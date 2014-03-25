版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 26日 星期三 00:46 BJT

Taliban gunmen attack election office

<p>An Afghan policeman stands guard next to electoral posters at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. Suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the election commission office beside the home of presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani, rattling nerves in the Afghan capital less than two weeks before a crucial election. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

An Afghan policeman stands guard next to electoral posters at an election commission office after an attackmore

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

An Afghan policeman stands guard next to electoral posters at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. Suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the election commission office beside the home of presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani, rattling nerves in the Afghan capital less than two weeks before a crucial election. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
1 / 16
<p>Afghan policemen inspect a damaged car at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan policemen inspect a damaged car at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, more

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

Afghan policemen inspect a damaged car at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
2 / 16
<p>Afghan policemen leave an election commission office following an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014.REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Afghan policemen leave an election commission office following an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014.REUTERS/Ahmore

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

Afghan policemen leave an election commission office following an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014.REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
3 / 16
<p>Bloodstained electoral posters are seen on a wheelbarrow at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Bloodstained electoral posters are seen on a wheelbarrow at an election commission office after an attack imore

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

Bloodstained electoral posters are seen on a wheelbarrow at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
4 / 16
<p>Afghan municipality workers clean an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan municipality workers clean an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REmore

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

Afghan municipality workers clean an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
5 / 16
<p>Afghan policemen stand guard at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Afghan policemen stand guard at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTmore

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

Afghan policemen stand guard at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
6 / 16
<p>Afghan security personnel stand guard on the roof of an election commission office, above a damaged car, after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan security personnel stand guard on the roof of an election commission office, above a damaged car, afmore

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

Afghan security personnel stand guard on the roof of an election commission office, above a damaged car, after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
7 / 16
<p>Afghan policemen stand guard outside the gate of an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan policemen stand guard outside the gate of an election commission office after an attack in Kabul Marmore

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

Afghan policemen stand guard outside the gate of an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
8 / 16
<p>An Afghan policeman stands guard near the site of an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

An Afghan policeman stands guard near the site of an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismamore

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

An Afghan policeman stands guard near the site of an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
9 / 16
<p>Afghan policemen take up position next to an election poster of presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani near an election commission office during an attack by gunmen in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Afghan policemen take up position next to an election poster of presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani near anmore

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

Afghan policemen take up position next to an election poster of presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani near an election commission office during an attack by gunmen in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
10 / 16
<p>A municipality worker looks at the broken window of a room at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A municipality worker looks at the broken window of a room at an election commission office after an attackmore

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

A municipality worker looks at the broken window of a room at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
11 / 16
<p>An Afghan security personnel holds weapons as he rushes towards an election commission office during an attack by gunmen in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

An Afghan security personnel holds weapons as he rushes towards an election commission office during an attmore

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

An Afghan security personnel holds weapons as he rushes towards an election commission office during an attack by gunmen in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
12 / 16
<p>An Afghan security personnel gestures atop a military vehicle near an election commission office during an attack by gunmen in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

An Afghan security personnel gestures atop a military vehicle near an election commission office during an more

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

An Afghan security personnel gestures atop a military vehicle near an election commission office during an attack by gunmen in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
13 / 16
<p>A poster promoting the upcoming election lies on the ground, stained with blood, after an attack at an election commission office in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A poster promoting the upcoming election lies on the ground, stained with blood, after an attack at an elecmore

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

A poster promoting the upcoming election lies on the ground, stained with blood, after an attack at an election commission office in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
14 / 16
<p>An Afghan policeman stands guard at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

An Afghan policeman stands guard at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. more

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

An Afghan policeman stands guard at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
15 / 16
<p>An Afghan policeman stands guard at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

An Afghan policeman stands guard at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. more

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

An Afghan policeman stands guard at an election commission office after an attack in Kabul March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
First lady visits China

First lady visits China

下一个

First lady visits China

First lady visits China

Ping pong, the Great Wall, culture and education are on the agenda during Michelle Obama's trip to China.

2014年 3月 25日
Families of MH370

Families of MH370

Angry relatives of passengers on the lost Malaysian jetliner clash with police during a protest in Beijing.

2014年 3月 25日
Putin and the G7

Putin and the G7

The relationship between the Russian President and his fellow world leaders.

2014年 3月 25日
Ukrainian troops leave Crimea

Ukrainian troops leave Crimea

Ukraine announces the evacuation of its troops from Crimea.

2014年 3月 24日

精选图集

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐