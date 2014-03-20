Black Sea military drill
A Romanian special forces member disembarks from a helicopter on to the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun during a joint military drill in the Black Sea, near Bulgaria and Romania, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Romanian special forces members take part in a military drill on board the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun in the Black Sea, near Bulgaria and Romania, March 19, 2014. The USS Truxtun, a warship capable of carrying 96 missiles and torpedoes and equipped with a special radar system, performed exercises in calm waters with fellow NATO members Romania and Bulgaria, following a similar round last week. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A U.S. sailor uses binoculars during a joint military drill at the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun in the Black Sea, near Bulgaria and Romania, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
U.S. sailors take part in a military drill on board the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun in the Black Sea, near Bulgaria and Romania, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A U.S. sailor communicates during a joint military drill on the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun in the Black Sea, near Bulgaria and Romania, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
U.S. sailors approach the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun during a joint military drill in the Black Sea, near Bulgaria and Romania, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
U.S. sailors take part in a military drill on board the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun in the Black Sea, near Bulgaria and Romania, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
U.S. sailors and a Bulgarian cadet (L) monitor ship movements during a joint military drill at the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun in the Black Sea, near Bulgaria and Romania, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Romanian special forces members and U.S. sailors take part in a military drill on board the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun in the Black Sea, near Bulgaria and Romania, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Romanian special forces members disembark from a helicopter to the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun during a joint military drill in the Black Sea, near Bulgaria and Romania, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Romanian special forces members and U.S. sailors take part in a military drill on board the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun in the Black Sea, near Bulgaria and Romania, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A Romanian special forces member disembarks from a helicopter to the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun during a joint military drill in the Black Sea, near Bulgaria and Romania, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun is seen in the Black Sea, near Bulgaria and Romania, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
