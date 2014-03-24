版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 24日 星期一 21:55 BJT

Ukrainian troops leave Crimea

<p>Crew members of the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" come ashore after leaving the ship in Donuzlav bay in Crimea March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Crew members of the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" come ashore after leavimore

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

Crew members of the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" come ashore after leaving the ship in Donuzlav bay in Crimea March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
1 / 15
<p>Crew members of the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" come ashore after leaving the ship in Donuzlav bay in Crimea March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Crew members of the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" come ashore after leavimore

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

Crew members of the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" come ashore after leaving the ship in Donuzlav bay in Crimea March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
2 / 15
<p>A woman kisses a Ukrainian marine in front of a Ukrainian marine base in the Crimean port city of Feodosia, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A woman kisses a Ukrainian marine in front of a Ukrainian marine base in the Crimean port city of Feodosia,more

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

A woman kisses a Ukrainian marine in front of a Ukrainian marine base in the Crimean port city of Feodosia, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
3 / 15
<p>Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, drive an armoured vehicle onto the territory of a military airbase as they attempt to take over in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, drive an armoured vehicle onto the territory of a military aimore

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, drive an armoured vehicle onto the territory of a military airbase as they attempt to take over in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
4 / 15
<p>Members of pro-Russian self-defense units move in the direction of a military airbase as they attempt to take over in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Members of pro-Russian self-defense units move in the direction of a military airbase as they attempt to tamore

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

Members of pro-Russian self-defense units move in the direction of a military airbase as they attempt to take over in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
5 / 15
<p>An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard as a Ukrainian officer passes by at a military airbase in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard as a Ukrainian officer passes by at a militmore

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard as a Ukrainian officer passes by at a military airbase in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
6 / 15
<p>A Ukrainian serviceman talks to members of Crimean self-defence units at a military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, outside Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman talks to members of Crimean self-defence units at a military base in the Crimean towmore

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

A Ukrainian serviceman talks to members of Crimean self-defence units at a military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, outside Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
7 / 15
<p>A Ukrainian serviceman holds a flag of Ukraine and smokes at a military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman holds a flag of Ukraine and smokes at a military base in the Crimean town of Belbek,more

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

A Ukrainian serviceman holds a flag of Ukraine and smokes at a military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
8 / 15
<p>A Russian military officer gets into a car after expressing an ultimatum to Ukrainian Colonel Yuli Mamchur, demanding Ukrainian servicemen to leave a military base in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A Russian military officer gets into a car after expressing an ultimatum to Ukrainian Colonel Yuli Mamchur,more

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

A Russian military officer gets into a car after expressing an ultimatum to Ukrainian Colonel Yuli Mamchur, demanding Ukrainian servicemen to leave a military base in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
9 / 15
<p>Russian troops guard a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Russian troops guard a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. Rmore

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

Russian troops guard a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
10 / 15
<p>Family of Ukrainian servicemen wait near belongings as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Family of Ukrainian servicemen wait near belongings as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka nmore

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

Family of Ukrainian servicemen wait near belongings as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
11 / 15
<p>Ukrainian servicemen carry their belongings as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ukrainian servicemen carry their belongings as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevamore

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

Ukrainian servicemen carry their belongings as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
12 / 15
<p>A woman and a child walk past an armored vehicle at a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A woman and a child walk past an armored vehicle at a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city omore

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

A woman and a child walk past an armored vehicle at a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
13 / 15
<p>Ukrainian soldiers walk inside a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Ukrainian soldiers walk inside a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 21more

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

Ukrainian soldiers walk inside a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
14 / 15
<p>A Ukrainian serviceman closes a gate on a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman closes a gate on a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek March 21, 2more

2014年 3月 24日 星期一

A Ukrainian serviceman closes a gate on a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

下一个

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2014年 3月 22日
Crimea annexed

Crimea annexed

Putin signs a law completing Russia's annexation of Crimea.

2014年 3月 22日
Separated by religion in CAR

Separated by religion in CAR

Muslims and Christians are kept apart in the central prison in Bangui.

2014年 3月 22日
L.A. Air Show

L.A. Air Show

The high-flyers of the Los Angeles County Air Show.

2014年 3月 22日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐