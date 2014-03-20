Inside SeaWorld
Young children get a close-up view of an orca, or killer whale, during a visit to the animal theme park Seamore
Young children get a close-up view of an orca, or killer whale, during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. A California lawmaker introduced a bill to ban live performances and captive breeding of killer whales in the state, a measure that would force the SeaWorld San Diego marine theme park to end is popular "Shamu" shows. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors are splashed by orcas as they attend a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, Califomore
Visitors are splashed by orcas as they attend a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A trainer shows the crowd an orca during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California more
A trainer shows the crowd an orca during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A walrus is seen underwater at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REmore
A walrus is seen underwater at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, Calmore
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors get a close-up view of an orca during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, Calimore
Visitors get a close-up view of an orca during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, Camore
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A bottle nose dolphin swims underwater in a pool at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, Californiamore
A bottle nose dolphin swims underwater in a pool at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors enjoy a water ride as they attend the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19more
Visitors enjoy a water ride as they attend the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors are greeted by an orca as they attend a show featuring the whales during a visit to the animal themore
Visitors are greeted by an orca as they attend a show featuring the whales during a visit to the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors attend the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blakmore
Visitors attend the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, Camore
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Stuffed animals depicting orcas and polar bears are shown for sale at the animal theme park SeaWorld in Sanmore
Stuffed animals depicting orcas and polar bears are shown for sale at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An orca is seen underwater at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTEmore
An orca is seen underwater at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, Camore
Trainers have orcas perform for the crowd during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors attend the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blakmore
Visitors attend the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A shark is seen underwater at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUmore
A shark is seen underwater at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors attend the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blakmore
Visitors attend the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors attend the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blakmore
Visitors attend the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
下一个
Messages for MH370
Gestures of support and hope for those on board the missing Malaysian Airlines flight.
Ukraine Navy HQ stormed
Russian troops backed by unarmed volunteers storm Ukraine's naval headquarters in the Crimean port of Sevastopol.
A month of unrest in Venezuela
Anti-government demonstrations continue in Venezuela.
Ukraine military on guard
Ukraine troops stand guard as Putin pledges not to seize other regions.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.