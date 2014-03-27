版本:
The President and the Pope

<p>President Obama laughs with Pope Francis during their meeting at the Vatican, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Pope Francis talks with President Obama during a private audience at the Vatican City, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool</p>

<p>Pope Francis talks with President Obama during a private audience at the Vatican City, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool</p>

<p>President Obama meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Pope Francis talks with President Obama during a private audience at the Vatican City, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool</p>

<p>President Obama meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>President Obama walks with Pope Francis during their meeting at the Vatican, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Pope Francis exchanges gifts with President Obama during a private audience at the Vatican City, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool</p>

<p>President Obama arrives in his car for a private audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>President Obama arrives at the Vatican for a private audience with Pope Francis in Vatican City, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

