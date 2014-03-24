Ukrainian troops leave Crimea
Crew members of the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" come ashore after leavimore
Crew members of the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" come ashore after leaving the ship in Donuzlav bay in Crimea March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Crew members of the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" come ashore after leavimore
Crew members of the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" come ashore after leaving the ship in Donuzlav bay in Crimea March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman kisses a Ukrainian marine in front of a Ukrainian marine base in the Crimean port city of Feodosia,more
A woman kisses a Ukrainian marine in front of a Ukrainian marine base in the Crimean port city of Feodosia, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, drive an armoured vehicle onto the territory of a military aimore
Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, drive an armoured vehicle onto the territory of a military airbase as they attempt to take over in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Members of pro-Russian self-defense units move in the direction of a military airbase as they attempt to tamore
Members of pro-Russian self-defense units move in the direction of a military airbase as they attempt to take over in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard as a Ukrainian officer passes by at a militmore
An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard as a Ukrainian officer passes by at a military airbase in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A Ukrainian serviceman talks to members of Crimean self-defence units at a military base in the Crimean towmore
A Ukrainian serviceman talks to members of Crimean self-defence units at a military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, outside Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Ukrainian serviceman holds a flag of Ukraine and smokes at a military base in the Crimean town of Belbek,more
A Ukrainian serviceman holds a flag of Ukraine and smokes at a military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A Russian military officer gets into a car after expressing an ultimatum to Ukrainian Colonel Yuli Mamchur,more
A Russian military officer gets into a car after expressing an ultimatum to Ukrainian Colonel Yuli Mamchur, demanding Ukrainian servicemen to leave a military base in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Russian troops guard a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. Rmore
Russian troops guard a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Family of Ukrainian servicemen wait near belongings as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka nmore
Family of Ukrainian servicemen wait near belongings as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian servicemen carry their belongings as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevamore
Ukrainian servicemen carry their belongings as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman and a child walk past an armored vehicle at a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city omore
A woman and a child walk past an armored vehicle at a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Ukrainian soldiers walk inside a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 21more
Ukrainian soldiers walk inside a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A Ukrainian serviceman closes a gate on a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek March 21, 2more
A Ukrainian serviceman closes a gate on a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
下一个
Crimea annexed
Putin signs a law completing Russia's annexation of Crimea.
Separated by religion in CAR
Muslims and Christians are kept apart in the central prison in Bangui.
L.A. Air Show
The high-flyers of the Los Angeles County Air Show.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.