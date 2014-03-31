版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 1日 星期二 04:20 BJT

Crimea stand-off deepens

<p>A woman walks along a railway crossing near Ukrainian tanks on freight cars before the departure from Crimea to other regions of Ukraine in the settlement of Gvardeiskoye near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman walks along a railway crossing near Ukrainian tanks on freight cars before the departure from Crimemore

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

A woman walks along a railway crossing near Ukrainian tanks on freight cars before the departure from Crimea to other regions of Ukraine in the settlement of Gvardeiskoye near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 24
<p>Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (C) meets with children as he visits an upper secondary school in the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool</p>

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (C) meets with children as he visits an upper secondary school in tmore

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (C) meets with children as he visits an upper secondary school in the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool

Close
2 / 24
<p>Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (2nd R, front) visits a children's hospital in the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool</p>

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (2nd R, front) visits a children's hospital in the Crimean city of more

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (2nd R, front) visits a children's hospital in the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool

Close
3 / 24
<p>A father cycles with his daughter at a train station next to Ukrainian tanks ready to depart from Crimea to Ukraine in the settlement of Gvardeiskoye near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A father cycles with his daughter at a train station next to Ukrainian tanks ready to depart from Crimea tomore

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

A father cycles with his daughter at a train station next to Ukrainian tanks ready to depart from Crimea to Ukraine in the settlement of Gvardeiskoye near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
4 / 24
<p>Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (L) meets with Crimea's Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov in Simferopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool</p>

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (L) meets with Crimea's Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov in Simferopmore

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (L) meets with Crimea's Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov in Simferopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool

Close
5 / 24
<p>Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the World War Two Memorial to Heroic Defense of Sevastopol in Sevastopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool</p>

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the World War Two Memoriamore

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the World War Two Memorial to Heroic Defense of Sevastopol in Sevastopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool

Close
6 / 24
<p>Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (2nd R), Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin (R) and Sevastopol Mayor Alexei Chaliy (C) visit the 13th Ship-Repairing Yard of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Defense Ministry in Sevastopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool</p>

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (2nd R), Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin (R) and Sevastopol Mamore

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (2nd R), Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin (R) and Sevastopol Mayor Alexei Chaliy (C) visit the 13th Ship-Repairing Yard of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Defense Ministry in Sevastopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool

Close
7 / 24
<p>Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (front) visits the 13th Ship-Repairing Yard of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Defense Ministry in Sevastopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool</p>

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (front) visits the 13th Ship-Repairing Yard of the Black Sea Fleet more

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (front) visits the 13th Ship-Repairing Yard of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Defense Ministry in Sevastopol, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Alexander Astafyev/Pool

Close
8 / 24
<p>The honor guard are seen at a base of Ukraine's National Guard near Kiev March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

The honor guard are seen at a base of Ukraine's National Guard near Kiev March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garamore

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

The honor guard are seen at a base of Ukraine's National Guard near Kiev March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
9 / 24
<p>A woman reacts as she visits the site of the recent clashes in Kiev March 30, 2014. Ukrainians, in accordance with Orthodox church tradition, mark the 40th day since the killings of more than a hundred people in the capital during the pro-Europe 'Euromaidan' protests. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A woman reacts as she visits the site of the recent clashes in Kiev March 30, 2014. Ukrainians, in accordanmore

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

A woman reacts as she visits the site of the recent clashes in Kiev March 30, 2014. Ukrainians, in accordance with Orthodox church tradition, mark the 40th day since the killings of more than a hundred people in the capital during the pro-Europe 'Euromaidan' protests. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
10 / 24
<p>Ukrainian politicians Vitaly Klitschko (L) and Petro Poroshenko attend an UDAR (Punch) party meeting in Kiev March 29, 2014. Ukraine's presidential election effectively became a two-horse race after boxer-turned-politician Klitschko pulled out and threw his weight behind confectionery oligarch Petro Poroshenko. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

Ukrainian politicians Vitaly Klitschko (L) and Petro Poroshenko attend an UDAR (Punch) party meeting in Kiemore

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

Ukrainian politicians Vitaly Klitschko (L) and Petro Poroshenko attend an UDAR (Punch) party meeting in Kiev March 29, 2014. Ukraine's presidential election effectively became a two-horse race after boxer-turned-politician Klitschko pulled out and threw his weight behind confectionery oligarch Petro Poroshenko. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

Close
11 / 24
<p>A man reacts as he visits at the site of the recent clashes in central Ukrainian capital Kiev March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin</p>

A man reacts as he visits at the site of the recent clashes in central Ukrainian capital Kiev March 30, 201more

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

A man reacts as he visits at the site of the recent clashes in central Ukrainian capital Kiev March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin

Close
12 / 24
<p>People hold long lengths of cloth in the colors of the Ukrainian national flag as they take part in a rally against annexation of the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea by Russia, in Odessa March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin</p>

People hold long lengths of cloth in the colors of the Ukrainian national flag as they take part in a rallymore

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

People hold long lengths of cloth in the colors of the Ukrainian national flag as they take part in a rally against annexation of the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea by Russia, in Odessa March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Close
13 / 24
<p>People visit the site of recent clashes in Kiev March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

People visit the site of recent clashes in Kiev March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

People visit the site of recent clashes in Kiev March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
14 / 24
<p>Different types of hats worn by the Tatars are displayed on a wall in a shop in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014. The leader of Crimean Tatars proposed that the 300,000-strong indigenous Muslim minority seek autonomy on the Black Sea peninsula annexed from Ukraine by Russia. Crimea's Tatars met in their historic capital Bakhchisaray to decide whether to hold a referendum among their people to determine their future. Such a vote would be a challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin who incorporated the region into Russia after Crimeans voted overwhelmingly to split from Ukraine following the overthrow in February of Ukraine's pro-Russian president. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Different types of hats worn by the Tatars are displayed on a wall in a shop in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014more

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

Different types of hats worn by the Tatars are displayed on a wall in a shop in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014. The leader of Crimean Tatars proposed that the 300,000-strong indigenous Muslim minority seek autonomy on the Black Sea peninsula annexed from Ukraine by Russia. Crimea's Tatars met in their historic capital Bakhchisaray to decide whether to hold a referendum among their people to determine their future. Such a vote would be a challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin who incorporated the region into Russia after Crimeans voted overwhelmingly to split from Ukraine following the overthrow in February of Ukraine's pro-Russian president. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
15 / 24
<p>Delegates dressed in traditional attire attend the Kurultai, the assembly of Crimea Tatars, in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Delegates dressed in traditional attire attend the Kurultai, the assembly of Crimea Tatars, in Bakhchisaraymore

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

Delegates dressed in traditional attire attend the Kurultai, the assembly of Crimea Tatars, in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
16 / 24
<p>Delegates pray during the Kurultai, the assembly of Crimea Tatars, in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Delegates pray during the Kurultai, the assembly of Crimea Tatars, in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014. REUTERSmore

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

Delegates pray during the Kurultai, the assembly of Crimea Tatars, in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
17 / 24
<p>Russia's Chief Mufti Rawil Gaynetdin (C) attends the Kurultai, the assembly of Crimea Tatars, in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Russia's Chief Mufti Rawil Gaynetdin (C) attends the Kurultai, the assembly of Crimea Tatars, in Bakhchisarmore

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

Russia's Chief Mufti Rawil Gaynetdin (C) attends the Kurultai, the assembly of Crimea Tatars, in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
18 / 24
<p>A believer prays during Sunday mass at Saint Vladimir church in the Crimean port town of Sevastopol March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A believer prays during Sunday mass at Saint Vladimir church in the Crimean port town of Sevastopol March 3more

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

A believer prays during Sunday mass at Saint Vladimir church in the Crimean port town of Sevastopol March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
19 / 24
<p>Participants stage a performance demanding Ukrainians boycott Russian-made goods after the annexation of the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea by Russia at a grocery store, in Odessa March 30, 2014. The placard (L) reads "Boycott the goods (produced) by the Kremlin. Don't give a Rouble on war". REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Participants stage a performance demanding Ukrainians boycott Russian-made goods after the annexation of thmore

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

Participants stage a performance demanding Ukrainians boycott Russian-made goods after the annexation of the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea by Russia at a grocery store, in Odessa March 30, 2014. The placard (L) reads "Boycott the goods (produced) by the Kremlin. Don't give a Rouble on war". REUTERS/Stringer

Close
20 / 24
<p>Pro-Russian demonstrators scuffle with police during a rally near a railway station in Donetsk, Ukraine, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Pro-Russian demonstrators scuffle with police during a rally near a railway station in Donetsk, Ukraine, Mamore

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

Pro-Russian demonstrators scuffle with police during a rally near a railway station in Donetsk, Ukraine, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
21 / 24
<p>A local woman sits on a bench atop a hill overlooking Russian Navy vessels anchored at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A local woman sits on a bench atop a hill overlooking Russian Navy vessels anchored at a navy base in the Umore

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

A local woman sits on a bench atop a hill overlooking Russian Navy vessels anchored at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
22 / 24
<p>People celebrate the ceremonial change of time on the railway square in the Crimean city of Simferopol March 30, 2014. The hands of a clock on the main railway station in Simferopol jumped from 10 P.M. to midnight on Saturday as Crimea switched to Moscow time, symbolically finalizing the region's incorporation into Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

People celebrate the ceremonial change of time on the railway square in the Crimean city of Simferopol Marcmore

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

People celebrate the ceremonial change of time on the railway square in the Crimean city of Simferopol March 30, 2014. The hands of a clock on the main railway station in Simferopol jumped from 10 P.M. to midnight on Saturday as Crimea switched to Moscow time, symbolically finalizing the region's incorporation into Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
23 / 24
<p>Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a party congress in Kiev March 29, 2014. The party announced that its leader "Darth Vader" has submitted documents to the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission to register as a candidate for Ukraine's May 25 presidential election. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin</p>

Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a party congress in Kiemore

2014年 4月 1日 星期二

Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a party congress in Kiev March 29, 2014. The party announced that its leader "Darth Vader" has submitted documents to the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission to register as a candidate for Ukraine's May 25 presidential election. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
U.S.-South Korea military drill

U.S.-South Korea military drill

下一个

U.S.-South Korea military drill

U.S.-South Korea military drill

Foal Eagle is an annual drill between the two forces.

2014年 4月 1日
Britain's first gay marriages

Britain's first gay marriages

Gay couples tie the knot on the first day that same-sex marriages are allowed.

2014年 3月 31日
Municipal elections in Turkey

Municipal elections in Turkey

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan gains the upper hand in a bitter power struggle after strong local election results.

2014年 3月 31日
Greyhound racing in Chile

Greyhound racing in Chile

With over 100 years of history, greyhound racing attracts people mainly from rural areas of Santiago every weekend.

2014年 3月 31日

精选图集

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐