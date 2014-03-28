Photos of the week
Residents react as policemen take position during an operation in the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A car drives with a Russian flag on a road outside the Crimean port city of Feodosia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Indians considered uncontacted by anthropologists react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin near the Xinane river in Brazil's Acre State, near the border with Peru, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Children look at the fin of a mortar projectile that was found at the Al-Abassi camp for internally displaced persons, after an attack by rebels, in Mellit town, North Darfur, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Kosovo Albanians mourn during a reburial ceremony of the remains of 19 Albanians who were killed during the Kosovo War and identified from a mass grave in the village of Krusha e Vogel, Kosovo, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
People lay down in a pedestrian zone as part of an art project in remembrance of the 528 victims of the "Katzbach" Nazi concentration camp, in Frankfurt, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A member of the pro-government "red shirt" movement attacks a Buddhist monk outside the National Anti-Corruption Commission office in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A man looks down at an unexploded barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at a cemetery in the al-Qatanah neighborhood of Aleppo, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A rescue worker looks over the debris pile from the mudslide in Oso, Washington, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Mulligan/Pool
A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 cries on a bus before heading to the Malaysian embassy, outside Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Abuzar, the son of Afghan journalist Sardar Ahmed of AFP, who was killed with his wife and two children during an attack by gunmen at Serena Hotel, is comforted by his grandmother at the Emergency hospital in Kabul, March 27, 2014. The two-year-old, his head heavily bandaged, has emerged from a coma and the sight of him chuckling during hospital visits from his aunt give doctors hope he can make a full recovery. He may now go to Canada to live with an uncle. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
U.S. Marine One and a decoy land at The Hague airport, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Michiel Wijnbergh/Pool
An eagle owl fluffs out its feathers as it sits on one foot on a branch in its enclosure at the Grugapark in Essen, Germany, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
The entrance to a tunnel exposed by the Israeli military is seen on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Chinese honor guards lift caskets containing the remains of Chinese soldiers killed during the Korean War during the handing over ceremony of the remains at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A child attends a campaign rally of the Great Indonesia Movement Party at a stadium in Jakarta, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Employees of Bundelkhand Vikas Sena use batons to hit a worker of India's ruling Congress party during a clash at a demonstration outside the Congress office in the northern Indian city of Lucknow, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy takes a bath along a pavement in the southern Indian city of Chennai, India, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul prepare to leave after an election rally in Mazar-i-Shariff, northern Afghanistan, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Thousands of juvenile salmon are dispatched into a holding tank in the Sacramento River in Rio Vista, California, March 25, 2014. The salmon were trucked more than 200 miles from a hatchery on the northern part of the river, as drought conditions in the state have made the river impassable to the young fish. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
