图片 | 2014年 3月 29日 星期六 01:05 BJT

Uncontacted Amazon tribe

<p>Indians considered uncontacted by anthropologists react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin near the Xinane river in Brazil's Acre State, near the border with Peru, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Indians considered uncontacted by anthropologists react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazmore

2014年 3月 29日 星期六

Indians considered uncontacted by anthropologists react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin near the Xinane river in Brazil's Acre State, near the border with Peru, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

