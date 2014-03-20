版本:
Messages for MH370

<p>An artwork conveying well-wishes for the passengers and crew of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is seen at a viewing gallery in Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>A woman writes a message of support for family members of passengers on-board the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

<p>Students gather around a three dimensional artwork, based on the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, that was painted on a school ground in Makati city, Philippines, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

<p>Women look at messages and well-wishes for family members of passengers on-board the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 at an event to express solidarity in Subang Jaya March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

<p>Construction site workers light candles to pray for passengers of the missing flight MH370, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darley Shen</p>

<p>An image in support of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is seen on the United Malays National Organization building in Kuala Lumpur March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

<p>An artwork conveying well-wishes for the passengers and crew of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is seen at a viewing gallery in Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>Visitors write well-wishes for passengers on-board the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 and their family, in Kuala Lumpur March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

<p>Children write messages of hope and support for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 at the departure hall of Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A man looks at messages of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 displayed in central Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>An artwork conveying well-wishes for the passengers and crew of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is seen at a viewing gallery in Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>A woman uses her mobile phone as she stands against a chalkboard with messages for family members of passengers on-board the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, at an event to express solidarity in Subang Jaya, Malaysia, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

<p>A woman writes well wishes on a banner for passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>An artwork conveying well-wishes for the passengers and crew of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is seen at a viewing gallery in Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>A monk lights candles during a special prayer for family members of passengers on-board the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in a Buddhist temple in Subang Jaya, Malaysia, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

<p>Messages expressing hope for family members of passengers on-board the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 are seen in a Buddhist temple in Subang Jaya outside Kuala Lumpur March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

<p>Indian sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik works on a sand sculpture of missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, at golden beach at Puri in the eastern Indian state of Odisha March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>An artwork conveying well-wishes for the passengers and crew of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is seen at a viewing gallery in Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>Messages of support are hung during a special event for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A Malaysian Army paratrooper stands between banners with messages expressing well wishes for passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370, at the viewing gallery of the departure hall at Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>Messages of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 are placed at the departure hall of Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A message for pilot Zaharie Ahmad Shah, captain of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, is pictured at an event to express solidarity to the family members of passengers on-board the plane, in Subang Jaya, Malaysia, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

<p>Students light candles during a vigil to show their support for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, in Manila March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

<p>A woman holds a sign of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 she made and brought to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A girl looks at a board with messages of support and hope for passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

