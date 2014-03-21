版本:
中国
2014年 3月 22日

Photos of the week

<p>A Chinese family member of a passenger aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 screams as she is being brought into a room outside the media conference area at a hotel near Kuala Lumpur International Airport, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

2014年 3月 22日

A Chinese family member of a passenger aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 screams as she is being brought into a room outside the media conference area at a hotel near Kuala Lumpur International Airport, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>A laborer works at an upside-down house under construction at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south of Shanghai, in China, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

2014年 3月 22日

A laborer works at an upside-down house under construction at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south of Shanghai, in China, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men wearing costumes celebrate the holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

2014年 3月 22日

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men wearing costumes celebrate the holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

<p>A Palestinian youth throws a stone towards Israeli soldiers as he jumps over burning tyres during clashes that followed a rally to support President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Hebron, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma</p>

2014年 3月 22日

A Palestinian youth throws a stone towards Israeli soldiers as he jumps over burning tyres during clashes that followed a rally to support President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Hebron, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

<p>Workers in the public sector scuffle with police during the arrival of a team of inspectors from the IMF, the European Commission and the European Central Bank, at the Finance Ministry in Athens, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis</p>

2014年 3月 22日

Workers in the public sector scuffle with police during the arrival of a team of inspectors from the IMF, the European Commission and the European Central Bank, at the Finance Ministry in Athens, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

<p>A Ukrainian naval officer passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

2014年 3月 22日

A Ukrainian naval officer passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>A man inspects the damage at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

2014年 3月 22日

A man inspects the damage at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

<p>Hindu devotees raise their hands during Holi celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

2014年 3月 22日

Hindu devotees raise their hands during Holi celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>Marine One blows up a cloud of snow as it lands at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

2014年 3月 22日

Marine One blows up a cloud of snow as it lands at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demon Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, at village Phalen near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

2014年 3月 22日

Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demon Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, at village Phalen near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

2014年 3月 22日

An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Vanessa Kennedy assumes a position during the Bold and Naked yoga class in New York, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

2014年 3月 22日

Vanessa Kennedy assumes a position during the Bold and Naked yoga class in New York, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A Ukrainian serviceman watches a TV broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin signing a law on ratification of a treaty making Crimea part of Russia, at a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

2014年 3月 22日

A Ukrainian serviceman watches a TV broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin signing a law on ratification of a treaty making Crimea part of Russia, at a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Eight-month-old Santiago Mendoza sits at a clinic for the obese in Bogota, Colombia, March 19 ,2014. Mendoza, who weighs 20 kg - 44 lbs - will be put on a diet, therapist Salvador Palacios said. REUTERS/John Vizcaino</p>

2014年 3月 22日

Eight-month-old Santiago Mendoza sits at a clinic for the obese in Bogota, Colombia, March 19 ,2014. Mendoza, who weighs 20 kg - 44 lbs - will be put on a diet, therapist Salvador Palacios said. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

<p>A former soldier of the Armed Forces of the Central African Republic walks down a flight of stairs near an unmaintained swimming pool within the crumbling former palace of late self-proclaimed Emperor Jean-Bedel Bokassa near the village of Barengo, south of the capital Bangui, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2014年 3月 22日

A former soldier of the Armed Forces of the Central African Republic walks down a flight of stairs near an unmaintained swimming pool within the crumbling former palace of late self-proclaimed Emperor Jean-Bedel Bokassa near the village of Barengo, south of the capital Bangui, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant bodyguard training camp pushes a student's jaw as trainees watch him demonstrate close-quarter combat skills during a special course on flight safety inside a scale model of a passenger jet at a flight attendant training center on the outskirts of Beijing, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

2014年 3月 22日

An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant bodyguard training camp pushes a student's jaw as trainees watch him demonstrate close-quarter combat skills during a special course on flight safety inside a scale model of a passenger jet at a flight attendant training center on the outskirts of Beijing, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford laughs in front of a "Keep Calm and Carry On" sign at City Hall in Toronto, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

2014年 3月 22日

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford laughs in front of a "Keep Calm and Carry On" sign at City Hall in Toronto, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah wait for the start of an election rally in Parwan province, northern Afghanistan, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

2014年 3月 22日

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah wait for the start of an election rally in Parwan province, northern Afghanistan, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Migrants hold their identification numbers as they arrive at the Sicilian port of Augusta near Siracusa, March 21, 2014.REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello</p>

2014年 3月 22日

Migrants hold their identification numbers as they arrive at the Sicilian port of Augusta near Siracusa, March 21, 2014.REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

<p>Pro-Russian supporters walk after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

2014年 3月 22日

Pro-Russian supporters walk after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

