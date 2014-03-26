版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 26日 星期三 23:41 BJT

Life in the new Crimea

<p>A car drives with a Russian flag on a road outside the Crimean port city of Feodosia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A car drives with a Russian flag on a road outside the Crimean port city of Feodosia, March 24, 2014. REUTmore

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

A car drives with a Russian flag on a road outside the Crimean port city of Feodosia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
1 / 16
<p>A tag showing the price of fish in Ukrainian hryvnia (top) and Russian rouble is on display at a market in the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A tag showing the price of fish in Ukrainian hryvnia (top) and Russian rouble is on display at a market in more

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

A tag showing the price of fish in Ukrainian hryvnia (top) and Russian rouble is on display at a market in the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
2 / 16
<p>Ukrainian marines say farewell before departing Crimea outside a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean port city of Feodosia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Ukrainian marines say farewell before departing Crimea outside a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean pormore

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

Ukrainian marines say farewell before departing Crimea outside a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean port city of Feodosia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
3 / 16
<p>People queue to apply for Russian passports at a passport office in Sevastopol, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

People queue to apply for Russian passports at a passport office in Sevastopol, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Vasmore

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

People queue to apply for Russian passports at a passport office in Sevastopol, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
4 / 16
<p>A Ukrainian flag placed by a family member of a sailor on board the Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" is seen in the blockaded Donuzlav bay in Crimea, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A Ukrainian flag placed by a family member of a sailor on board the Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstanmore

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

A Ukrainian flag placed by a family member of a sailor on board the Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" is seen in the blockaded Donuzlav bay in Crimea, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
5 / 16
<p>A waiter counts Russian roubles in a restaurant in Sevastopol, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A waiter counts Russian roubles in a restaurant in Sevastopol, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

more

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

A waiter counts Russian roubles in a restaurant in Sevastopol, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
6 / 16
<p>A tag showing the price of fruits in Ukrainian hryvnia (top) and Russian rouble is on display at a market in the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A tag showing the price of fruits in Ukrainian hryvnia (top) and Russian rouble is on display at a market imore

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

A tag showing the price of fruits in Ukrainian hryvnia (top) and Russian rouble is on display at a market in the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
7 / 16
<p>A Ukrainian marine speaks with family members before departing Crimea outside a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean port city of Feodosia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A Ukrainian marine speaks with family members before departing Crimea outside a Ukrainian military base in more

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

A Ukrainian marine speaks with family members before departing Crimea outside a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean port city of Feodosia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
8 / 16
<p>Tags showing the prices of jeans in Ukrainian hryvnia (bottom) and Russian rouble are on display at a market in the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Tags showing the prices of jeans in Ukrainian hryvnia (bottom) and Russian rouble are on display at a markemore

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

Tags showing the prices of jeans in Ukrainian hryvnia (bottom) and Russian rouble are on display at a market in the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
9 / 16
<p>Crew members of the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" come ashore after leaving the ship in Donuzlav bay in Crimea, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Crew members of the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" come ashore after leavimore

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

Crew members of the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" come ashore after leaving the ship in Donuzlav bay in Crimea, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 16
<p>A smoke screen created by crew members partially covers the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" in Donuzlav bay in Crimea, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Oleksii Tamrazov</p>

A smoke screen created by crew members partially covers the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstmore

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

A smoke screen created by crew members partially covers the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" in Donuzlav bay in Crimea, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Oleksii Tamrazov

Close
11 / 16
<p>A woman receives her pension pay off in Russian roubles in a post office at the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A woman receives her pension pay off in Russian roubles in a post office at the Crimean city of Simferopol,more

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

A woman receives her pension pay off in Russian roubles in a post office at the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
12 / 16
<p>Ukrainian marines say farewell before departing Crimea, outside a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean port city of Feodosia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Ukrainian marines say farewell before departing Crimea, outside a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean pomore

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

Ukrainian marines say farewell before departing Crimea, outside a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean port city of Feodosia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
13 / 16
<p>A woman writes a list of people's names applying for Russian passports at a passport office in Sevastopol, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A woman writes a list of people's names applying for Russian passports at a passport office in Sevastopol, more

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

A woman writes a list of people's names applying for Russian passports at a passport office in Sevastopol, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
14 / 16
<p>Women chat at an exchange currency office in Sevastopol, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Women chat at an exchange currency office in Sevastopol, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

Women chat at an exchange currency office in Sevastopol, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
15 / 16
<p>A man carries a placard with currency rates at a currency exchange office in Sevastopol, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

A man carries a placard with currency rates at a currency exchange office in Sevastopol, March 24, 2014. REmore

2014年 3月 26日 星期三

A man carries a placard with currency rates at a currency exchange office in Sevastopol, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
Search for Flight 370

Search for Flight 370

下一个

Search for Flight 370

Search for Flight 370

Ships and planes close in on debris suspected to be from missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

2014年 3月 26日
Battling gangs in Rio's slums

Battling gangs in Rio's slums

Brazil will deploy federal troops to help quell a surge in violent crime by drug traffickers.

2014年 3月 26日
25 years after Exxon Valdez

25 years after Exxon Valdez

It's been 25 years since the Exxon Valdez spilled 11 million gallons of crude oil in Alaska.

2014年 3月 26日
Violence returns to Darfur

Violence returns to Darfur

Civilians bear the brunt of a recent upsurge of violence in the Darfur region of Sudan.

2014年 3月 26日

精选图集

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐