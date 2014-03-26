Life in the new Crimea
A car drives with a Russian flag on a road outside the Crimean port city of Feodosia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A tag showing the price of fish in Ukrainian hryvnia (top) and Russian rouble is on display at a market in the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Ukrainian marines say farewell before departing Crimea outside a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean port city of Feodosia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
People queue to apply for Russian passports at a passport office in Sevastopol, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Ukrainian flag placed by a family member of a sailor on board the Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" is seen in the blockaded Donuzlav bay in Crimea, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A waiter counts Russian roubles in a restaurant in Sevastopol, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A tag showing the price of fruits in Ukrainian hryvnia (top) and Russian rouble is on display at a market in the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A Ukrainian marine speaks with family members before departing Crimea outside a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean port city of Feodosia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Tags showing the prices of jeans in Ukrainian hryvnia (bottom) and Russian rouble are on display at a market in the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Crew members of the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" come ashore after leaving the ship in Donuzlav bay in Crimea, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A smoke screen created by crew members partially covers the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" in Donuzlav bay in Crimea, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Oleksii Tamrazov
A woman receives her pension pay off in Russian roubles in a post office at the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Ukrainian marines say farewell before departing Crimea, outside a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean port city of Feodosia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A woman writes a list of people's names applying for Russian passports at a passport office in Sevastopol, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Women chat at an exchange currency office in Sevastopol, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man carries a placard with currency rates at a currency exchange office in Sevastopol, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
