through a wall after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters inmore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

A pro-Russian supporter walks through a wall after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
7 / 24
<p>A man holds a Russian flag on the roof of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A man holds a Russian flag on the roof of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vamore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

A man holds a Russian flag on the roof of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
8 / 24
<p>A pro-Russian man looks through a wall after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A pro-Russian man looks through a wall after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevasmore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

A pro-Russian man looks through a wall after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
9 / 24
<p>A Ukrainian servicemen packs his belongings before leaving the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Ukrainian servicemen packs his belongings before leaving the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevasmore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

A Ukrainian servicemen packs his belongings before leaving the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
10 / 24
<p>Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand guard at the top of a chimney located near the naval headquarters, with Russian flags installed nearby, in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand guard at the top of a chimney located near the naval hemore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand guard at the top of a chimney located near the naval headquarters, with Russian flags installed nearby, in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
11 / 24
<p>Members of Crimean self-defense units walk in formation while leaving the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Members of Crimean self-defense units walk in formation while leaving the territory of the naval headquartemore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

Members of Crimean self-defense units walk in formation while leaving the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
12 / 24
<p>Pro-Russian supporters sit on top of a Ukrainian APC after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Pro-Russian supporters sit on top of a Ukrainian APC after breaking into the territory of the naval headquamore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

Pro-Russian supporters sit on top of a Ukrainian APC after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
13 / 24
<p>A Ukrainian naval officer (front) reacts while walking past armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A Ukrainian naval officer (front) reacts while walking past armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, amore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

A Ukrainian naval officer (front) reacts while walking past armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
14 / 24
<p>Pro-Russian supporters break into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Pro-Russian supporters break into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. Rmore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

Pro-Russian supporters break into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
15 / 24
<p>A pro-Russian supporter takes down a Ukrainian flag after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A pro-Russian supporter takes down a Ukrainian flag after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarmore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

A pro-Russian supporter takes down a Ukrainian flag after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
16 / 24
<p>Ukrainian servicemen carry their belongings as they pass by an armed man while leaving the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Ukrainian servicemen carry their belongings as they pass by an armed man while leaving the territory of themore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

Ukrainian servicemen carry their belongings as they pass by an armed man while leaving the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
17 / 24
<p>Ukrainian servicemen pass by armed men while leaving the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ukrainian servicemen pass by armed men while leaving the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol,more

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

Ukrainian servicemen pass by armed men while leaving the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
18 / 24
<p>Pro-Russian supporters sit on top of a Ukrainian APC after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Pro-Russian supporters sit on top of a Ukrainian APC after breaking into the territory of the naval headquamore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

Pro-Russian supporters sit on top of a Ukrainian APC after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
19 / 24
<p>Men carry a safe out of the naval headquarters after it was taken over by pro-Russian forces in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Men carry a safe out of the naval headquarters after it was taken over by pro-Russian forces in Sevastopol,more

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

Men carry a safe out of the naval headquarters after it was taken over by pro-Russian forces in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
20 / 24
<p>Armed pro-Russian supporters break into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Armed pro-Russian supporters break into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 20more

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

Armed pro-Russian supporters break into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
21 / 24
<p>A man, believed to be a Ukrainian serviceman, with belongings walks past armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, while leaving the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A man, believed to be a Ukrainian serviceman, with belongings walks past armed men, believed to be Russian more

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

A man, believed to be a Ukrainian serviceman, with belongings walks past armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, while leaving the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
22 / 24
<p>Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, walk on the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, walk on the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopolmore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, walk on the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
23 / 24
<p>Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, check documents of Russian navy officers who enter the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, check documents of Russian navy officers who enter the territmore

2014年 3月 20日 星期四

Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, check documents of Russian navy officers who enter the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Children of Syria

Children of Syria

下一个

Children of Syria

Children of Syria

The plight of children in a land torn by war.

2014年 3月 19日
On the coast of the Black Sea

On the coast of the Black Sea

The Crimean peninsular evokes in many Russians and citizens of the former Soviet Union memories of summer holidays along its subtropical Black Sea coast.

2014年 3月 19日
Drones over Paris

Drones over Paris

Drone enthusiasts gather for the 4th Intergalactic Meeting of Phantom's Pilots.

2014年 3月 19日
Crimea's Tatars in the minority

Crimea's Tatars in the minority

Muslim Tatars make up 12 percent of Crimea's population.

2014年 3月 19日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐