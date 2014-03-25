版本:
25 years after Exxon Valdez

<p>Sea lions rest on a rock in the oily waters of Prince William Sound near Knight Island, April 2, 1989. The Exxon Valdez oil spill was at the time the largest ever spill in U.S. waters, and one of the worst human-caused environmental disasters. Eleven million gallons, or 260,000 barrels, of crude oil was released when the Exxon Valdez struck a reef in Prince William Sound on March 24, 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Sea lions rest on a rock in the oily waters of Prince William Sound near Knight Island, April 2, 1989. The Exxon Valdez oil spill was at the time the largest ever spill in U.S. waters, and one of the worst human-caused environmental disasters. Eleven million gallons, or 260,000 barrels, of crude oil was released when the Exxon Valdez struck a reef in Prince William Sound on March 24, 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Crews clean up the oil-soaked beach on Naked Island in the Prince William Sound, on April 2, 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Crews clean up the oil-soaked beach on Naked Island in the Prince William Sound, on April 2, 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>An oil-soaked sea bird rests in a towel in an animal rescue center as it is covered in oil spilled from the Exxon Valdez March 31, 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

An oil-soaked sea bird rests in a towel in an animal rescue center as it is covered in oil spilled from the Exxon Valdez March 31, 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Nicolette Hendry of the Bird Rescue Center carefully cleans an eye of a common murre while it sits in a soap bath, April 22, 1989. REUTERS/Nick Didlick</p>

Nicolette Hendry of the Bird Rescue Center carefully cleans an eye of a common murre while it sits in a soap bath, April 22, 1989. REUTERS/Nick Didlick

<p>Terry Williams holds the head of a five-month-old female sea otter at the Sea Otter Rescue Center, April 22, 1989. REUTERS/Nick Didlick</p>

Terry Williams holds the head of a five-month-old female sea otter at the Sea Otter Rescue Center, April 22, 1989. REUTERS/Nick Didlick

<p>Dr. Jessica Porter cleans oil off a sea bird at an animal rescue center in Valdez, Alaska, March 31, 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Dr. Jessica Porter cleans oil off a sea bird at an animal rescue center in Valdez, Alaska, March 31, 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Lisa Street, a sales person at Sugar and Spice in downtown Valdez, shows off some T-shirt fashions on sale April 22, 1989. REUTERS/Nick Didlick</p>

Lisa Street, a sales person at Sugar and Spice in downtown Valdez, shows off some T-shirt fashions on sale April 22, 1989. REUTERS/Nick Didlick

<p>Joseph Hazelwood, the fired captain of the supertanker Exxon Valdez, leaves Suffolk County District Court in Happauge, New York, after he failed to post $1 million bail, April 5, 1989. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Joseph Hazelwood, the fired captain of the supertanker Exxon Valdez, leaves Suffolk County District Court in Happauge, New York, after he failed to post $1 million bail, April 5, 1989. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

<p>On his hands and knees, a member of the cleanup crew scrubs the oil-soaked rocks on Naked Island in the Prince William Sound, April 2 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

On his hands and knees, a member of the cleanup crew scrubs the oil-soaked rocks on Naked Island in the Prince William Sound, April 2 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Tanker "S/R Mediterranean", formerly named Exxon Valdez, is seen docked in Fos-Sur-Mer harbour in southern France while unloading some 300 000 tonnes of oil May 23, 2000. REUTERS/Georges Bartoli</p>

Tanker "S/R Mediterranean", formerly named Exxon Valdez, is seen docked in Fos-Sur-Mer harbour in southern France while unloading some 300 000 tonnes of oil May 23, 2000. REUTERS/Georges Bartoli

<p>Trettder, a 16-year-old American bald eagle wounded as a young bird during the Exxon Valdez oil spill, sits in her enclosure at the Raptor Trust, a bird sanctuary and rehabilitation center about 30 miles west of New York City in Millington, New Jersey December 12, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Trettder, a 16-year-old American bald eagle wounded as a young bird during the Exxon Valdez oil spill, sits in her enclosure at the Raptor Trust, a bird sanctuary and rehabilitation center about 30 miles west of New York City in Millington, New Jersey December 12, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>An oil-covered sea otter waits in his cage outside the animal rescue center, April 1, 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

An oil-covered sea otter waits in his cage outside the animal rescue center, April 1, 1989. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Residents attend a candlelight vigil in memory of the Exxon Valdez disaster, March 23, 1999, at Prince William Sound in Anchorage. REUTERS</p>

Residents attend a candlelight vigil in memory of the Exxon Valdez disaster, March 23, 1999, at Prince William Sound in Anchorage. REUTERS

<p>Members of the cleanup crew in Prince William Sound begin work. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Members of the cleanup crew in Prince William Sound begin work. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Members of the cleanup crew in Prince William Sound begin work. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>A fisherman hired by Exxon throws a large roll of Sorbant pad used to mop up oil to workers on a barge anchored to the U.S.S. Juneau. REUTERS/Nick Didlick</p>

A fisherman hired by Exxon throws a large roll of Sorbant pad used to mop up oil to workers on a barge anchored to the U.S.S. Juneau. REUTERS/Nick Didlick

<p>Alaskan Republican Senator Ted Stevens sits down and visits one of the sea otters at the Valdez Sea Otter Rescue Center. REUTERS/Nick Didlick</p>

Alaskan Republican Senator Ted Stevens sits down and visits one of the sea otters at the Valdez Sea Otter Rescue Center. REUTERS/Nick Didlick

<p>An absorbent rag is shown covered with oil after it was swabbed on a beach for the media on Eleanor Island, Alaska, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn</p>

An absorbent rag is shown covered with oil after it was swabbed on a beach for the media on Eleanor Island, Alaska, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn

<p>The harbor of Cordova, Alaska is shown May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn</p>

The harbor of Cordova, Alaska is shown May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn

The harbor of Cordova, Alaska is shown May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn

<p>David Janka, a researcher and guide on Prince William Sound, speaks to the media on the beach at Eleanor Island, Alaska May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn</p>

David Janka, a researcher and guide on Prince William Sound, speaks to the media on the beach at Eleanor Island, Alaska May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn

<p>The harbor of Cordova, Alaska is shown May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn</p>

The harbor of Cordova, Alaska is shown May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn

The harbor of Cordova, Alaska is shown May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn

<p>Oil is shown seeping into the water from a hole dug on a beach on Eleanor Island, Alaska May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn</p>

Oil is shown seeping into the water from a hole dug on a beach on Eleanor Island, Alaska May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn

<p>Oil is shown seeping from underground in water in a hole dug on a beach on Eleanor Island, Alaska May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn</p>

Oil is shown seeping from underground in water in a hole dug on a beach on Eleanor Island, Alaska May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn

<p>Oil samples recovered from the Exxon Valdez spill are shown in containers at the Prince William Sound Science Center in Cordova, Alaska May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn</p>

Oil samples recovered from the Exxon Valdez spill are shown in containers at the Prince William Sound Science Center in Cordova, Alaska May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lindsay Claiborn

