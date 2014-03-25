First lady visits China
First lady Michelle Obama practices Taichi with students at Chengdu No. 7 High School during her visit in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
First lady Michelle Obama sits in for an English class with students at Chengdu No. 7 High School during her visit in Chengdu, Sichuan province, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
First lady Michelle Obama walks with her daughters Sasha (R) and Malia as they visit the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China, in Beijing March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Security personnel keep watch as first lady Michelle Obama (not seen) visits the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China, in Beijing March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
First lady Michelle Obama hugs her daughters Malia (2nd L) and Sasha (R) as they watch a folk dance by performers during her visit at the City Wall, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Men wearing Chinese ancient warrior costumes stand at the City Wall during first lady Michelle Obama's visit in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama plays table tennis during her visit of Beijing Normal School, a school that prepares students for universities abroad, in Beijing March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, demonstrates to first lady Michelle Obama how to hold a writing brush as they visit a Chinese traditional calligraphy class at the Beijing Normal School, a school which prepares students for university abroad, in Beijing, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
First lady Michelle Obama laughs as she visits the Museum of Qin Terracotta Warriors and Horses with her daughters Sasha and Malia, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
First lady Michelle Obama and her daughters Malia (R) and Sasha (2nd R) is greeted by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan at the Diaoyutai State guest house in Beijing March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
A security guard of first lady Michelle Obama stands beside a man wearing a Chinese ancient warrior costume during Obama's visit at the City Wall in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
First lady Michelle Obama and Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping (center L), are escorted by officials as they visit Forbidden City in Beijing March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
First lady Michelle Obama gestures in front of a Chinese national flag after giving a speech at the Peking University in Beijing, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
First lady Michelle Obama kicks a shuttlecock with students as she visits the City Wall with her daughter Sasha (L), in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A paramilitary policeman holds a tape as visitors take pictures of first lady Michelle Obama (not seen) who is visiting the Summer Palace in Beijing, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
First lady Michelle Obama jumps rope as she visits the City Wall, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
First lady Michelle Obama laughs as she and students attend a virtual discussion with American youth through the Internet at the Peking University in Beijing, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
First lady Michelle Obama and Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, pose for a photograph as they visit Forbidden City in Beijing March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andy Wong/ Pool
First lady Michelle Obama, her daughters Malia (L) and Sasha (2nd L), and Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, watch students demonstrating a remote-controlled robot, at the Beijing Normal School, a school which prepares students for university abroad, in Beijing, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
First lady Michelle Obama waves as she walks out the plane with her daughters Sasha (2nd R) and Malia (R) upon their arrival at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
