版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 3日 星期四 05:32 BJT

A community buried

<p>Bellevue Fire Lieutenant Richard Burke and Benton County Assistant Fire Chief Jack Coats watch rescue crews work on a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

Bellevue Fire Lieutenant Richard Burke and Benton County Assistant Fire Chief Jack Coats watch rescue crewsmore

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

Bellevue Fire Lieutenant Richard Burke and Benton County Assistant Fire Chief Jack Coats watch rescue crews work on a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
1 / 23
<p>Benton County Assistant Fire Chief Jack Coats makes his way over debris left by a mudslide in Oso, Washington April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

Benton County Assistant Fire Chief Jack Coats makes his way over debris left by a mudslide in Oso, Washingtmore

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

Benton County Assistant Fire Chief Jack Coats makes his way over debris left by a mudslide in Oso, Washington April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
2 / 23
<p>A teddy bear and other items are seen stacked on a tractor wrecked in a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

A teddy bear and other items are seen stacked on a tractor wrecked in a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April more

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

A teddy bear and other items are seen stacked on a tractor wrecked in a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
3 / 23
<p>Rescue workers hike into the debris field left by a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

Rescue workers hike into the debris field left by a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maxmore

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

Rescue workers hike into the debris field left by a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
4 / 23
<p>A survey crew works on the massive debris pile left by a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

A survey crew works on the massive debris pile left by a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 2, 2014. REUTERmore

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

A survey crew works on the massive debris pile left by a mudslide in Oso, Washington, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
5 / 23
<p>A rescue worker's muddy boots are seen in Oso, Washington, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

A rescue worker's muddy boots are seen in Oso, Washington, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

A rescue worker's muddy boots are seen in Oso, Washington, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
6 / 23
<p>A rescue worker is decontaminated after leaving the mudslide zone in Oso, Washington, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

A rescue worker is decontaminated after leaving the mudslide zone in Oso, Washington, April 1, 2014. REUTERmore

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

A rescue worker is decontaminated after leaving the mudslide zone in Oso, Washington, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
7 / 23
<p>Rescue workers search for victims in Oso, Washington, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

Rescue workers search for victims in Oso, Washington, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

Rescue workers search for victims in Oso, Washington, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Close
8 / 23
<p>A U.S. flag flies at half staff in the midst of the mud slide rubble during recovery operations to find more victims from the massive mudslide that struck Oso, Washington, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Sarah M. Booker/U.S. Army National Guard/Handout</p>

A U.S. flag flies at half staff in the midst of the mud slide rubble during recovery operations to find mormore

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

A U.S. flag flies at half staff in the midst of the mud slide rubble during recovery operations to find more victims from the massive mudslide that struck Oso, Washington, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Sarah M. Booker/U.S. Army National Guard/Handout

Close
9 / 23
<p>Rescue workers and a rescue dog search for victims of a mudslide in Oso, Washington March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Rescue workers and a rescue dog search for victims of a mudslide in Oso, Washington March 30, 2014. REUTERSmore

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

Rescue workers and a rescue dog search for victims of a mudslide in Oso, Washington March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
10 / 23
<p>Personal effects of victims of a mudslide sit outside the decontamination tent in Oso, Washington March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Personal effects of victims of a mudslide sit outside the decontamination tent in Oso, Washington March 30,more

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

Personal effects of victims of a mudslide sit outside the decontamination tent in Oso, Washington March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
11 / 23
<p>A Coast Guard helicopter flies over the area of a massive landslide that struck Oso, Washington as search work continues in the mud and debris below, near Darrington, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

A Coast Guard helicopter flies over the area of a massive landslide that struck Oso, Washington as search wmore

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

A Coast Guard helicopter flies over the area of a massive landslide that struck Oso, Washington as search work continues in the mud and debris below, near Darrington, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
12 / 23
<p>Personnel from the Washington National Guard join civilian workers in efforts to find missing persons following a deadly mudslide in Oso, Washington on March 28, 2014, in this picture provided by the Washington National Guard. REUTERS/Washington National Guard/Handout via Reuters</p>

Personnel from the Washington National Guard join civilian workers in efforts to find missing persons follomore

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

Personnel from the Washington National Guard join civilian workers in efforts to find missing persons following a deadly mudslide in Oso, Washington on March 28, 2014, in this picture provided by the Washington National Guard. REUTERS/Washington National Guard/Handout via Reuters

Close
13 / 23
<p>Highway 530 disappears into the site of a mudslide that destroyed Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Highway 530 disappears into the site of a mudslide that destroyed Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/more

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

Highway 530 disappears into the site of a mudslide that destroyed Oso, Washington March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
14 / 23
<p>Oso fire department firefighter Mark Upthegrove weeps after a moment of silence for those lost in the mudslide in Oso, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Oso fire department firefighter Mark Upthegrove weeps after a moment of silence for those lost in the mudslmore

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

Oso fire department firefighter Mark Upthegrove weeps after a moment of silence for those lost in the mudslide in Oso, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
15 / 23
<p>Rescue workers pause for a moment of silence for those lost in the mudslide exactly one week ago in Oso, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Elaine Thompson/Pool</p>

Rescue workers pause for a moment of silence for those lost in the mudslide exactly one week ago in Oso, Wamore

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

Rescue workers pause for a moment of silence for those lost in the mudslide exactly one week ago in Oso, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Elaine Thompson/Pool

Close
16 / 23
<p>Workers remove a tire from the mudslide in Oso, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Elaine Thompson/Pool</p>

Workers remove a tire from the mudslide in Oso, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Elaine Thompson/Pool

more

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

Workers remove a tire from the mudslide in Oso, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Elaine Thompson/Pool

Close
17 / 23
<p>A search and rescue worker stands on a pile of mud and debris as search work continues from a massive landslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

A search and rescue worker stands on a pile of mud and debris as search work continues from a massive landsmore

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

A search and rescue worker stands on a pile of mud and debris as search work continues from a massive landslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
18 / 23
<p>A dog is used as search work continues in the mud and debris from a massive landslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

A dog is used as search work continues in the mud and debris from a massive landslide that struck Oso near more

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

A dog is used as search work continues in the mud and debris from a massive landslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
19 / 23
<p>A hovercraft is used as search work continues in the mud and debris from a massive landslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

A hovercraft is used as search work continues in the mud and debris from a massive landslide that struck Osmore

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

A hovercraft is used as search work continues in the mud and debris from a massive landslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
20 / 23
<p>Personnel from the Washington Air National Guard make their way through the mud and wreckage left behind by Saturday's mudslide in Oso, Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Spc. Matthew Sissel/Washington National Guard</p>

Personnel from the Washington Air National Guard make their way through the mud and wreckage left behind bymore

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

Personnel from the Washington Air National Guard make their way through the mud and wreckage left behind by Saturday's mudslide in Oso, Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Spc. Matthew Sissel/Washington National Guard

Close
21 / 23
<p>A rescue worker looks over the debris pile from the mudslide in Oso, Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Mulligan/Pool</p>

A rescue worker looks over the debris pile from the mudslide in Oso, Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mmore

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

A rescue worker looks over the debris pile from the mudslide in Oso, Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Mulligan/Pool

Close
22 / 23
<p>Rescuers walk in floodwaters on Highway 530 as search work continues in the mud and debris from a massive mudslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ted S. Warren/Pool</p>

Rescuers walk in floodwaters on Highway 530 as search work continues in the mud and debris from a massive mmore

2014年 4月 3日 星期四

Rescuers walk in floodwaters on Highway 530 as search work continues in the mud and debris from a massive mudslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ted S. Warren/Pool

Close
23 / 23
重播
下一图片集
Queen Elizabeth's toys

Queen Elizabeth's toys

下一个

Queen Elizabeth's toys

Queen Elizabeth's toys

Toys that belonged to a young Queen Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret.

2014年 4月 2日
The art of Ai Weiwei

The art of Ai Weiwei

Creations from Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei.

2014年 4月 2日
Ruins of war

Ruins of war

Among the casualties of Syria's long civil war are the ancient region's many historic sites.

2014年 4月 2日
Deadline for Obamacare

Deadline for Obamacare

Midnight marks the deadline for Americans to obtain health insurance.

2014年 4月 2日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐