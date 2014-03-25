25 years after Exxon Valdez
Sea lions rest on a rock in the oily waters of Prince William Sound near Knight Island, April 2, 1989. The Exxon Valdez oil spill was at the time the largest ever spill in U.S. waters, and one of the worst human-caused environmental disasters. Eleven million gallons, or 260,000 barrels, of crude oil was released when the Exxon Valdez struck a reef in Prince William Sound on March 24, 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Crews clean up the oil-soaked beach on Naked Island in the Prince William Sound, on April 2, 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An oil-soaked sea bird rests in a towel in an animal rescue center as it is covered in oil spilled from the Exxon Valdez March 31, 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Nicolette Hendry of the Bird Rescue Center carefully cleans an eye of a common murre while it sits in a soap bath, April 22, 1989. REUTERS/Nick Didlick
Terry Williams holds the head of a five-month-old female sea otter at the Sea Otter Rescue Center, April 22, 1989. REUTERS/Nick Didlick
Dr. Jessica Porter cleans oil off a sea bird at an animal rescue center in Valdez, Alaska, March 31, 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lisa Street, a sales person at Sugar and Spice in downtown Valdez, shows off some T-shirt fashions on sale April 22, 1989. REUTERS/Nick Didlick
Joseph Hazelwood, the fired captain of the supertanker Exxon Valdez, leaves Suffolk County District Court in Happauge, New York, after he failed to post $1 million bail, April 5, 1989. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
On his hands and knees, a member of the cleanup crew scrubs the oil-soaked rocks on Naked Island in the Prince William Sound, April 2 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tanker "S/R Mediterranean", formerly named Exxon Valdez, is seen docked in Fos-Sur-Mer harbour in southern France while unloading some 300 000 tonnes of oil May 23, 2000. REUTERS/Georges Bartoli
Trettder, a 16-year-old American bald eagle wounded as a young bird during the Exxon Valdez oil spill, sits in her enclosure at the Raptor Trust, a bird sanctuary and rehabilitation center about 30 miles west of New York City in Millington, New Jersey December 12, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An oil-covered sea otter waits in his cage outside the animal rescue center, April 1, 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Residents attend a candlelight vigil in memory of the Exxon Valdez disaster, March 23, 1999, at Prince William Sound in Anchorage. REUTERS
Members of the cleanup crew in Prince William Sound begin work. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A fisherman hired by Exxon throws a large roll of Sorbant pad used to mop up oil to workers on a barge anchored to the U.S.S. Juneau. REUTERS/Nick Didlick
Alaskan Republican Senator Ted Stevens sits down and visits one of the sea otters at the Valdez Sea Otter Rescue Center. REUTERS/Nick Didlick
An absorbent rag is shown covered with oil after it was swabbed on a beach for the media on Eleanor Island, Alaska, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn
The harbor of Cordova, Alaska is shown May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn
David Janka, a researcher and guide on Prince William Sound, speaks to the media on the beach at Eleanor Island, Alaska May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn
The harbor of Cordova, Alaska is shown May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn
Oil is shown seeping into the water from a hole dug on a beach on Eleanor Island, Alaska May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn
Oil is shown seeping from underground in water in a hole dug on a beach on Eleanor Island, Alaska May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn
Oil samples recovered from the Exxon Valdez spill are shown in containers at the Prince William Sound Science Center in Cordova, Alaska May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.