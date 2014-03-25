Violence returns to Darfur
A woman stands at the site of a house that was burned down during an attack by rebels in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A boy walks past a house that was burned down during an attack by rebels in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Peace keepers from the United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) look at an RPG-7 projectile that was found at the Al-Abassi camp for internally displaced persons, after an attack by rebels, in Mellit town, North Darfur March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Boys look inside a house that was burned down during an attack by rebels in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A boy walks near a house that was burned down during an attack by rebels in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A girl draws water from a well in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Girls stand inside a house that was burned down during an attack by rebels in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Women build shelters after their home was burned down in an attack by rebels in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A girl is helped by her sister as she drinks water in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A man waits to collect water for his camels in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A man looks into a house that was burned down after an attack by rebels in Mellit town, North Darfur March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Children transport containers of water to their homes in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A woman looks at her belongings that were burned during an attack by rebels in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Children stand inside a house that was burned down during an attack by rebels in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Camels drink water in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
People wait to collect water for their camels in Mellit town in North Darfur March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
